(CNN)   "Like everything else in the real world, Covid-19 pandemic control will require that people make good decisions." Well...crap   (cnn.com) divider line
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We hit the "don't care about stupid people" long ago.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
You can't  "ignore the virus into non-existence". It does not work and we just don't learn and will pay for it even more.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 22 hours ago  
One day someone is going to figure out how to outsmart the stupid people.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Wanna bet the new variant that is resistant to all our vaccines will be coming out of his new European surge?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
So about 15% will respond rationally and with fore-thought and planning, while the rest will be divided into denialists who deny there is a crisis and idjits who do the wrong things with gay abandon and substantial ingenuity,
 
flamesfan
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Proof that Americans are not the only ones with a covidiot problem.
Spring break in Florida!  Cough Cough.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Still plenty of time for one more big surge in cases & deaths before we get everyone vaccinated.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Currently a lot of the vaccines seem to be adaptable enough to cover current variants but I promise you'll see a bigger issue in 2nd and 3rd world countries. Right now a lot of those are doing FAR better than most 1st world countries but once this all locks itself in as the new normal you'll see watered down vaccines blowing up in places with far less oversight.

It's been the ongoing problem with Malaria. It's been the ongoing problem with TB. Unethical asshats selling diluted vaccines that create the PERFECT environment for the disease to build up a resistance to the actual vaccine and then BOOM Covid 2.0.... This isn't EVEN touching on ANY of the blatant assholery on display in the US or other similar countries.
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 hours ago  

ElPrimitivo: One day someone is going to figure out how to outsmart the stupid people.



Shame on you for wishing misfortune upon FARK's best interests.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
There was a riot in Boulder last week because the cops busted up a huge party. On social media the next day I read some Covidiot who was there complaining because "we're sick of it. It's bullshiat." When he got ratioed with the 500K deaths replies he then went into the 'everything is Covid' canard as he was of the 'it's just the flu' common clay. Sadly, he is not alone. Just another idiot victim of conservative propaganda.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 hours ago  

natazha: We hit the "don't care about stupid people" long ago.


The problem is when it becomes 'no matter how hard I tried, and apparently failed, to raise someone to critically think in order for them to stand on their own 2 feet, the stupid person is my child'

Let me tell you how much that sucks. Because it does. A lot.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 22 hours ago  

mom_dropped_me: You can't  "ignore the virus into non-existence". It does not work and we just don't learn and will pay for it even more.


I mean, in fairness, that's how humanity has always done it. From the dawn of time until maybe the last few hundred years.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: There was a riot in Boulder last week because the cops busted up a huge party. On social media the next day I read some Covidiot who was there complaining because "we're sick of it. It's bullshiat." When he got ratioed with the 500K deaths replies he then went into the 'everything is Covid' canard as he was of the 'it's just the flu' common clay. Sadly, he is not alone. Just another idiot victim of conservative propaganda.


I'm sure living in Boulder is that conservative's own personal version of hell.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I still haven't seen any reports about vaccines and long term efects. Since mild and "asymptomatic" cases of Covid still result in brain damage and kidney damage (last I saw) and even damage to pancreas, how we proceed this summer is a big farking deal. I don't want to be diabetic 5 years from now because, vaccinated, I get in line at the grocery store after everything has opened up.

And, good luck tracing some long term effect to Covid infection in vaccinated people, once the whole country is inoculated. "Well, maybe you would be diabetic anyhow!" is going to be the refrain in September. :/
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: mom_dropped_me: You can't  "ignore the virus into non-existence". It does not work and we just don't learn and will pay for it even more.

I mean, in fairness, that's how humanity has always done it. From the dawn of time until maybe the last few hundred years.


We didn't ignore it. We just had no farking clue how it worked.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: There was a riot in Boulder last week because the cops busted up a huge party. On social media the next day I read some Covidiot who was there complaining because "we're sick of it. It's bullshiat." When he got ratioed with the 500K deaths replies he then went into the 'everything is Covid' canard as he was of the 'it's just the flu' common clay. Sadly, he is not alone. Just another idiot victim of conservative propaganda.

I'm sure living in Boulder is that conservative's own personal version of hell.


10-15 years ago, maybe.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: There was a riot in Boulder last week because the cops busted up a huge party. On social media the next day I read some Covidiot who was there complaining because "we're sick of it. It's bullshiat." When he got ratioed with the 500K deaths replies he then went into the 'everything is Covid' canard as he was of the 'it's just the flu' common clay. Sadly, he is not alone. Just another idiot victim of conservative propaganda.

I'm sure living in Boulder is that conservative's own personal version of hell.

10-15 years ago, maybe.


Has it really changed that much?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fark_Guy_Rob: mom_dropped_me: You can't  "ignore the virus into non-existence". It does not work and we just don't learn and will pay for it even more.

I mean, in fairness, that's how humanity has always done it. From the dawn of time until maybe the last few hundred years.

