(The New York Times)   How close is your state's COVID-19 vaccine schedule to the CDC's recommendation? Well, one state has really deviated, and that's not including Death$anti$' donor$ at the front of the line   (nytimes.com) divider line
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I guess correctly?

sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the CDC had to back track on its stupid recommendations and acknowledge that seniors first is actually the science based approach.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: And the CDC had to back track on its stupid recommendations and acknowledge that seniors first is actually the science based approach.


De Santis has allowed Spring Break 2 years in a row and the first was the original super spreader event and would not let counties have mandatory mask policies and it got so bad here he arrested the person reporting the numbers for telling the truth after he stopped reporting the true numbers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: And the CDC had to back track on its stupid recommendations and acknowledge that seniors first is actually the science based approach.


There isn't some single "science based approach".  Science doesn't dictate what society "should" do.  They have to use science-based evidence to balance relative risk against size of risk pool and societal needs.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo says what? Oh shiat, he's a dem, we can't hold him accountable.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's what the feds want, what the state wants, what the county says, and what my employer (one of the two big pharmacy chains) is doing.  Basically we're doing what the state says, damn the county.  We have customers from multiple counties, and we're not just going to say "tough toenails, you can't live in the city the pharmacy is in if you want a shot".  I imagine if the county gets all lawsuit-y over us being a week early for 1B+, corporate has a flock of lawyers.  We have a lot of shots in stock, and we need to use them before they go bad.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

theflatline: De Santis has allowed Spring Break 2 years in a row and the first was the original super spreader event and would not let counties have mandatory mask policies and it got so bad here he arrested the person reporting the numbers for telling the truth after he stopped reporting the true numbers.


And as we are seeing, it didn't really amount to much of anything in terms of infection rates and hospitalization rates when compared to states that went into strict lock down.

But this article is about vaccinations and that process.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: sprgrss: And the CDC had to back track on its stupid recommendations and acknowledge that seniors first is actually the science based approach.

There isn't some single "science based approach".  Science doesn't dictate what society "should" do.  They have to use science-based evidence to balance relative risk against size of risk pool and societal needs.


The science behind vaccinating the elderly is the science based approach.  It's been proven.  Vaccinate those at risk of death or serious injury or in risk of hospitalization and work your way down to everyone else.

That is the proven most effective manner.  the CDC lost the message.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Ambitwistor: sprgrss: And the CDC had to back track on its stupid recommendations and acknowledge that seniors first is actually the science based approach.

There isn't some single "science based approach".  Science doesn't dictate what society "should" do.  They have to use science-based evidence to balance relative risk against size of risk pool and societal needs.

The science behind vaccinating the elderly is the science based approach.  It's been proven.  Vaccinate those at risk of death or serious injury or in risk of hospitalization and work your way down to everyone else.

That is the proven most effective manner.  the CDC lost the message.


I repeat, there is no some single "science based" or "most effective" approach.  All policies way multiple societal objectives.  If you want to minimize impact to the highest-risk communities, you might do one thing.  If you want minimize total deaths, or hopsitalizations, you might do other things.  If you want to minimize the spread of disease, you might do something else.  If you want to have the greatest "societal benefit", that opens whole new cans of worms (e.g., science doesn't care whether you are an "essential worker" or not).  Risk can be balanced against need (e.g., someone with high risk but high ability to stay at home might be balanced against someone with moderate risk but less ability to stay at home).  All of those policies can be science-based, and highly effective at what they are designed to do.But science isn't prescriptive and it doesn't tell us what we "should" do.

In short, science does not say "we should vaccinate the elderly before everyone else".  Science just says what is likely to happen if we do that, vs. do something else.  It's a guide, not a law.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: way


weigh
 
Fubar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live in MA. I have 20something coworkers on work travel in Alabama that were able to get the vaccine in Alabama based on having a security "badge" of the company they were working with there.

The vaccination was open to anyone with that badge. Phase be damned.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We can't hold anyone accountable for anything because Cuomo.  I got out of a speeding ticket because of Cuomo.
 
Unright
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Ambitwistor: sprgrss: And the CDC had to back track on its stupid recommendations and acknowledge that seniors first is actually the science based approach.

There isn't some single "science based approach".  Science doesn't dictate what society "should" do.  They have to use science-based evidence to balance relative risk against size of risk pool and societal needs.

The science behind vaccinating the elderly is the science based approach.  It's been proven.  Vaccinate those at risk of death or serious injury or in risk of hospitalization and work your way down to everyone else.

