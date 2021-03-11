 Skip to content
(Nelson Star)   Yes, but of course the pandemic has inspired people to travel in cramped vehicles, with as many stops as possible in many towns along the way, with endless opportunities to interact in-person. As if we even had to ask   (nelsonstar.com) divider line
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As opposed to mass transit?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The use of personal, private transportation enrages you?
Do us all a favor and wrap your lips around my tail pipe while I press the long skinny pedal.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I saw one of these the other day and thought "sweet".

motortrend.comView Full Size

Then I saw they cost $110,000 and was like "nevermind".
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: The use of personal, private transportation enrages you?
Do us all a favor and wrap your lips around my tail pipe while I press the long skinny pedal.


DNRTFA huh?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Watch the police and the tax man miss me.
I'M MOBILE!!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a Greyhound article.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: The use of personal, private transportation enrages you?
Do us all a favor and wrap your lips around my tail pipe while I press the long skinny pedal.


Whoa!  Badass!
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Problem 1: Modern-day jobs dont give you very much (if any) vacation time.

Problem 2. Home ownership is prohibitively expensive and no longer provides the stability that it used to.

Solution: Nomadic lifestyle.

You're going to see a LOT more of it.
 
