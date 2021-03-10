 Skip to content
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next, on Sick Sad World!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za'Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Yeah, that defense would work a lot better if he called the medics when he found her, instead of playing Christmas-At-Bernie's with her.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Za'Zell Preston, 26, was taking college classes in hopes of becoming a domestic violence counselor when she was killed in 2011 by a man who already had served jail time for beating her, the paper said.

. . .
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey:
Za'Zell Preston, 26, was taking college classes in hopes of becoming a domestic violence counselor when she was killed in 2011 by a man who already had served jail time for beating her, the paper said.

. . .


Keeping it current.
Guy might be out of prison by now
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh come on....
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Dr.Fey:
Za'Zell Preston, 26, was taking college classes in hopes of becoming a domestic violence counselor when she was killed in 2011 by a man who already had served jail time for beating her, the paper said.

. . .

Keeping it current.
Guy might be out of prison by now


Nope, Google the story. He's just now being brought to trial.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He probably did not want to ruin future Christmases with the remembrance of their mother's death.  This surely will not traumatize them.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They can take our lives, but they'll never take our Christmas morning present opening!
 
JRoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's one way to make an unforgettable Christmas.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought it was like a "mom had a stroke just before present time. Let the kids enjoy these last few minutes before Christmas is ruined for them. "
This is much worse.

I can't even snark this one.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless those kids were toddlers they aren't too bright. It's pretty obvious when someone is dead.
"Dad why isn't mom moving and why does she smell like poop and pee?"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
farking hell that story is farked up
 
