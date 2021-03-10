 Skip to content
(Science Based Medicine)   Some good news. There seems to be a "preliminary but solid" light at the end of the COVID tunnel   (sciencebasedmedicine.org) divider line
48
    More: News, Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, Prevention, Immune system, Infectious disease, Influenza, efficacy of the available vaccines  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Probably


It's better than definitely don't
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: Probably

It's better than definitely don't


The black death of the 1340s burned through the population of Europe in only 6 years. 6 years! Easy peasy flagilate squeeze me.

/i know
//this is nothing like that
///but it will take time regardless of vaccinations
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cracker - I See The Light
Youtube gsJTwMD2_Og
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just don't go to the Rangers opening day game.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We may have a window of opportunity to prevent that if we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and maintain pandemic precautions until it is truly safe to relax them.

Well, we're boned. Thanks so very much, covidiots. Yes, Texas, I'm looking at you.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel like way too many people are being way too optimistic for fate not to be tempted.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes the light at the end of the tunnel is the train coming toward you.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beerrun: Just don't go to the Rangers opening day game.


Right??? WTF Rangers!?!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, watch out for that light in the tunnel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda feeling it. Like this might actually be nearing the end.  A few more months at the max, barring any catastrophic changes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually anything preliminary out of a butt ain't solid
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the anti-maskers who refuse to stand more than 7 inches away from me in line, the pandemic ended 9 months ago.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmm thats how I like my science. 'Probably' is good enough for me!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Based on the anti-maskers who refuse to stand more than 7 inches away from me in line, the pandemic ended 9 months ago.


The anti-masker "FREEDUMB" crowd are really what made this pandemic more painful than it probably needed to be.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm vaccinated I'm still going to mask up until the infection rates fall off considerably, but I'll stop OCD washing everything I bring into the house and start visiting other vaccinated people.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Based on the anti-maskers who refuse to stand more than 7 inches away from me in line, the pandemic ended 9 months ago.


If you're close enough to punch in the face, you're definitely too close.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Based on the anti-maskers who refuse to stand more than 7 inches away from me in line, the pandemic ended 9 months ago.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a "solid light" may look like:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Not necessarily a good thing.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daytona Beach Bike Week here. 100,000 bikers from all over the country socializing in close proximity and I have not seen one SINGLE mask.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I'm kinda feeling it. Like this might actually be nearing the end.  A few more months at the max, barring any catastrophic changes.


That was a train, wasn't it.  OH well.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic"

Is it just me or does that seem like a bad idea?

Am I just competely reading it wrong?

If you've been exposed and you know it, why would you not get tested?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flatten the curve.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bumblefuss: "Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic"

Is it just me or does that seem like a bad idea?

Am I just competely reading it wrong?

If you've been exposed and you know it, why would you not get tested?


Welcome to 2021.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"
We are also in a race against time to get this pandemic under control before new variants emerge that can evade existing vaccines. There is a real risk that COVID-19 might become endemic in the human population, or that we will need periodic vaccine updates to cover new strains. We may have a window of opportunity to prevent that if we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and maintain pandemic precautions until it is truly safe to relax them.
"
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stawmsacomin': mmm thats how I like my science. 'Probably' is good enough for me!


Good because that's the only kind of science we get. Sure so called "scientists" use other words like "the data indicate" or "evidence suggests" but when rewritten for a mass audience it turns into "probably" or "most likely".
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been really really freaky if the vaccines wre 90% effective at preventing illness but 0% effective at stopping spread.  Freaky enough that no one should've considered it a possibility, only question should've been whether it works a little or a lot.  The light at the end of the tunnel was the effective vaccine.  This just brings the light a little closer.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I got the Pfizer last Saturday. I am going to keep masking and washing hands anyway. I enjoy not getting flu nor norovirus.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: We may have a window of opportunity to prevent that if we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and maintain pandemic precautions until it is truly safe to relax them.

Well, we're boned. Thanks so very much, covidiots. Yes, Texas, I'm looking at you.


