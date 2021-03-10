 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Pat Robertson just confirmed what you suspected after flying across country on a flight next to a crying baby, babies can totally be demon possessed   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
18
257 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2021 at 1:30 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's still nuts.
 
Tfoxynonoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: He's still nuts.


He's a demon-possessed baby.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hurry up and die you psychotic old fool
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Religious morons with money... the worst eh?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is it about old men that makes their ears so enormous?
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Followup question:  Can babies be possessed BEFORE they are born?   Asking for a SCOTUS friend
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if he knows what the first commandment is?
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So are we aborting babies or not, man?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

syrynxx: What is it about old men that makes their ears so enormous?


I think everyone's ears continue to slowly grow, but old women's huge ears are more likely to be concealed by their hairdos.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: So are we aborting babies or not, man?


I suggest a compromise:

If your crotch dropping won't shut up on a flight, we temporarily cram it back where it came from, and the mother can re-birth it once the plane has alighted at its destination.

We cool?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why the fark should I pray to his weak-ass god that can be defeat by farking babies?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That baby was crying because it had to set next to Pat Robertson.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once I had to take a military-hired commercial flight from Singapore back to Japan as part of my orders.  Most of the plane was just cargo space with only a small portion of the plane for passengers.  It was about 10 sailors, and then 3 dependants with about 12 kids between the three.

That day I served my country by repeatedly preventing my comrades from committing murder.
 
scalpod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not televangelists though. No way. No how.

Nope.

Unh uh.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

syrynxx: What is it about old men that makes their ears so enormous?


They never stop growing. IT'LL HAPPEN TO YOU!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but those are just Pat Robertson's personal demons.....
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man, the Twilight guy has really let himself go.
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: syrynxx: What is it about old men that makes their ears so enormous?

They never stop growing. IT'LL HAPPEN TO YOU!


Oh yeah? Well, even when I am gray, I'll still be gray my way... [flourishes with the bass]
 