That is the proven most effective manner.  the CDC lost the message.


It's effective at preventing death, sure. But it's not as effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, and preventing the spread is also very effective at preventing death.

Also, Ambitwistor is right that there is no single "science based approach". Science isn't a hive mind.
 
NoGods
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In SC we have a phased vaccination program that has an age component and a vocational component. Health care workers and first responders along with people aged 65 and over were in the first group along with some other critical groups. We are now in the phase that expands the critical groups and includes people 55 and older. I'm getting my first dose of the Moderna vaccine today.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We can't hold anyone accountable for anything because Cuomo.  I got out of a speeding ticket because of Cuomo.


15,000+ elderly and at risk individuals don't have to worry about that either thanks to Cuomo.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Georgia just announced that the age drops to 55 and older (from 65 and older) on Monday, and we might go to "all adults" next month. I'm signing up as soon as I can. Still probably gonna do the "closing hour lurk" at my pharmacy this weekend.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: If you want minimize total deaths, or hopsitalizations, you might do other things.


That should be the farking goal.  Not some strange kafkaesque rebalancing of society through the sacrificial abandonment of the most vulnerable.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Rapmaster2000: We can't hold anyone accountable for anything because Cuomo.  I got out of a speeding ticket because of Cuomo.

15,000+ elderly and at risk individuals don't have to worry about that either thanks to Cuomo.


Don't blame me.  I voted for Rivers Cuomo.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unright: But it's not as effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19,


Stop spreading bullshiat lies.  There is zero evidence that people spread it after they're vaccinated.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unright: It's effective at preventing death, sure. But it's not as effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, and preventing the spread is also very effective at preventing death.


The goal is preventing death.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Ambitwistor: If you want minimize total deaths, or hopsitalizations, you might do other things.

That should be the farking goal.


That's just, like, your opinion, man.  Stop trying to use science to claim that your opinion is some kind of validated fact.

Not some strange kafkaesque rebalancing of society through the sacrificial abandonment of the most vulnerable.

Nobody said we have to "abandon the most vulnerable", but there are multiple societal goals here.  If, for example, by vaccinating hospital workers or teachers or other groups early, we can keep society functioning at a more normal level, at it means that some elderly retired people staying at home get vaccinated 5-10% later than they otherwise would have, then that's a legitimate policy debate.  I know you have strong opinions on the matter, but my point is that science doesn't and can't tell us that one policy is right.

Furthermore, if your goal really is to minimize total deaths, or hospitalizations, then vaccinating all the elderly first at the expense of other people is probably the wrong policy.  As I alluded to above, and as Unright pointed out explicitly, "minimizing total deaths" is a combination of reducing risk to the highly vulnerable should they contract the disease, and slowing the spread of disease (including the base rate of exposure to the elderly), and the elderly are not the main vector of disease spread.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Living in Maine, while I would like the plan to be more customized to get essential personnel in quicker, the ship has sailed on that. At this point, there is too much confusion, and without a well thought out plan and systems in place to execute it, I think they made the right decision in just saying "We farked up, lets get a good plan that is easy to understand out there"

I mean, everyone here knows where they are in line(>60 now, >50 in April, >40 in May, everyone else in June )
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Unright: It's effective at preventing death, sure. But it's not as effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, and preventing the spread is also very effective at preventing death.

The goal is preventing death.

Your

goal is preventing death, to the exclusion of all other goals, constraints, and undesirable side effects.  We get it.  Stop pretending that there can't be any other legitimate tradeoffs, and stop confusing yourself as to what policy would actually achieve your own goal.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ambitwistor: Furthermore, if your goal really is to minimize total deaths, or hospitalizations, then vaccinating all the elderly first at the expense of other people is probably the wrong policy.  As I alluded to above, and as Unright pointed out explicitly, "minimizing total deaths" is a combination of reducing risk to the highly vulnerable should they contract the disease, and slowing the spread of disease (including the base rate of exposure to the elderly), and the elderly are not the main vector of disease spread.


Exactly  -

Example
A senior might have exposure to 10 people total a day. So if the senior gets it, it is far more contained, and with a 2% mortality rate, little chance that anyone dies(except for the senior, but even thats less than 50%).

Whereas a grocery worker is exposed to hundreds if not thousands of people a day. They are far more likely to be exposed to it, and therefor expose 1000's of people before they get any symptoms. 1000-2000 people exposed translates to 10-20 deaths at 2%.
 
