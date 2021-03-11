 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Israel claims it gave 600 children the Covid-19 vaccine with no ill side effects   (theguardian.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The children, some of whom have cystic fibrosis, which affects the lungs, were not part of a clinical trial.

Way to bury the lede there. Why use science when you can just inject 600 kids and see what happens?  Have they no sense of irony?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they would be a bit more careful about unsanctioned "experiments" on a captive audience.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know who else experimented in children?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thepeterd: You know who else experimented in children?


True story.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, that violates pretty much every ethical standard established for clinical trials and medical testing.

Hopefully they collected any of the kid's valuables beforehand so they could sell them to support the government if they didn't make it.
 
indylaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Really? Doctors vaccinate children against a deadly disease with a vaccine known to work well for adults and your minds immediately jump to Mengele?

Don't ever change, I guess, FARK.
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can we que up the Covidioit...Anti VAXXERS......!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doctors violate the most basic precepts of the use of experimental medicines, circumventing the simplest rules for inclusion and documentation, that take into account emergency use, and farker's immediately jump to defending them for it.

Don't ever change, I guess, FARK.
 
Stantz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why use science when you can just inject 600 kids and see what happens?


born_yesterday: Yeah, that violates pretty much every ethical standard established for clinical trials and medical testing.


It's the Wakefield way
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thepeterd: You know who else experimented in children?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Too soon?
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indylaw: Really? Doctors vaccinate children against a deadly disease with a vaccine known to work well for adults and your minds immediately jump to Mengele?

Don't ever change, I guess, FARK.


Because The Jew is the real Nazi. We've heard that constantly for over forty years. Tell the lie enough and people believe it.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indylaw: Really? Doctors vaccinate children against a deadly disease with a vaccine known to work well for adults and your minds immediately jump to Mengele?

Don't ever change, I guess, FARK.


Neither of you is wrong tbh.

The vaccines thusfar have excellent safety records AND they're not officially approved for children.
 
