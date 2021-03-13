 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Police describe the kidnapper as a master of disguise. Translation: he grew a beard   (fox13news.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I see at one point he even donned a pair of glasses. A disguise so fiendishly perfect that nobody can recognise you even if you're the world's most famous superhero.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
They need to hire a sketch artist...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
No, no, no.   The reporter misheard the officer because he had a thick Brooklyn accent.   What he said was the kidnapper is "the master of deez guys", meaning the people he kidnapped.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Beardless, he looks a little like Stevie from Eastbound & Down.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 day ago  
Police describe the kidnapper as a master of disguise.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 day ago  
cwf97.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  

Foolkiller: [cwf97.files.wordpress.com image 554x313]


Like the proverbial turtle, you were too slow.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i3.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 day ago  
He's probably so hard to find because he looks like every other dude. Which, I guess would be a form of disguise.

... If he weren't 6'4".
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 day ago  

invictus2: Police describe the kidnapper as a master of disguise.
[Fark user image 554x313]


Turtle!

Foolkiller: [cwf97.files.wordpress.com image 554x313]


Turtle!
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 day ago  

MythDragon: Foolkiller: [cwf97.files.wordpress.com image 554x313]

Like the proverbial turtle, you were too slow.


Turtle.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 day ago  

Foolkiller: MythDragon: Foolkiller: [cwf97.files.wordpress.com image 554x313]

Like the proverbial turtle, you were too slow.

Turtle.


Turtle. Turtle.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  

Foolkiller: Foolkiller: MythDragon: Foolkiller: [cwf97.files.wordpress.com image 554x313]

Like the proverbial turtle, you were too slow.

Turtle.

Turtle. Turtle.


Mushroom mushroom mushroom Snaaaaaaaaake!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 day ago  
Why all the pictures of Mitch McConnell in the thread?  Was he the kidnapper?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cops talk funny. If they find something on your car seat under all the McDonald's boxes, your mail, and your winter coat, they'll say it was "concealed."
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 day ago  
Real talk... did she use the "Thumb in the fist" sign to signal for help?  I've seen that referenced a lot lately and wondered if that was what she used?
 
Famishus
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betasp
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm open to being wrong: but I suspect there is some bullshiat behind the scenes here.

I'm guessing she's miserable with mom who's now playing the victim and dad really farked up the response.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 day ago  
How hard is it to track down Ted Nugent?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Kinda a reason why it's been a disguise goto for aeons - grow a beard or shave it off, and you really do look different enough that most won't make the connection barring people that know you already.  You see a pic, your brain and eyes are lazy, you expect something seriously similar to look for - and a beard takes up and changes a lot of visual real estate when you're looking at faces.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 day ago  
Also adding that this undoubtedly heavily-trained super operative "shielded their phones and used cryptocurrency."

Apparently, being basically IT literate makes you both a hacker and spy!  Guess all those movies I used to make fun of were right...according to police.
 
