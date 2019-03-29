 Skip to content
If you're going to lose your shiat over mask rules on camera I guess an Oklahoma City sandwich shop is as good a place as any
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making a ridiculous stand on masks in an eatery during a pandemic is a sure-fire way to get attention.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What utter hell it must be going through life so angry, stupid, and belligerent.

He deserves it.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma?  I thought masks were all the rage there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: Making a ridiculous stand on masks in an eatery during a pandemic is a sure-fire way to get attention.


I wouldn't be so quick to judge that guy. Everybody has a breaking point.

He's probably one of the tens of millions being fed a steady diet of lies-- the last election was a massive fraud, he's being oppressed because he's a white christian, perverts everywhere trying to brainwash, kidnap and sell his kids, under pressure to get injected with some weird DNA altering fluid that really does god-only-knows what, eventually the government will take his guns and his bible and later haul him off to face trial in front of a death panel...

Yeah, it sounds ridiculous or even insane for somebody to believe that. Yet, is is really any more insane than the core beliefs behind most religions?

Anyway, a person thinking all that stuff was true would be pretty on edge to start with. Add to that the everyday stresses of life during the pandemic and the resulting economic mess. Frankly I'm amazed society is holding together at all.

So far.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think it should be fair to play these videos at any job interview, just hit play, spin the screen around, and ask, "Is that you?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn the bar got raised. You use to have to sell nuclear secrets to Russia in the 1940s to be a traitor.
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What utter hell it must be going through life so angry, stupid, and belligerent.

He deserves it.


When there is no joy or beauty in your life, one of the easier ways to cope with it is to take delight in anger and ugliness instead.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd ask him if he feels that people in other countries who wear masks are traitors to their countries. It's not just 'murica, numbnuts.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just to add insult to injury, not only does everyone know he is an idiot about wearing a mask, now everyone knows he willingly lives in Oklahoma.
 
catmander
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Oklahoma?  I thought masks were all the rage there.

[Fark user image image 600x340]


I think you meant "hoods". They are very big on hoods there.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My favorite part was when he started walking toward the door and the guy filming (I guess) said "Adios." It would have been awesome, and completely on-brand, if our maskless hero turned and said, "This is 'Murica - speak English!"
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Surprised they didn't give him the Bed Bath and Beyond treatment.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to Larrea, this doesn't happen all that often. However, when it does, he said, "We've heard some unkind words, we've had some threats of one-star yelp reviews."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whenever I see a bar with one of these stickers in the window, I know I'm going to like it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chewd: SpectroBoy: What utter hell it must be going through life so angry, stupid, and belligerent.

He deserves it.

When there is no joy or beauty in your life, one of the easier ways to cope with it is to take delight in anger and ugliness instead.


It seems clear that is this guys reality.
It must really suck.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Riche: snowybunting: Making a ridiculous stand on masks in an eatery during a pandemic is a sure-fire way to get attention.

I wouldn't be so quick to judge that guy. Everybody has a breaking point.

He's probably one of the tens of millions being fed a steady diet of lies-- the last election was a massive fraud, he's being oppressed because he's a white christian, perverts everywhere trying to brainwash, kidnap and sell his kids, under pressure to get injected with some weird DNA altering fluid that really does god-only-knows what, eventually the government will take his guns and his bible and later haul him off to face trial in front of a death panel...

Yeah, it sounds ridiculous or even insane for somebody to believe that. Yet, is is really any more insane than the core beliefs behind most religions?

Anyway, a person thinking all that stuff was true would be pretty on edge to start with. Add to that the everyday stresses of life during the pandemic and the resulting economic mess. Frankly I'm amazed society is holding together at all.


Let's say all of that is true (it well could be). That means he is basically no better than a mad dog unable to peacefully coexist in civilized society. Isn't prison where we put mad hu-dogs?
 
flemardo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only thing that surprised me is you can get banh mi in Oklahoma.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The covid pandemic and Cheeto have really helped identify the batshiat crazy/ easily manipulated/ dim bulb ones in our midst.  So at least something good has come of the last few years.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I think it should be fair to play these videos at any job interview, just hit play, spin the screen around, and ask, "Is that you?"


As a hiring manager (for very well paying jobs) I can say that if I get a whiff of trumpism it affects my perception of a person. I _know_ it is illegal to be biased based on political beliefs. ....

But still, being an anti-masker or believing in QAnon demonstrates severe defects in a person's cognitive ability. It seems somewhat fair to think "Wow, this guy doesn't think very well. Do I want to risk my business on a guy who can't think logically!?!?!?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now what am I gonna eat during OANN's Ten Minute Hate?

/twice as good as Fox's 5 Minutes Hate
//you can really get the hate going
///15 minutes?  Aint nobody got time for that
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
UNITED STATES CODE!

SECTION 2-4-2!

COLOR! OF! LAW!

NATIONAL ORIGIN, DISABILITY STATUS!

CODE OF FEDERAL REGULATIONS!

QUALIFIED IMPUNITY, POSSE COMMIE TATUS!

*snap snap snap snap*

This guy inspired me to try my hand at beat poetry. You can come check me out at the local Jimmy Johns.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flemardo: Only thing that surprised me is you can get banh mi in Oklahoma.


Oklahoma city is pretty progressive. The Flaming Lips call it home after all.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

flemardo: Only thing that surprised me is you can get banh mi in Oklahoma.


OKC isn't what it used to be. There are some very good dining choices now.

Heck, there's even a national highly rated sushi place (Eater magazine). Of course it's Oklahoma, so it's attached to a gas station.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I think it should be fair to play these videos at any job interview, just hit play, spin the screen around, and ask, "Is that you?"


chumley.barstoolsports.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Start with this:

jnswire.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Then, if these idiots persist:

i.cbc.caView Full Size


cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


If we had just started pepper-spraying these morons at the start of this plague, we'd have abated this plague a hell of a lot sooner.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One of the FB people I know posted that the reason people get upset when they see you not wearing a mask is "because your strength shines a light on their weakness."

It's strength to not...?
You know what, I can't even, anymore.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kb7rky: Start with this:

[jnswire.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x425]

Then, if these idiots persist:

[i.cbc.ca image 780x438]

[cdn10.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x478]

If we had just started pepper-spraying these morons at the start of this plague, we'd have abated this plague a hell of a lot sooner.


You know what helps with getting pepper sprayed? A goddamn mask!
 