You might want to look elsewhere than where your comfortable bigotry guides you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing kids are back in class
I mean, the teachers are vaccinated so it's all good now
Not like kids can get sick
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Personally, I got the Pfizer last Saturday. I am going to keep masking and washing hands anyway. I enjoy not getting flu nor norovirus.


That's great.  You do you.  Don't expect everyone else to be like Monk though.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Personally, I got the Pfizer last Saturday. I am going to keep masking and washing hands anyway. I enjoy not getting flu nor norovirus.


I'm right there with ya!  i got my second Pfizer dose on 2/15. I'm still masking, distancing, etc because I don't want to possibly infect someone that's not vaccinated yet. I also have enjoyed a winter without getting a single cold. Extra bonus, my non-existent poker face doesn't get me in trouble when half my face is covered with a mask.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Man, I loved those cartoons as a kid.

Fast and Furry-ous
Youtube 4iWvedIhWjM
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Somacandra: Personally, I got the Pfizer last Saturday. I am going to keep masking and washing hands anyway. I enjoy not getting flu nor norovirus.

That's great.  You do you.  Don't expect everyone else to be like Monk though.


We know. You don't want a tracking chip injected into your bloodstream.

Wuss.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My wife received her first Pfizer shot last week, I'm getting one tomorrow (unsure which one). We're both under 40, I work in IS/IT for a Healthcare organization but am 100% teleworking and have for over two years, my wife is on permanent disability and we're both under 40. We have no idea why we were selected. We plan to continue wearing masks, having our kids do the same, and keep the distance from others when possible. Hoping for a return to normal.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/03/06​/​boulder-authorities-working-to-respond​-to-large-gathering-at-10th-street-and​-pennsylvania-avenue/
denver.cbslocal.comView Full Size

Yeah this should go well for covid
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To some extent, yes.
But we have the unfortunate problem of it being a global pandemic and a mutating virus.
International travel is not going to be the same, and outbreaks could easily start back up here, considering how lazy the U.S. customs system has been in policing incoming travelers.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: We may have a window of opportunity to prevent that if we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and maintain pandemic precautions until it is truly safe to relax them.

Well, we're boned. Thanks so very much, covidiots. Yes, Texas, I'm looking at you.


Yep.

HEB, texas grocer, employees had to rally to keep make on customers after stupid governor ended them
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh and Brazil is doing such a shiat job vaccinating because they didn't get rid of their Trump that hospitals are currently overloaded and people will die from preventable non-covid illnesses and injuries.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: namegoeshere: We may have a window of opportunity to prevent that if we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and maintain pandemic precautions until it is truly safe to relax them.

Well, we're boned. Thanks so very much, covidiots. Yes, Texas, I'm looking at you.

Yep.

HEB, texas grocer, employees had to rally to keep make on customers after stupid governor ended them


did it work?
 
DemonEater [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: namegoeshere: We may have a window of opportunity to prevent that if we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and maintain pandemic precautions until it is truly safe to relax them.

Well, we're boned. Thanks so very much, covidiots. Yes, Texas, I'm looking at you.

You might want to look elsewhere than where your comfortable bigotry guides you
[Fark user image 425x373]


Get back to us in 4 weeks when the full reopening and drop of mask mandates catches up with them.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: If you've been exposed and you know it, why would you not get tested?


The fewer lists you're on, the better.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: Somacandra: Personally, I got the Pfizer last Saturday. I am going to keep masking and washing hands anyway. I enjoy not getting flu nor norovirus.

That's great.  You do you.  Don't expect everyone else to be like Monk though.

We know. You don't want a tracking chip injected into your bloodstream.

Wuss.


You have me confused with someone else.  I'm the guy saying fark giving the vaccine to people who "deserve" it, give it to whoever shows up.  It doesn't matter who is vaccinated, it's one less person that can spread it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: "Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic"

Is it just me or does that seem like a bad idea?

Am I just competely reading it wrong?

If you've been exposed and you know it, why would you not get tested?


Imagine that logic being applied to stds
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If by "preliminary" you mean people follow directions that would work, and not merely public health directions that are policy compromises with shareholders and landlords.
 
