 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buffalo News)   Kid beats cancer, had treatment for his leukemia at Roswell Park. Drew and others ride bikes to support the center in Buffalo. Thanks Drew   (buffalonews.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Buffalo, New York, Mike Chase, Leukemia, old days, couple of years, 4-year-old son, outpouring of love  
•       •       •

651 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2021 at 9:12 AM (1 day ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So you're saying people who ride bicycles aren't all bad? This is not the Fark I know and love.

It's nice to read a heartwarming story like that when the constant barrage of garbage is overwhelming.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is the story I needed to read today. Sean Kirst is great.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A coworker of mine has a daughter fighting her third round of cancer. She's 18 now and has been at this sinc she was 12. She's a real softball jock and yet has barely played a game in six years. She's had zero social life through middle and high school as compared to her peers. She was a skinny stick kid at the beginning and is now a curvy young woman. And she's still fighting it.

I can't imagine how her parents keep it together. I do see the effects. My coworker Tony has aged 15 years in six. He and the wife have missed tremendous amounts of time at work not only for the obvious appointments but for living with her during her long hospital stays. She's finished chemo again and is about to do a second bone marrow transplant.

I hope this little guy in TFA is done with this stuff for good. It's no way to live your childhood.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 day ago  
Kid beats cancer
/For now
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 1 day ago  
Roswell helped me when I had thyroid cancer. Watching them administer them radioactive capsule...for me to swallow.....was interesting. All in the room were lead gowned, and most stayed well away from me. The guy giving me the capsule had long tongs which he used to unscrew the metal container that held the capsule. Used the tongs to deposit the capsule in a paper cup and directed me to swallow it...with a bit of orange juice. The radioactive material stays in your body for a while....dissipates slowly and is gone in about 10 months.
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator
‘’ 1 day ago  
Drew is to AWESOME what Duke is to Sucks
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

billybobtoo: Roswell helped me when I had thyroid cancer. Watching them administer them radioactive capsule...for me to swallow.....was interesting. All in the room were lead gowned, and most stayed well away from me. The guy giving me the capsule had long tongs which he used to unscrew the metal container that held the capsule. Used the tongs to deposit the capsule in a paper cup and directed me to swallow it...with a bit of orange juice. The radioactive material stays in your body for a while....dissipates slowly and is gone in about 10 months.


It's kind if scary how they do that. Until I worked in EHS and started dealing with hazardous waste I made fun of the precautions. Then I got trained and learned that those suits were needed because folks who worked with it every day needed to stay below exposure limits. Then I was like, oh, yeah, I guess so.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dad had cancer in the mid 70s , He gave his life to research at Roswell, Chemo, radiation all that shiat.

RIP Dad , So sorry I was such a problem child.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Poor kid.
Eichel is gone by next season.

/poor Buffalo fans in general
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 day ago  

swahnhennessy: Poor kid.
Eichel is gone by next season.

/poor Buffalo fans in general


Hey, at least the Bills are good ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But yeah, the Sabres are a dumpster fire and in need of another rebuild.  If some team is going to offer the farm for Eichel (eg. middle 6 center + top 4 defenseman + above-average prospect + 1st round pick), I'd have to consider it if I'm the Sabres.

Dahlin and Cozens are nice pieces to build around, and Lukkonnen looks like a really nice goalie prospect, but there's way too much dead-weight on the roster, and the team is not going to be competitive in the immediate future.  If an Eichel trade is going to happen, might as well do it while his trade value is highest.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Thanks Drew!!
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 22 hours ago  

pc_gator: Drew is to AWESOME what Duke is to Sucks


Hi Drew!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

PhoenixFarker: billybobtoo: Roswell helped me when I had thyroid cancer. Watching them administer them radioactive capsule...for me to swallow.....was interesting. All in the room were lead gowned, and most stayed well away from me. The guy giving me the capsule had long tongs which he used to unscrew the metal container that held the capsule. Used the tongs to deposit the capsule in a paper cup and directed me to swallow it...with a bit of orange juice. The radioactive material stays in your body for a while....dissipates slowly and is gone in about 10 months.

It's kind if scary how they do that. Until I worked in EHS and started dealing with hazardous waste I made fun of the precautions. Then I got trained and learned that those suits were needed because folks who worked with it every day needed to stay below exposure limits. Then I was like, oh, yeah, I guess so.


Pretty much everybody who has been in the military within the last fifty years has had training in this realm starting in basic training. Advanced training in it comes with time and rank.
 
xtalman
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Great story, typical of the people in Buffalo.  Have a soft spot for Roswell since I did my graduate work there.  Even holed up in a research lab you run into folks there for treatment and learn what badasses they are in fighting cancer.
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Oh my god. Who the hell cares?
Youtube oI3DlIrvoHg
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 hours ago  

camarugala: [YouTube video: Oh my god. Who the hell cares?]


Well except the parents and the child. Still this is obviously a publicity grab. Nobody's going to willingly ride a bicycle through town for anything other than that. And this is coming from a guy who finished second place in the nimble will run in Georgia and kicked ass and Moab Utah on a mountain bike The only true bike that actually means anything.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.