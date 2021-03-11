 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This weekend we celebrate National Pi Day with "Pi in the Sky." Using any medium, create an image putting the Pi symbol, apple pie, pizza pie, etc - up in the sky. As they say, the pi's the limit
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week's theme: It's National Pi Day on Sunday (3/14) so we'll celebrate with "Pi in the Sky". Using any medium, create an image using a sky scene with the Pi symbol, apple pie, Moon Pie, chicken pot pie, pizza pie, etc - up in the sky. A Moon Pie up in Van Gogh's Starry Night. A sky full of Pi symbol-shaped clouds. The pi's the limit!

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements: It's National Pi Day on Sunday (3/14), and we'll celebrate with "Pi in the Sky". Using any medium, create an image using a sky scene with the Pi symbol, apple pie, Moon Pie, chicken pot pie, pizza pie, etc - up in the sky. Put a Moon Pie up in Van Gogh's Starry Night. A sky full of Pi symbol-shaped clouds. The pi's the limit!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winners, a tie between iodized attic salt, and Destructor!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting be disabled in your post.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, https://total.fark.com/topic/fartiste/ and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 days ago  
MOON PIE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ peek-a-Pi !
 
bbcard1
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The final moments before the pieorite changed everything
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sky in the pie
 
