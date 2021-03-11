 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Tell Grandma to get a Shingles vaccine chaser with her COVID SHOT   (wfla.com) divider line
33
    More: PSA, Immune system, Herpes zoster, COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. John Greene, Vaccination, Smallpox, vaccine doctors, shingles  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2021 at 9:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh.  Been dragging my feet on my shingles booster.  Had a bad reaction on the first one (normal stuff).  But maybe it's because I also did the flu shot at the same time.

Regardless, it hurts like hell.  HUGE shot.  But, better than the alternative!

I'm not squeamish about shots but she was just pumping and pumping and pumping.  I'm like "Uh...still going there are ya?" and she said it's a pretty big dose.  Felt like a bucketful.

I guess I'm not helping the cause here ;-)
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they switched to the 2 shot shingles vaccine I had a bigger reaction to the first dose than any vaccine I've ever had; fever and achy the next day.  I had no reaction to the 2nd shot.  I paid about $300 combined because my plan didn't cover them.  I get my 2nd Pfizer COVID shot next week.  I'm curious if that will produce a bigger reaction or not.  The first one produced a mild reaction for less than a day.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: I had no reaction to the 2nd shot.


This is encouraging!  But I know everyone's different.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, ugh. I was set to get the vaccine next month. Alas, "The Revenge of the Chicken Pox" decided to come out and party first.

Fortunately I recognized the symptoms early on and responded well to the antiviral the urgent care clinic gave me. I only had two bad spots but holy crap there were times they felt like hot coals on my skin. I feel like I (mostly) dodged a bullet there.

It's been several weeks and now the infection down to a few dried out spots that are itchy but hurt when I scratch them. They will either be gone soon or I'll have a relapse.

You don't want any part of this stuff.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1st shingles shot on 2/1.
1st covid shot on 3/6
2nd covid scheduled for 3/27
2nd shingles scheduled for 5/1

immortality - achievement (soon) unlocked
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"They've found out if you've had shingles, there's a higher risk in the next months you could have a stroke because the shingles virus irritates the blood vessels to your brain"

Well, that sucks. I've been going through insane levels of stress lately. Things are looking up but I won't be entirely out of the woods for a few more days.

It would be a dark irony to make it through this wretched period of my life only to get nailed by a stroke.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Riche: "They've found out if you've had shingles, there's a higher risk in the next months you could have a stroke because the shingles virus irritates the blood vessels to your brain"

Well, that sucks. I've been going through insane levels of stress lately. Things are looking up but I won't be entirely out of the woods for a few more days.

It would be a dark irony to make it through this wretched period of my life only to get nailed by a stroke.


Oh great, I had shingles last year (at age 36, wtf body?)
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You don't want both of these at the same time.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got the first shingrex shot the day before my first moderna and had only some pain at the injection site. One less worry!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was told at a recent doctor visit no overlapping vaccinations with the covid shot.  Have to have a two window on both sides to isolate the covid vaccine.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: Riche: "They've found out if you've had shingles, there's a higher risk in the next months you could have a stroke because the shingles virus irritates the blood vessels to your brain"

Well, that sucks. I've been going through insane levels of stress lately. Things are looking up but I won't be entirely out of the woods for a few more days.

It would be a dark irony to make it through this wretched period of my life only to get nailed by a stroke.

Oh great, I had shingles last year (at age 36, wtf body?)


Friend of mine had it pretty bad when he was 30. It knocked him off his feet for a month and he still is terrified of a relapse.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's weird that they refuse to give the shingles vaccine to anyone under 55 yet MOST of the people I know who had shingles were younger.  My father, my best friend ( same age as me), and my brother (6 years younger than me).
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The rules here are that you can't have any other vaccine for a few weeks before your first COVID shot, and you also can't have any other vaccine between the two COVID shots.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not yet 50 (a few months yet) so they're not letting me have the shingles shot yet. I already had shingles when I was about 12 years old, and yes, it sucks hard. I've been begging for the shot but the insurance company and general medical community stands firm on their intention to only administer it to people 50 and over.

However, at the rate things are going around here with the COVID-19 vaccine, it'll be late spring or early summer before I get my vaccination if I'm lucky, so I'll probably be old enough then. There are a lot of old people and medical personnel around these parts, and I'm so far down the list for a vaccination (despite being a front-line worker since this began) that I'll be fortunate if I get the needle jabs before the temperature hits 90.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Riche: "They've found out if you've had shingles, there's a higher risk in the next months you could have a stroke because the shingles virus irritates the blood vessels to your brain"


I had to go look... And this is for ANY case of the shingles, not related to the Covid vaccine. For a moment you had me worried that if I got the vaccine I'd be at risk for a stroke as a former shingles sufferer.

Back when I got it, it was treated as a "nervous condition" by doctors and my teachers. Very frustrating.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do that.
Singles suuuuuucks
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Happened to me.

When I got COVID this exact time last year, it also gave me bilateral pneumonia as well as attacked my liver and kidneys.

