What's with so many twins being born around the world?
wet drum sandwich
1 day ago  
David Lynch approves of headline:

Twins peak with more born than ever before
 
EvilEgg
1 day ago  
In vitro fertilization, they implant multiple eggs at once, so at least one takes. My wife could have had a veritable litter, thankfully just two.
 
ArcadianRefugee
1 day ago  
Second sentence: Delayed childbearing and medical techniques such as IVF have seen the rate of twin births rise by a third since the 1980s.

Well, there ya go.
 
stawmsacomin'
1 day ago  
there are more babies in general being born than ever before, so it makes sense there would be more twins.
 
boohyah
1 day ago  
As a parent of twins, that is a child of a twin, I have no idea.... Although in my wife's immediate family there is another set of twins and a bunch of our friends also have twins...makes birthday parties expensive
 
MillionDollarMo
1 day ago  
Great, so we can all expect a significant uptick in evil psychopaths in just under 20 years.
 
minorshan
1 day ago  
You who doesn't like twins but should live in Twin Peaks?
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
1 day ago  
A rise in consumer preference over coffee maybe?

Tarl3k
1 day ago  
Easy to answer, since the 10-year anniversary just happened...Fukushima. ;)
 
brantgoose
1 day ago  
1. Better nutrition and pre-natal care.
2. Doctors and parents are inducing more pregancies when convenient for them, and therefore natural selection has shifted to increase production.
3. People that used to kill one or both twins (and possibly the Mother) are becoming less superstitious and less poor, so they are keeping more twins, even in Deepest Darkest Alabama.
4. There is less of a cost to having twins, so fewer people are locking the Evil Twin in the attic, cellar or panic room.
 
keldaria
1 day ago  

EvilEgg: In vitro fertilization, they implant multiple eggs at once, so at least one takes. My wife could have had a veritable litter, thankfully just two.


We almost had to go that route. Honestly I don't think I could've done it. Rolling the dice with multiple births like that is too much. 1 or 2, sure no problem, but I don't think I could manage 3+ kids all at that age.

Heck, if I'm honest, twins run in my wife's family so I was already nervous enough as it was. Can't imaging doing in vitro and having multiple eggs take and some potentially splitting into twins on top of it all.

Thankfully it all worked out for us before we had to go that route. My daughter is enough of a hand full by herself, I'm not sure how we would've managed more all at the same age.
 
keldaria
1 day ago  
1 in 42 babies are a twin... this is one of those times I don't think reducing the fraction is appropriate. It should be 2 in 84 shouldn't it?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
1 day ago  
3rd sentence submitter.

Delayed childbearing and medical techniques such as IVF have seen the rate of twin births rise by a third since the 1980s.
 
humanshrapnel
1 day ago  
fark'emfeed'emfish
1 day ago  

keldaria: 1 in 42 babies are a twin... this is one of those times I don't think reducing the fraction is appropriate. It should be 2 in 84 shouldn't it?


We have to wait 'til they can speak to be sure they're actually separate entities.
 
Billy Liar
1 day ago  
fark'emfeed'emfish
1 day ago  
3rd sentence submitter.  Delayed childbearing and medical techniques such as IVF have seen the rate of twin births rise by a third since the 1980s.
 
LewDux
1 day ago  
Twins
Mega Steve
1 day ago  
And what's the deal with amniotic fluid? Like "Hey, Mom! How about a couple of out tubes to go with the one going in my belly?" Amirite?!?
 
LewDux
1 day ago  

keldaria: 1 in 42 babies are a twin... this is one of those times I don't think reducing the fraction is appropriate. It should be 2 in 84 shouldn't it?


Obryn
1 day ago  

keldaria: 1 in 42 babies are a twin... this is one of those times I don't think reducing the fraction is appropriate. It should be 2 in 84 shouldn't it?


Well, that's just splitting heirs.
 
LewDux
1 day ago  

Obryn: keldaria: 1 in 42 babies are a twin... this is one of those times I don't think reducing the fraction is appropriate. It should be 2 in 84 shouldn't it?

Well, that's just splitting heirs.


Schmerd1948
1 day ago  
LordOfThePings
1 day ago  
Billy Liar
1 day ago  
There's Cathy who's lived most everywhere, from Zanzibar to Berkley Square
But Patty's only seen the sights a girl can see from Brooklyn Heights
 
Mikeyworld
1 day ago  
If a virus can mutate, so can we. It really means double the stoopid.

/ disclaimer... i had boy/girl twins.
// NO! Not identical
///
 
Voodoo_Stu
1 day ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: A rise in consumer preference over coffee maybe?

[Fark user image image 413x550]


I thought those were flavoured condoms for a second.

Earl grey condoms, for fancy cocksuckers.
 
Mikeyworld
1 day ago  
..also, the 'pill' is partly responsible. When A women stops taking it to start a family, her body ovulates extra eggs for a month or two. You win the lottery when you hit it.

