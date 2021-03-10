 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   What? It has a seat belt
7
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How it looked in the guy's mind:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you don't even have seats then the chances of you having some other non-functional parts that might get you pulled over are pretty high.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

morg: If you don't even have seats then the chances of you having some other non-functional parts that might get you pulled over are pretty high.


Like their brain perhaps?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably a left lane camper.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is definitely a 🧀🧀🧀🧀 out of 5 on the Wisconsin scale. It would have been a full 5 would he have used a plastic Home Depot bucket.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, Wisconsin repealed it's own mask mandate which is something that affects other people, so I'm pretty sure this Darwinian Freedom Rider is A-OK to carry on.
 