What I did not expect was the Doctor to look at my arm and go, "I think that's shingles." I'm 49. I had Chicken Pox at age 45. I was like, 'Great'. and then I ended up in ICU.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: It's weird that they refuse to give the shingles vaccine to anyone under 55 yet MOST of the people I know who had shingles were younger.  My father, my best friend ( same age as me), and my brother (6 years younger than me).


My wife has had shingles twice, and she's under 40. She hasn't had a chance to get a vaccine for it, because she's waiting to get her COVID vaccine first.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Znuh: Happened to me.

When I got COVID this exact time last year, it also gave me bilateral pneumonia as well as attacked my liver and kidneys.

What I did not expect was the Doctor to look at my arm and go, "I think that's shingles." I'm 49. I had Chicken Pox at age 45. I was like, 'Great'. and then I ended up in ICU.


You just needed syphillis and gohnerria  and you'd have rolled a Yahtzee.
 
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Znuh: I had Chicken Pox at age 45.


Chicken pox at 45?  Geez, that's a new circle of hell to discover.  My sympathies.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: It's weird that they refuse to give the shingles vaccine to anyone under 55 yet MOST of the people I know who had shingles were younger.  My father, my best friend ( same age as me), and my brother (6 years younger than me).


It's down to 50 now.  My insurance covered my first dose.

Znuh: What I did not expect was the Doctor to look at my arm and go, "I think that's shingles." I'm 49. I had Chicken Pox at age 45. I was like, 'Great'. and then I ended up in ICU.


I had the pox at 21 (worst spring break evar).  I always wondered if getting them when you're older made you more prone to get them.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Znuh: Happened to me.

When I got COVID this exact time last year, it also gave me bilateral pneumonia as well as attacked my liver and kidneys.

What I did not expect was the Doctor to look at my arm and go, "I think that's shingles." I'm 49. I had Chicken Pox at age 45. I was like, 'Great'. and then I ended up in ICU.

You just needed syphillis and gohnerria  and you'd have rolled a Yahtzee.


Those are things people who have sex with other people contract. No farkers are in danger. You should have used "Fibromyalgia and ankalosing spondylitis." Farkers get those all the time.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diogenes: she was just pumping and pumping and pumping


Didn't even change position or anything?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As someone who had just a mild case of shingles (compared to some of the Google pics I've seen), you do NOT want it. It sucks total donkey balls. I couldn't even imagine a bad case. Had on forehead, face, and chest.  For like two weeks.
If you've had chicken pox, are over 35 and are thinking "Do I want that vaccine?" The answer is yes.  Yes you do.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Grandma? Damn I'm old. I'm not a grandpa yet but I'm age-eligible for the shingles shot.

Friend of mine 41 years old recently got shingles. His description and the commercials are more than enough to convince me to get the shot.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: 1st shingles shot on 2/1.
1st covid shot on 3/6
2nd covid scheduled for 3/27
2nd shingles scheduled for 5/1

immortality - achievement (soon) unlocked


Flu vaccine snickers contentedly in the shadows just waiting for its chance...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The.anti-Larry: I had no reaction to the 2nd shot.

This is encouraging!  But I know everyone's different.


Had the Shingrix shots a few years ago. First one kicked my ass a bit. Flu-like symptoms the first night--fever, chills, aches. Second shot no problems.
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got shingles a few years ago, around age 33. In my face. One of my eyes swelled shut. It was pretty intense, but for whatever reason it wasn't that painful. But they're still distinct pattern of scarring on the right side of my forehead, and a pretty straight line if you know to look for it where it stops because it got exactly half my face

Do not recommend
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ukexpat: GardenWeasel: 1st shingles shot on 2/1.
1st covid shot on 3/6
2nd covid scheduled for 3/27
2nd shingles scheduled for 5/1

immortality - achievement (soon) unlocked

Flu vaccine snickers contentedly in the shadows just waiting for its chance...


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
+70 here. Pretty stupid headline. Last year was a busy year for shots. Shingles. Hepatitis. Pneumonia. Flu. Just because we're old doesn't mean we're dead or dumb.

Think what kinds of things young people know that we don't. Novel slang. Faddish movies. Current music. Quite the advantage in life, yeah?
 
fang06554 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: As someone who had just a mild case of shingles (compared to some of the Google pics I've seen), you do NOT want it. It sucks total donkey balls. I couldn't even imagine a bad case. Had on forehead, face, and chest.  For like two weeks.
If you've had chicken pox, are over 35 and are thinking "Do I want that vaccine?" The answer is yes.  Yes you do.


I wouldn't even say over 35. I had shingles in my early 20s. I got lucky with it only lasting a couple of weeks, but man, that sucked. It was like all the normal signals on that entire nerve channel were translated to pain. "Gentle breeze? That's a burning. Shower water? That's a burning. Trying to put a shirt on? Oh yeah you bet that's a burning"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: Riche: "They've found out if you've had shingles, there's a higher risk in the next months you could have a stroke because the shingles virus irritates the blood vessels to your brain"

Well, that sucks. I've been going through insane levels of stress lately. Things are looking up but I won't be entirely out of the woods for a few more days.

It would be a dark irony to make it through this wretched period of my life only to get nailed by a stroke.

Oh great, I had shingles last year (at age 36, wtf body?)


I had shingles when I was 16.

🎙 💧
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.