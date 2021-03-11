 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times Union)   No hospitals, no pharmacies, no wifi, no cell service...no problem. How the emptiest county in upstate NY got half its people vaccinated, in the middle of an Adirondack winter   (timesunion.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Vaccine, Hamilton County, Vaccination, next-highest counties number, county Chairman William Farber, Vaccination schedule, town halls, Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2021 at 10:35 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Angel of Death/Chester the Molester Andrew Cuomo wasn't involved.

Also:
He said Washington County has addressed its lag in vaccinations by partnering with neighboring Warren County on mass vaccination sites in Queensbury and signing people up over landlines.

That's horseshiat.  My father lives in Washington county, and he tried to sign up over the phone, and they told him he needed to do it on the computer.  So he called me and I got on and signed him up.   And this was literally this last week (signed him up on Saturday, he got his first dose on Sunday).

Also bullshiat:  He's in his 80's, so he could go to a "local" (about 20 miles away from his home) pharmacy to get the shot.

I've got a couple of "co-morbidities", so I'm eligible to get the shot even though I'm only in my 50's, and when I tried to sign up at the pharmacy where I get my meds around the corner from me, I could only register to get the shot at a mass vaccination site *FIFTY* farkin' miles away at the closest.   There's no reason for that.   The place where my father got is just five miles away from my house (I know because I've walked it).

New York State is farked up.

And it didn't have to be this way:  After 9/11, the state developed a mass vaccination plan, mainly in case of something like a biological attack, and it was practiced during exercises, but Cuomo said "Fark it, that's racist, and Trump is an asshole, so let's treat *EVERYONE* poorly instead".

https://www.timesunion.com/news/artic​l​e/New-York-has-for-years-been-planning​-for-a-mass-15739519.php

And that's setting aside his asshole move that killed a bunch of elderly folk in nursing homes and groping telephone repair women's breasts.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because it's pretty easy to vaccinate all six residents
 
alice_600
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Place sounds like hell.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Historical precedence?

images.moviesanywhere.comView Full Size
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's also known as the least populated in the state, just 4,800 residents, and home to one of the oldest populations, with 32 percent of residents being 65 years or older.

Gee, I wonder what their secret is
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Attention NYers: If you are having trouble finding a site, and don't mind a drive, head north up to Potsdam. There's a large site at SUNY Potsdam wide open for appointments.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: New York State is farked up.


And I can report I'm so much happier living in Georgia.  We lived west of Rochester for over 20 years.  We've lived south of Atlanta for well over a year now.  Better weather (unless you snowmobile, ice fish, or play hockey), lower taxes, nice people, booming economy.  The only adjustment I've had to get my head around is the traffic.  Once you realize there's about 8 million people using the road, you get over it.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More proof that NYS is farked up:

https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/​p​hased-distribution-vaccine

Step 1: Determine eligibility and schedule an appointment. The Am I Eligible app is the quickest way to see if you're eligible and make an appointment. You can also call the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Once you have successfully scheduled an appointment, you will receive a confirmation email that contains a barcode. You will need to bring this to your appointment.

So if you sign up via the vaccination hotline because you're an old person in the middle of a rural county and don't own a computer, you're receive a confirmation email with a barcode that you must bring to your appointment.

Farkin' *BRILLIANT*.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have no idea what Drew is using for a web-hoisting facilitator, but I haven't seen a site blow up this much since TicketMaster announced dates for Bieber's last tour.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.