/ It's not that extra millimeter that you've been telling everyone
// It's what you call 'paying it forward'
/// Twice the kids, twice the effort for twice as long.
//// But you do get to watch a language being formed
 
LewDux
1 day ago  
LewDux
1 day ago  
Billy Liar:
[
]

Judge Judy and Executioner
1 day ago  
Another spring of optimism for my hometown Twinkies.
 
functionisalwaystaken
1 day ago  
Wife decided she wanted another kid when she was 35.  Her grandmother was a twin.   Add in some drug she was on to treat another condition and boom, two more little equations.

The younger one threw her plate behind her shoulder at lunch 20 minutes ago.  In spite of their being part Czech, I chose not to defenestrate.
 
CzarChasm
22 hours ago  
Fano
22 hours ago  
it scares me so
 
Wendigogo
21 hours ago  
Even putting the financial challenges aside, IVF is not an easy process because the probability of even one embryo making it is very small. It is a really really tough process to go through- emotionally, mentally, and physically taxing. It weighs heavily on your mind and it can put a huge burden on your relationship. You question everything because you are well to the point where you believe you're broken and shouldn't be a parent. The process is worth it, but it's incredibly difficult.

The broad assumption is having a baby naturally is easy peasy, when it isn't necessarily. There are millions of women dealing with unexplained infertility, even in their 20s. But if you have the ability and desire to have kids at a younger age, do so. If for no other reason than making it more likely you'll be around well into your kid's adult years. Also, it's not fun facing the reality that we'll be those parents on the playground who look like the grandparents.
 
I just lurk here
21 hours ago  
As the child of a twin whose spouse has identical twin brothers, identical twin aunts, and identical twin great great aunts, I shouldn't have been so surprised when I found out my wife and I were having identical twin kids.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
20 hours ago  

LewDux: Billy Liar:
Hansen?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
20 hours ago  
Why did you say that twice?
 
morg
20 hours ago  
IVF has taken the novelty out of non-identical multiple siblings with the same birthday. There is a long-standing meaning associated with the word "twin" and it's getting watered down. I have no doubt that growing up with siblings of the exact same age is a different experience but it should have its own name since the de facto meaning of "twin" is mirror image.
 
CzarChasm
19 hours ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Why did you say that twice?


8 inches
19 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Even putting the financial challenges aside, IVF is not an easy process because the probability of even one embryo making it is very small. It is a really really tough process to go through- emotionally, mentally, and physically taxing. It weighs heavily on your mind and it can put a huge burden on your relationship. You question everything because you are well to the point where you believe you're broken and shouldn't be a parent. The process is worth it, but it's incredibly difficult.

The broad assumption is having a baby naturally is easy peasy, when it isn't necessarily. There are millions of women dealing with unexplained infertility, even in their 20s. But if you have the ability and desire to have kids at a younger age, do so. If for no other reason than making it more likely you'll be around well into your kid's adult years. Also, it's not fun facing the reality that we'll be those parents on the playground who look like the grandparents.


Who cares what you'll look like?
 
LewDux
19 hours ago  

LewDux: Obryn: keldaria: 1 in 42 babies are a twin... this is one of those times I don't think reducing the fraction is appropriate. It should be 2 in 84 shouldn't it?

Well, that's just splitting heirs.

[

/twins
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
18 hours ago  
Fertility drugs.
 
Frederf
17 hours ago  
How you doin' How you doin'? Nice shot. Nice shot. Let's go to McDonald's.
 
Wendigogo
16 hours ago  

8 inches: Wendigogo: Even putting the financial challenges aside, IVF is not an easy process because the probability of even one embryo making it is very small. It is a really really tough process to go through- emotionally, mentally, and physically taxing. It weighs heavily on your mind and it can put a huge burden on your relationship. You question everything because you are well to the point where you believe you're broken and shouldn't be a parent. The process is worth it, but it's incredibly difficult.

The broad assumption is having a baby naturally is easy peasy, when it isn't necessarily. There are millions of women dealing with unexplained infertility, even in their 20s. But if you have the ability and desire to have kids at a younger age, do so. If for no other reason than making it more likely you'll be around well into your kid's adult years. Also, it's not fun facing the reality that we'll be those parents on the playground who look like the grandparents.

Who cares what you'll look like?


True. It just wasn't something I envisioned for myself. And there's a lot that goes beyond just the appearance. Being older also means having less energy and stamina for little ones. I have to make peace with that.
 
camarugala
14 hours ago  
Joseph Mengala
 
Miss Stein
13 hours ago  
My best friend had her first baby when she was 36.  She and I were sitting with him on the couch, cooing at his cute little 2-month-old self, and I said, "Just think, in two years he'll be walking and talking.  You of course will be busy with the twins."  "What?? What are you talking about?"  "I'm telling you, your next pregnancy will be twins."  Kids grow so fast.  That little boy is now 25, and his twin brother and sister are 23.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
2 hours ago  

camarugala: Joseph Mengala


Mengele.
 
Kattungali
34 minutes ago  

LewDux: Billy Liar:
camarugala
16 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: camarugala: Joseph Mengala

Mengele.


Fine, what you said. The sentiment is still the same.
 
