This is your Fark Writer's Thread, on drugs edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, not like, really on drugs, or at least not good ones. I've been bogged down in massive amounts of work over the last few weeks, and while I've gotten almost no writing done, I have gotten boozed up after work and tried to at least jot down ideas. My Muse may live inside a wine bottle, but if she responds to that kind of summons I can't write down anything that makes sense.  I have a document on my desktop labeled 'drunk thoughts' which I generally look at the next morning, shudder, and erase.

Well, maybe this time will be different! *pops cork*

Fark Fiction Anthology Update:

We're already at about 35K words of submissions, which is a pretty good start.  There aren't enough to make out any trends yet, although it'll be interesting to see what kinds of stories 2021 brings as opposed to 2020.  So far, pretty much every genre is represented with at least one entry. We're also finalizing the title now, with the last discussions going on among the editors.  We should have our title and art theme in a few days, which is a nice change from normal, also.

New Fark Writer's Thread feature: The Quote of the Week!

Sometimes when reading I come across a nearly perfect line, and this one for me takes the cake:

In Packing for Mars, Mary Roach, a science writer about to take off on NASA's 'vomit comet' with a bunch of students to test a piece of equipment, describes one of the students:

"He has a minor in explosives and the slightly bitter, misanthropic personality of someone who shouldn't."
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mushrooms. The answer is mushrooms. Particularly Treasure Coast, Space Coast, Mekennai, Avery Albino, Cambodian, Texas Yellow Cap, Golden Teacher, Brazilian Cubensis, Cuban, African Transkei, Penis Envy,  Huatlas.

Yup. Mushrooms are the new dope. It's a growth industry. Especially in dark, damp places.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I learned it from you!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am 3232 words into my submission for this year.  I estimate I'm 2/3 to 3/4 done.
 
eris523
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
it's very similar with acid.

i kept a notebook with me through several trips, i'd write really important reality shifting realisations down, and when i woke up after coming down, the notebook was full of mostly patches of scribble and the occasional sentence fragment, like "the door is in the hall."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Come up with the idea for your story while you're baked. Don't write it while you're baked.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I get really high, I hear music.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I tried to document my only acid trip two days after... I like the memories it evokes, but it's absolutely no writing achievement of any kind.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I write way more when I bong out.    I tend to "edit in place" a lot less, and get more ideas down on paper.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wrote a rather overserious Final Fantasy 7 fanfiction after taking too much Ritalin.  Does that count?
 