We didn't ignore it. We just had no farking clue how it worked.


Yeah. Sweat lodges, bloodletting, quarantines, herbal salves...We didn't ignore it, we just had to work without microscopy.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fark_Guy_Rob: mom_dropped_me: You can't  "ignore the virus into non-existence". It does not work and we just don't learn and will pay for it even more.

I mean, in fairness, that's how humanity has always done it. From the dawn of time until maybe the last few hundred years.

We didn't ignore it. We just had no farking clue how it worked.


Effectively the same thing.

People continued their day to day life as much as possible. We have known about the benefits of quarantines and isolation for thousands of years, but getting people to do so voluntarily never goes well.

Even 1918's flu, we basically ignored it. There were mask mandates and similar lockdowns, and people quickly got sick of them. Ultimately we ignored it until it went away.

It took years, but it mostly worked.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 22 hours ago  
My country iiiisnt me,
Sweet land of idiocy,
Of the I sing,
Land where the thinking died,
Un-de-served fat-ass pride,
Please let me off this ride,
Techno oligarchy
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 22 hours ago  

brantgoose: So about 15% will respond rationally and with fore-thought and planning, while the rest will be divided into denialists who deny there is a crisis and idjits who do the wrong things with gay abandon and substantial ingenuity,


But if we don't stop these draconian lockdowns, how will business survive?

Oh right. There was never an actual lockdown, and enough morons in the US to just keep spreading the virus.

Thanks, assholes! Now we've been crippled for a year because you couldn't be responsible for a month.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I've seen "people." This is not encouraging.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

flamesfan: Proof that Americans are not the only ones with a covidiot problem.


Who was saying that?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I certainly hope we don't foolishly start opening things up prematurely in the U.S.

// badump-tsssssshhh
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Capt_Clown: Currently a lot of the vaccines seem to be adaptable enough to cover current variants but I promise you'll see a bigger issue in 2nd and 3rd world countries. Right now a lot of those are doing FAR better than most 1st world countries but once this all locks itself in as the new normal you'll see watered down vaccines blowing up in places with far less oversight.

It's been the ongoing problem with Malaria. It's been the ongoing problem with TB. Unethical asshats selling diluted vaccines that create the PERFECT environment for the disease to build up a resistance to the actual vaccine and then BOOM Covid 2.0.... This isn't EVEN touching on ANY of the blatant assholery on display in the US or other similar countries.


2.0? What planet do you live on? Do you refer to it as the China virus, as well?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The idiocy is not a result of conservative propaganda.   The propaganda is just reinforcement and targeted to the conservative's idiotic voter base.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Petey4335: natazha: We hit the "don't care about stupid people" long ago.

The problem is when it becomes 'no matter how hard I tried, and apparently failed, to raise someone to critically think in order for them to stand on their own 2 feet, the stupid person is my child'

Let me tell you how much that sucks. Because it does. A lot.


It's too bad that you realized, too late, that you failed your child
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 21 hours ago  
My son and I had a conversation about political leanings one day. The subject of Libertarianism came up and he asked me what I thought about it. I told him that I like the concept of less government intrusion on peoples lives but Libertarianism only works if people do the right thing, something too many people are incapable of.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 21 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Alright! Now we can talk down to Europe and shiat on their leadership and covidiots...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ElPrimitivo: One day someone is going to figure out how to outsmart the stupid people.


Only because they think they're the smart people.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: There was a riot in Boulder last week because the cops busted up a huge party. On social media the next day I read some Covidiot who was there complaining because "we're sick of it. It's bullshiat." When he got ratioed with the 500K deaths replies he then went into the 'everything is Covid' canard as he was of the 'it's just the flu' common clay. Sadly, he is not alone. Just another idiot victim of conservative propaganda.

I'm sure living in Boulder is that conservative's own personal version of hell.

10-15 years ago, maybe.

Has it really changed that much?


I lived there when it was shifting from Dead-Head/Hippie culture to 'wads of money being dump-trucked in, daily" and the changes that followed. That was the late 90s before I took a job in Denver. Mrs. Beef lived there up until 2012 and she would tell me daily how it was rife with costly apartment rentals, pilates studios, bored housewives and hedge fund managers. Granted, these are only a few lenses and nothing is a monolith (still a college town with lots of blue) but the notion that the city is one extended hackeysack festival and booths selling artisanal patchouli oil for a song has long since passed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Alright! Now we can talk down to Europe and shiat on their leadership and covidiots...


Like we have been for, ever?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: There was a riot in Boulder last week because the cops busted up a huge party. On social media the next day I read some Covidiot who was there complaining because "we're sick of it. It's bullshiat." When he got ratioed with the 500K deaths replies he then went into the 'everything is Covid' canard as he was of the 'it's just the flu' common clay. Sadly, he is not alone. Just another idiot victim of conservative propaganda.

