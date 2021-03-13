 Skip to content
 
On a mission from God   (metro.co.uk)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 day ago  
Has been the light? Or perhaps Jesus Tapdancing Christ?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mukster: Has been the light? Or perhaps Jesus Tapdancing Christ?


Farking spell check..
Has been he seen the light?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Booker T. & The MG's - Time Is Tight (Live, 1970)
Youtube nbBcXvKvB08
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"accidentally"?

My bullsh*t detector just exploded.
 
Onagarf
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nothing about Illinois Nazis?
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Onagarf: Nothing about Illinois Nazis?


He's in England. Probably real nazis.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 day ago  
Blues Brothers - Minnie the Moocher (Cab Calloway)
Youtube zZ5gCGJorKk
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mukster: Has he seen the light?


Odds are he has.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 day ago  
So there's this millenial who hasn't seen the great classics, and she gives a pre-view review (what she thinks its gonna be) and then watches it w/ her reactions, etc.

The sad part about her Blues Brothers episode is that she really didn't recognize all of the musicians and actors.  A few of her others are worth watching - Blazing Saddles, Aliens, etc.

The Blues Brothers * FIRST TIME WATCHING * reaction & commentary & Millennial Movie Monday
Youtube 9dWs0JG2RM4
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 day ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


Somehow I don't think that was an accident.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 day ago  

i.r.id10t: So there's this millenial who hasn't seen the great classics, and she gives a pre-view review (what she thinks its gonna be) and then watches it w/ her reactions, etc.

The sad part about her Blues Brothers episode is that she really didn't recognize all of the musicians and actors.  A few of her others are worth watching - Blazing Saddles, Aliens, etc.

[YouTube video: The Blues Brothers * FIRST TIME WATCHING * reaction & commentary & Millennial Movie Monday]


My reaction to Reaction Videos is not to watch them.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 day ago  

gunsmack: "accidentally"?

My bullsh*t detector just exploded.


Accipurposely is the term I prefer.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 day ago  

jokerscrowbar: i.r.id10t: So there's this millenial who hasn't seen the great classics, and she gives a pre-view review (what she thinks its gonna be) and then watches it w/ her reactions, etc.

The sad part about her Blues Brothers episode is that she really didn't recognize all of the musicians and actors.  A few of her others are worth watching - Blazing Saddles, Aliens, etc.

[YouTube video: The Blues Brothers * FIRST TIME WATCHING * reaction & commentary & Millennial Movie Monday]

My reaction to Reaction Videos is not to watch them.


Edgy
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 day ago  

jokerscrowbar: i.r.id10t: So there's this millenial who hasn't seen the great classics, and she gives a pre-view review (what she thinks its gonna be) and then watches it w/ her reactions, etc.

The sad part about her Blues Brothers episode is that she really didn't recognize all of the musicians and actors.  A few of her others are worth watching - Blazing Saddles, Aliens, etc.

[YouTube video: The Blues Brothers * FIRST TIME WATCHING * reaction & commentary & Millennial Movie Monday]

My reaction to Reaction Videos is not to watch them.


And I agree with that mostly.  But having had the pleasure of introducing my kids (oldest is 20 now, youngest is 10) to Blazing Saddles, I had to see what she had to think about it.  And then occasionally she'll do a good classic - Blues Brothers, Aliens, etc.  But not something I watch regularly.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Accidentally, huh? Just like the aspiring actress that accidentally attended the meeting wearing her lingerie thinking that one could see her in zoom?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not going to church is zany and fun!
 
patowen
‘’ 1 day ago  
But they don't have Illinois Nazis in Warwick.

If so, they'd hate 'em.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm a soul man! Save your soul man!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

gunsmack: "accidentally"?

My bullsh*t detector just exploded.


I'm willing to accept that the lawyer who went on a Zoom call to a judge as a cat wasn't intentional. I'm not going to be so generous for any followups.
 
