(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Stolen 400-lb slide from playground found in child's bedroom. Why they would want to steal a slide is anyone's guess   (local21news.com) divider line
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was just being a great Dad, all the other stuff notwithstanding.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh... the dad. Right. I was picturing  the slide loaded in a radio flyer and the wagon tied to a little bike w/ training wheels.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On Feb. 26, detectives came face-to-face with a 400-pound playground slide inside a child's bedroom in a mobile home...

Pasco police say they made the discovery while investigating recent catalytic converter thefts...

When your tool is a sawzall, everything looks like a catalytic converter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how some people swing.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you kidding subby?  Who wouldn't want a slide in their house?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta admit, if meth dad showed up with that slide when you're a kid, you get at least one week of bragging rights at the playground.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be the new "My Name is Earl" prequel series.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You always slide home when you steal.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Are you kidding subby?  Who wouldn't want a slide in their house?


cdn.thisiswhyimbroke.comView Full Size


Stair Slide Ride Conversion Kit (thisiswhyimbroke.com)
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: He was just being a great Dad, all the other stuff notwithstanding.


Found Ted Cruz's Fark account.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think it's a 400 lb weight limit, not the weight of the slide.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, these are the worst kinds of thieves.  They'll do ~$1500 dollars worth of damage to the victim's car to make at most $75 bucks from the junkyard who knows they're buying stolen property and are only going to pay thieves rates for it.  Guess what, if you don't accept their rates they can call the cops on you.

As for the slide... think about all the kids that should have been playing on it.
 
cleek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
it's Helter Skelter!
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Closed_Minded_Bastage: He was just being a great Dad, all the other stuff notwithstanding.

Found Ted Cruz's Fark account.


I believe my kid thinks I'm a great Dad even though I wouldn't steal a slide for her.

/Doesn't go anywhere near Texas
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Couldn't just build him one from all the other metal you stole? Besides who wants one of them lame child safe plastic slides, you need one of them molton hot death slides like back in the day.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like how the writer found a way to go off on a tangent that ended up explaining why stealing catalytic converts is inconvenient for the victims. It takes the reader on a true journey of news article reading.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I think it's a 400 lb weight limit, not the weight of the slide.


This.  That's a hollow plastic mold.  It would weigh more than 50 pounds.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 850x653]


I think the officer told him he had something on the bridge of his nose right before snapping the pic.
 