I'm sure living in Boulder is that conservative's own personal version of hell.

10-15 years ago, maybe.

Has it really changed that much?

I lived there when it was shifting from Dead-Head/Hippie culture to 'wads of money being dump-trucked in, daily" and the changes that followed. That was the late 90s before I took a job in Denver. Mrs. Beef lived there up until 2012 and she would tell me daily how it was rife with costly apartment rentals, pilates studios, bored housewives and hedge fund managers. Granted, these are only a few lenses and nothing is a monolith (still a college town with lots of blue) but the notion that the city is one extended hackeysack festival and booths selling artisanal patchouli oil for a song has long since passed.


But you can still find all those things...
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ElPrimitivo: One day someone is going to figure out how to outsmart the stupid people.


Build something to be idiot-proof, and the world will create a better idiot.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: There was a riot in Boulder last week because the cops busted up a huge party. On social media the next day I read some Covidiot who was there complaining because "we're sick of it. It's bullshiat." When he got ratioed with the 500K deaths replies he then went into the 'everything is Covid' canard as he was of the 'it's just the flu' common clay. Sadly, he is not alone. Just another idiot victim of conservative propaganda.

I'm sure living in Boulder is that conservative's own personal version of hell.


Boulder ain't what it used to be.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 hours ago  

mofa: I certainly hope we don't foolishly start opening things up prematurely in the U.S.

// badump-tsssssshhh


But I wanna go out and eat chicken wings!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I'm so happy I got vaccinated this week!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

chitownmike: fark'emfeed'emfish: Alright! Now we can talk down to Europe and shiat on their leadership and covidiots...

Like we have been for, ever?


Were you not on fark the last year?
 
Pinner
‘’ 21 hours ago  

GregInIndy: Still plenty of time for one more big surge in cases & deaths before we get everyone vaccinated.


Right. Our surge will probably vstart ramping up in June.
Start watching the numbers 2 weeks after July 4.
Will pretty much set us up for another Covid winter. Red states will NOT enact mask mandates and limited gatherings, NO ONE wants to go through it again, and the anti maskers will lead the charge.
Create your bubble groups soon. All of your vaccinated friends. You may have to leave some people out of your social get togethers.
Let them know EXACTLY why they are not invited. Rub that it till they get on board.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: There was a riot in Boulder last week because the cops busted up a huge party. On social media the next day I read some Covidiot who was there complaining because "we're sick of it. It's bullshiat." When he got ratioed with the 500K deaths replies he then went into the 'everything is Covid' canard as he was of the 'it's just the flu' common clay. Sadly, he is not alone. Just another idiot victim of conservative propaganda.

I'm sure living in Boulder is that conservative's own personal version of hell.

10-15 years ago, maybe.

Has it really changed that much?

I lived there when it was shifting from Dead-Head/Hippie culture to 'wads of money being dump-trucked in, daily" and the changes that followed. That was the late 90s before I took a job in Denver. Mrs. Beef lived there up until 2012 and she would tell me daily how it was rife with costly apartment rentals, pilates studios, bored housewives and hedge fund managers. Granted, these are only a few lenses and nothing is a monolith (still a college town with lots of blue) but the notion that the city is one extended hackeysack festival and booths selling artisanal patchouli oil for a song has long since passed.


That's kind of a shame. Boulder was unique because of that.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 20 hours ago  

MurphyMurphy: My country iiiisnt me,
Sweet land of idiocy,
Of the I sing,
Land where the thinking died,
Un-de-served fat-ass pride,
Please let me off this ride,
Techno oligarchy


*slow clap*
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Lockdowns, as suggested by China from the beginning, don't work at all. All numbers worldwide show that there's no difference in infection rates of locked down and non-locked down areas. Social behavior from region to region is shown to be the cause of issues. There's no "magic bullet" for the world. Stupid humans are always looking for easy solutions to complex problems.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

DiggFerkel: Lockdowns, as suggested by China from the beginning, don't work at all. All numbers worldwide show that there's no difference in infection rates of locked down and non-locked down areas.


Uh huh....sure.

https://georank.org/covid/denmark/swe​d​en
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

DiggFerkel: Lockdowns, as suggested by China from the beginning, don't work at all. All numbers worldwide show that there's no difference in infection rates of locked down and non-locked down areas. Social behavior from region to region is shown to be the cause of issues. There's no "magic bullet" for the world. Stupid humans are always looking for easy solutions to complex problems.


US population is about 330,000,000.
We have 540,000 deaths.

Vietnam population is about 100,000,000. Roughly a 3rd of the US.
They have less than 30. Deaths.

Lockdowns work. American exceptionalism doesn't.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
My bad. They have 35 deaths.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Anyone know of a way to stop CNN's videos from autoplaying?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ElPrimitivo: One day someone is going to figure out how to outsmart the stupid people.


There was a saying in the Army.
"Any time you make something  GI proof, they just make a better GI."
 
