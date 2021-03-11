 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   We're not saying we've been a bit lonelier over the past year, but we can say we've all loved ourselves a lot more, if you know what I mean and I think you do   (yahoo.com) divider line
48
    Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Orgasm, Single Americans, Human sexual behavior, Masturbation, sex life, average single person  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prostate health experts say I'm supposed to.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of #LubeLife,

I'm absolutely shocked, flabbergasted, dumbfounded, amazed, confounded, and stupefied that a poll conducted on behalf of a company that sells personal lubricants would reveal that more people are masturbating and having the best orgasms of their lives while doing so with LubeLife products.

#LubeLife. Live your life, lubed.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's join hands and beat off this pandemic!
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, personal lubricants. That explains the moan from my car's engine
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a plus, You dont get biatchy or want to cuddle after you are through.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just rubbed one out so I'm really get a tug from....

I've probably written too much.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been reading about how older (55+) people are finding out about Reddits NSFW forums. I don't know why I mention this, it has no bearing on the article at all. Maybe I'll bring this up if there's ever a thread about battery life on iPhones.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As soon as lockdown measures are lifted, 37% plan on finally having sex with someone. And that shouldn't be as difficult as before to find a sexual partner since 31% say their standards have significantly lowered when it comes to who they'll have sex with post-pandemic."

Farkers' odds are looking good...despite the goods still looking odd.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperSeriousMan
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Bo Burnham, Mr. Burnham to the sticky white courtesy phone...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Captain Obvious
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not what I meant when I wished to be 'Shacked up with identical twins for a year'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Older singles, discovering? Who do you think created all those listserves thirty-plus years ago. I'm sorry but the 55+ crowd founded pornography online. Without ads and on dial-up.

You kids with your multiple HD videos, you'll never know the joy of watching one perfect image load.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been "distributing free literature" at the same rate as before. I'm not sure why I would do it more. Is corona erotic?

Maybe people are being bitten by spiders more often
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as being lonelier goes I haven't. Been over 25 years and counting so this pandemic is nothing really to me. In a way I've been healthier then a lot of others because no kids, no wife, and no other avenues of having the virus come in to my home. It's really kind of nice actually and if things get too lonely there's some Sear's catalogs in the attic that can handle things well. I should write a program that puts images behind a pay TV scamble pattern and make it a game for people from the 80's. That could sell maybe....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put all hope out of your mind. And masturbate as little as possible, it drains the strength!
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True. I've masturbated out of sheer boredom this past year.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 times a day?  For dudes, Is that where you feel the orgasm but nothing comes out territory yet?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mudesi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As soon as lockdown measures are lifted, 37% plan on finally having sex with someone. And that shouldn't be as difficult as before to find a sexual partner since 31% say their standards have significantly lowered when it comes to who they'll have sex with post-pandemic. Surprisingly, three in 10 have already hooked up with someone that they'd normally NEVER go for.

No wonder you're single.

Hyjamon: FTA: "the survey aimed to see how the pandemic has affected singles' sex lives and discovered over a quarter (26%) say they are watching more porn during the pandemic."
Lotta older singles too.  Possibly discovering there is more than one category of porn out there.


Why the fark are you promoting internet porn? You think this adds something to our lives? No, porn is the reason we fark people we don't like, using toys we've never seen before, so that we can live a life as exciting and worthwhile as those of porn stars ?? Because if life without porn is OK, why shouldn't we add all that repressed lust to it too--it makes us better consumers, of other people, as well as merchandise.

Porn as a substitute for real relationships is some pretty warped shiat there. coach. Because it's not real and even though it uses real people, it's about as close to real life as The Simpsons. .
No wonder nobody can deal with an actual relationship anymore--they love themselves more anyway, so why bother dealing with somebody else, when you can masturbate in all the colors of the rainbow?  Now that's a well-lived life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So in that article about Covid safety guidelines, "use the self-checkout" wasn't an euphemism?  My bad.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In related news, it today is National Worship of Tools Day
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Why the fark are you promoting internet porn? You think this adds something to our lives? No, porn is the reason we fark people we don't like, using toys we've never seen before, so that we can live a life as exciting and worthwhile as those of porn stars ??


Lighten up, Francis.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cryinoutloud:

Porn as a substitute for real relationships is some pretty warped shiat there. coach. Because it's not real and even though it uses real people, it's about as close to real life as The Simpsons. .

Sure you read the same article as the rest of us?
 
Ianman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I discovered I had a kinky contrarian streak when I read Andrea Dworkin. I would read her antipornography writing, get all het up, and go pounce on my boyfriend. He was a happy man, if a slightly confused one.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait that came out wrong...alert Drew so he can monitor the servers, not implying he is a tool.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get Hard on covid! Come together!
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Three times a day? Wow. Not since I was a teenager.

A nice "O" late in the evening is a good sleep aid for when you need it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How Quarantine started:

Fark user imageView Full Size


After a few months:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well last year I was gonna get back out in the dating scene after a few years hiatus and working on me and some projects around the house. But covid oh well guess I'll put it off til I get my shot. I'm just sad my roommate and her cat moved out, miss those two buttheads😁
But I have kept busy and stuff so trying not dwell too much on being lonely even though the old roommate checks up on me a lot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
3 times a day? I'm sorry, if you're jerking off three times a day for over a year, your dick would look like you took a belt sander to it.
 
