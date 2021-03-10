 Skip to content
 
Fact Check: True... If you ignore all of history   (twitter.com)
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i think he meant "done more to", not "done more for".
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean, colonialism was definitely the low point. So if that's where he's setting the bar, it is admittedly hard to go lower.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean... how many countries have independence days to celebrate kicking your royal ass out?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
THis is the Donald Trump defense.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Crown did a lot for the Zulu people...

/ sarcasm
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WTF.gif am i reading?!    He ......he really said that?   Ffs...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Say that happened to be true.


So what?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bwana say what?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's Nigel Farage...of COURSE he said that.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Nobody in the world, in history, has done more for people of color than the British Wakandan royal family."
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It takes a few seconds on Google to find the many articles on atrocities committed by the British empire.  Sh*t, Winston Churchill by himself is responsible for like three genocides.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

weddingsinger: It takes a few seconds on Google to find the many articles on atrocities committed by the British empire.  Sh*t, Winston Churchill by himself is responsible for like three genocides.


Is the Australian landing at Suvla Bay one of those? If not, it should be.

/ and the band played Waltzing Matilda
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When someone says they have "done so much for X people", you have to then ask why they feel compelled to make reparations to begin with, and then keep score of them.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Didn't Trump claim he'd done more for black people than any other president? Seems about equally legit.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

hobnail: Didn't Trump claim he'd done more for black people than any other president? Seems about equally legit.


He didn't say what he did was actually GOOD for them.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Nobody in the world, in history, has done more for people of color than the British royal family."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Preposterous.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd wager any curry he gets, if they know it's for him? 50% urine.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

raerae1980: WTF.gif am i reading?!    He ......he really said that?   Ffs...


The only thing I can think is this is a slightly cleaned up cousin of the whole "we brought civilization to the primitive savages" white nationalist talking point.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

NikkiMcR: Nigel Farage: "Nobody in the world, in history, has done more for people of color than the British royal family." https://t.co/CVv8iF6d5l


Get f*cked, Nige
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the way they do these extreme declarations.
We saw this over and over with Trump.
No one has ever been healthier.
No one reads more.
And so on and so on...
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, sure there's Gandhi but the Mahatma's achievements pale in comparison to those of Prince Charles.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Keep calm, and lie like there's no tomorrow
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I'd wager any curry he gets, if they know it's for him? 50% urine.


50% seems high, what about all the spit and other fluids?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He misspoke. He meant to say "nobody in the world has done more to people of color than the British Brown."
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: He misspoke. He meant to say "nobody in the world has done more to people of color than the British Brown."


Crown*

Hecking autocorrect.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The farking Bush family has done more for people of color than the royal family. True story.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
shiat like this reminds me of how Prager U made a video along the lines of "you can thank British colonialism for your liberty," and at the time I was like: who the fark was this video made for? Americans that have never heard of the American revolution?

But now I see people becoming staunch monarchists out of racism, so I guess I got my answer there, lol.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cause if not for the british, africans would be still banging rocks together,,, right?

just have to commit genocide and they can  then make fire
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As somebody whose grandparents grew up in the last days of the Raj, he's not "wrong", they definitely did things to people of color. I hope he dies in a fire (probably caused by the farking Tories).
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am challenging myself by trying to think of ways that might be true.

I do not want to debate this with anyone, but I think he is talking about anti-slavery and maybe "modernization" and infrastructure in India and Africa and elsewhere.

That is not going to cut it.

Hey, here is a true statement. "A lot of non-British-royalty people have done a lot worse for people of color." That is sufficiently faint praise that it might pass muster.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The British monarchy were slave traders
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​20/07/british-royal-family-slavery-rep​arations.html
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"for" or "to"?

prepositions matter and one of them makes that a true statement
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BadReligion: THis is the Donald Trump defense.


Amber Ruffin Shares What Trump Has Done for Black America
Youtube iKgfgSch8BU
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: i think he meant "done more to", not "done more for".


"When the hell did they change the meaning of for to to" - pee tear griffin
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I'd wager any curry he gets, if they know it's for him? 50% urine.


Urine? Nah, that would dilute the consistency suspiciously...

Feces. Use feces.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I am challenging myself by trying to think of ways that might be true.

I do not want to debate this with anyone, but I think he is talking about anti-slavery and maybe "modernization" and infrastructure in India and Africa and elsewhere.

That is not going to cut it.

Hey, here is a true statement. "A lot of non-British-royalty people have done a lot worse for people of color." That is sufficiently faint praise that it might pass muster.


That is what he's likely referring to.

However, it's a lot like an abusive relationship where the abuser buys the victim some nice things and then expects that's supposed to make everything better and it's all water under the bridge.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just cancel the Royal Family or change their name and/or mascot to something less offensive?  Like Gritty with bad teeth and a tea cup?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nigel Farage: "Nobody in the world, in history, has done more for people of color than the British royal family."

Whether it's "most patronizingly stupid thing i'll read all day" or "never was a more disingenuous statement printed or uttered out loud on purpose", once again the Crown satisfies all.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shostie:The only thing I can think is this is a slightly cleaned up cousin of the whole "we brought civilization to the primitive savages" white nationalist talking point.

There is no question but that this will be his line of thinking.  There is a certain school of British Colonialist Tragics who love to talk about the allegedly wonderful things the British Empire did for all the places they invaded.  And there is a grain of truth in it (What did the Romans ever do for us?  Well, there's the railways, the schools yada yada...).

But the simple fact is that if you build a smooth driveway to someone's house so you can take it over and kill x% of their family, they understandably don't tend to value your contribution.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Didn't Trump claim he'd done more for black people than any other president? Seems about equally legit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: hobnail: Didn't Trump claim he'd done more for black people than any other president? Seems about equally legit.

[Fark user image image 850x614]


-
...beautiful shot...

Would someone please get this asshole a word-of-the-day calendar? Yes, he'll probably just try to eat it, but it can't hurt, right?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still haven't made a PoC James Bond.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: weddingsinger: It takes a few seconds on Google to find the many articles on atrocities committed by the British empire.  Sh*t, Winston Churchill by himself is responsible for like three genocides.

Is the Australian landing at Suvla Bay one of those? If not, it should be.

/ and the band played Waltzing Matilda


And the bells were ringing out, for Christmas Day
 
princhester
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: weddingsinger: It takes a few seconds on Google to find the many articles on atrocities committed by the British empire.  Sh*t, Winston Churchill by himself is responsible for like three genocides.

Is the Australian landing at Suvla Bay one of those? If not, it should be.

/ and the band played Waltzing Matilda


The Australians didn't land at Suvla Bay.  The Brits did.  The song takes some historical liberties.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kenyatta, Nyerere, Tecumseh, Hammurabi, Gautama Buddha, Lao Tzu, AMATEURS. All amateurs.

But like, William Wallace led the Scots, not white people, and he might come close.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine being the guy who actually believes that sailing around the world, planting flags wherever you ended up, and telling the non-white people who already lived there (and who had thriving societies of their own long before you got there) that they were now the property of your Queen whether they liked it or not was "Doing more than anybody else for these people."

This clip is the most transparently racist, pro-imperial bullshiat that a farker has uttered on television since...possibly ever. That's like saying "Where would you be without imperial whiteness? You'd be chucking spears at each other, and eating your dinner off the floor, that's where! We bettered you! We prevented that! Now here's your pre-emptive your welcome!"

Nigel Farage should climb back into the Queen's ass where he apparently resides, and cannot survive without the comforting familiarity and odor of her majestic royal flatulence.

The best thing the Royal family ever did for the countries they colonized was granting them the ability to govern themselves.
 
