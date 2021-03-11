 Skip to content
Hungry Hungry Sinkholes
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crinz83
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Scientists baffled by sudden increase in sinkholes
The unprecedented phenomenon began after two massive earthquakes struck central Croatia in December 2020

i need to get ahold of those scientists asap.. i think the massive earthquakes had something to do with the sudden increase in sinkholes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's obviously a sign that Setian civilization has reached a point in their expansion where the next step is to take back the surface.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Underground aquifers being depleted, so ground above falling in. Taught in HS science classes. What's so baffling to scientists? Or anybody, really? Seriously. Who doesn't know about receding aquifers? If we still had it, this would be an annual subject in "My Weekly Reader" (look it up, whippersnappers; you're not reading this on an Olivetti!).
 
