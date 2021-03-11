 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Deadly Australia, where giant 'Toadzillas' the size of a 'serving plate' can kill your beloved dog if they lick it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ironically, they're actually native to the Americas. They were introduced to Australia as a form of pest control. Not only did it not work, but they ended up being an environmental disaster.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs bigger serving plates
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Give me your dog!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I highly recommend this documentary:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
History shows again and again
how nature points out the folly of man
Toadzilla!
 
virgo47
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blatz514: Give me your dog!

[Fark user image 600x450] [View Full Size image _x_]


So the Dnyarri DIDN'T die, he just went Oz.

Wait. Flowers, I meant to post about flowers.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Subby needs bigger serving plates


Serving sizes have increased in America.  Maybe the subby is use to smaller plates.

Popkin. "The sizes of the increase are substantial." The data revealed that over the past 20 years: Hamburgers have expanded by 23 percent; A plate of Mexican food is 27 percent bigger; Soft drinks have increased in size by 52 percent; Snacks, whether they be potato chips, pretzels or crackers, are 60 percent larger.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cane toads = old news.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Ironically, they're actually native to the Americas. They were introduced to Australia as a form of pest control. Not only did it not work, but they ended up being an environmental disaster.


We can send some giant gorillas if that helps.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: History shows again and again
how nature points out the folly of man
Toadzilla!


"Up". Not "out", "up".
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I watched a Nova series set in Australia recently (Australia: First Four Billion Years). It was very interesting and it almost made me want to visit Australia and see some of the places from the show. Fortunately I realized in time that it was a trap, and this was one of the ways Australia lures in fresh meat to sacrifice to its local flora and fauna. "Feed us plump juicy tourists and we'll let you live."

Nice try, Australia!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't they call them chazzwazzers there?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh no, they say, he's got to go
Go go Toadzilla, yeah
Oh no, there goes Melbourne
Go go Toadzilla, yeah
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Dobby the dog tripping on cane toads
Youtube gn_ruZT_d2A
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That thing is the size of teacup plate. I am not fond of pomeranian. I like toads.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pfft. The size of your dinner plate, maybe.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I highly recommend this documentary:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 273x364]


One of my all time favorite documentaries.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Merltech: scottydoesntknow: Subby needs bigger serving plates

Serving sizes have increased in America.  Maybe the subby is use to smaller plates.

Popkin. "The sizes of the increase are substantial." The data revealed that over the past 20 years: Hamburgers have expanded by 23 percent; A plate of Mexican food is 27 percent bigger; Soft drinks have increased in size by 52 percent; Snacks, whether they be potato chips, pretzels or crackers, are 60 percent larger.


Well duh. It's called "HUNGRYMAN XXL" not "Hungryman M"
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
dmt is in the toads not posion
 
