(Some Guy)   If you live in rural Tennessee, miss two weeks of church and fornicate with a man to whom you are not married, your local church will come down on thee with great vengeance and furious anger   (foxchattanooga.com) divider line
28
    More: Asinine, Middle Tennessee church letter, Tennessee, parishioner  
28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Taylor greene moved to Tennessee?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, let's find out the "Elders" names and put them under the same microscope. According to Church of Christ doctrine--biblical interpretation. So, old testament is off limits...but all of Paul is on the table.

Have they married a women that was previously divorced ..Well, that's adultery.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Busy bodies have to stick their noses into other people's business. It's the Church of Christ way.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About this elder... does he look like a biatch?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pew Research lists Tennessee has one of the most religious states with 51% saying they attend church services at least once per week. 70% pray daily.

"Please let this lottery ticket be a winner. Please let this lottery ticket be a winner."
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I repeat myself, but:

Dear Evangelicals,

If your god is love and two consenting adults love each other...then your god is involved somehow...regardless of the equipment that either currently have, what equipment they were born with or what farcical ceremonies that they may or may not have participated in.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't even care what you religion you are. fark this religion, and all religions
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: I don't even care what you religion you are. fark this religion, and all religions


I do like Jedi-ism. I think that duct tape is pretty convincing proof that there is a Force that binds the galaxy together...

/ I could be slightly serious, you never know.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Freedom of religion and freedom of association cut both ways.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A whole bunch of people follow stupid arbitrary rules get upset when their people stop following arbitrary rules. More at 11.

/serious, wtf do you expect, they literally signed up to an organization whose purpose is to tell you when you are behaving "badly".
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh, I moved in with my ex back in 71, long before we got married. The Baptist church across the street from us used to have sermons about us. Didn't bother me one bit.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And yes, it was very small town Tennessee.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it could have been worse, they could have kicked her into a giant pit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There you go. Organized religion. Attempting control over other people by appealing to a non existent deity
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From the same book of morality that put Abraham raping his wife's slave forward as a miracle.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Middle Tennessee church letter

That's just Middle Tennessee drama. I can't say it will settle down when they get to High Tennessee but it should be a little less chaotic
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone notice that it was Reverend Harold Love?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought being a Christian means all is forgiven?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Church acts exactly like what they preach and everyone flips out. What a bunch of hypocrites.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For the life of me I don't understand why we tolerate evangelicals.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Person signs up with club that has rules and is upset when she's called out for breaking them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icey_M
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If only they could put a little more faith in themselves and their neighbors instead of some year-round Santa Claus, the world would be a better place.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
when she was my live-in girlfriend, my wife got one of these letters from her grandmother, which is crazy because she was a nurse in the navy and probably sucked a ton of sailor dicks
 
Eravior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This cancel culture is getting out of hand.

Akhenaten: "Yeah. No shiat!"
 
scalpod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: I don't even care what you religion you are. fark this religion, and all religions

I do like Jedi-ism. I think that duct tape is pretty convincing proof that there is a Force that binds the galaxy together...

/ I could be slightly serious, you never know.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Those who worship WD-40 are apostates.

APOSTATES!!!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I drove from Florida to TN last November.

I have an uncle who has a cabin in Tazewell as vacation home.  Tazewell is literally the whitest white place that ever whited.  Small town America, even the stray dogs were white.

I rolled into a gas station and the lady reprimanded me for wearing a mask and for believing in the hoax.  Then she told me the shiatter was broken even though she had given the key to people before me, yeah I am brown.

My uncle, who is a white supremacist, but is color blind when it comes to me(works that way with family it seems) told me not to go to a local bar room because they might considered me colored...
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You signed up for this.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: when she was my live-in girlfriend, my wife got one of these letters from her grandmother, which is crazy because she was a nurse in the navy and probably sucked a ton of sailor dicks


Your wife, grandmother or both?
 
