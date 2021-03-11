 Skip to content
(MSN) Ten years ago today the fourth most powerful earthquake ever recorded struck Japan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't possibly be the only person that gets this, but I don't know why we aren't doing more to prevent earthquakes.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't felt an earthquake in maybe 20 years. It was an odd sensation
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That long ago, eh?  Seems like only a decade.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but our records only go back to the day after the Hall of Records and the entire town shook to pieces
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we've got declaration of a pandemic, Fukushima, and the Madrid train bombings. I think the dot com bubble burst on March 10 but probably only because the 11th was a Saturday. All in all, not a great day.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's no Ides of March, but it's close. . .
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A terrible earthquake/tsunami one year, a pandemic another year... this day is just cursed!

/jk
/well, mostly
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having only experienced a minor earthquake once, I can only say that earthquakes are scary. I'm in the midwest. God's wrath should come from the sky in a funnel cloud, not up from the ground.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

NEVER FORGET!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We've had 2 lvl 4ish earthquakes in my part of PA in the past 5 years.

Both were in the afternoon, and I was taking a nap both times.  The semi trucks that drive by shake my room more.

/Never experienced an "OH SHIAT" quake.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
time flies, its already been 20 years to the day since Sgt Pepper taught his band to play..
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I was in Monterey when the Coalinga earthquake hit (Coalinga is about 120 miles away). I was at a computer center playing games (while buzzed) and the screen started vibrating but at the time I thought it was just me being loaded. Got home and saw the stereo had vibrated off the shelf but luckily fell onto the bed. It was only afterwards I saw that Coalinga had major damage but feeling the tremor from so far away was scary.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Last major quake I felt was the 1994 Northridge quake. I grew up in So Cal and was fine with them.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yes, but they've been going in and out of style.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thing is, though, it wasn't the earthquake that was the worst of it, it was the subsequent tsunami that caused most of the damage and loss of life, along with causing the issues at the Janjira nuclear plant, which was subsequently covered up by claiming it was due to MUTOs.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sounds like we need a War on Geology™.
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EARTH FORCE!!!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Still wanted for questioning:
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
