(Daily Mail)   Residents who moved to Miami from New York City during the lockdown realize they made a huge mistake "Moving here means you have to live here"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
and you can't run up 40 stories and hide from the crazies
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As a Floridian, I say:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There was an opening in Del Boca Vista?  No one told me!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well go back then.  Take a few meth addicts with you.  There's plenty to spare.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With Florida man... EVERYWHERE!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Every single story about how every working and living situation has changed in the pandemic has some kind of angle.

The reality is that work and living places fulfilled a need before Covid and they'll fulfill a need after.  I don't know exactly what that will look like, but in the long term, things will not change as much as they did for this short term.  They will, in many ways, "go back to normal."  Cities didn't die after the Spanish Flu or the Black Plague either.

If you asked anyone in 1979 what NYC would look like in 2021, they'd say it would resemble "Escape From New York."  That was wrong and any predictions will probably be wrong too.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: There was an opening in Del Boca Vista?  No one told me!


They're all gone.  They sold like hotcakes.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd rather hang with Florida Man than with some scrotty NYC hedge fund billionaire.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I'd rather hang with Florida Man than with some scrotty NYC hedge fund billionaire.


Are those my only two choices?
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I lived in South Florida for 7 years -- moved back to Missouri last year.

People constantly ask me 'How can you leave FL...we vacation there/have friends we visit' and it's wonderful!'

My Answer:  Of course you think that:  You get to leave after two weeks.

Florida is geared towards families with kids and old people -- otherwise...it's hard to describe the suckage living there is unless you've escaped it.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
so if everyone is fleeing places like NYC shouldn't rent and real estate there be plummeting right now?

yeah, didn't think so.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Florida Good:  New Yorkers moving back north.

Florida Better:  New Yorkers moving back north, while carrying a New Englander under each arm.
 
