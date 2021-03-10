 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Something called 'sober living' is supposedly rising in popularity, just not among anyone you know   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Alcoholic beverage, Alcoholism, Drink, Drinking culture, late February, Holly Whitaker's book, Chrissy Teigen  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "I was done with making an (expletive) of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like (expletive) by 6, not being able to sleep," Teigen, 35, explained in an Instagram Story.


Well, yes. If I had that level of a drink problem I would also acknowledge that I needed to quit entirely.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine how Chrissy Teigen is going to feel when she sobers up and discovers she's married to John Legend.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I quit drinking on November 1st of last year and honestly have been feeling great despite not really changing up my exercise routine or eating much better. I've lost at least 10 pounds but generally have more energy.

Not like I was getting shiathammered drunk every night but at least once a week I'd be more than bit tipsy.
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: "I was done with making an (expletive) of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like (expletive) by 6, not being able to sleep," Teigen, 35, explained in an Instagram Story.


Well, yes. If I had that level of a drink problem I would also acknowledge that I needed to quit entirely.


I wonder if sometimes when she gets super drunk she can only speak in her native Klingon
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the last year, I have radically reduced my drinking. If anyone wants material, I highly recommend Annie Grace's 'This Naked Mind'. It made an amazing difference in my journey, particularly this passage.

Without even realizing it, you become the drink. It takes years and it is so gradual you don't even realize....until you do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sober means more than being drug or alcohol free.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer were up 39% over last year;

Why does this exist? People that really like the taste of beer?

plus sales of non-alcoholic wine were up 34%.

You mean grape juice sales are up?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer were up 39% over last year;

Why does this exist? People that really like the taste of beer?


I mean, yeah, obviously there are.  I'm with you, I don't like the taste of beer at all (I will down a hard cider occasionally), so, drinking beer just because "it's good" (and not because it is a cheap way to be buzzed) is lost on me too.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I turned the heat down to have more money for vodak.  So brrrrrrrr.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only quit when I'm out of money.

I'm out of money.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Havent had a drink since September.  I have lost almost 50lbs.  When I am at my target weight I am busting out the Blantons.

Keto is easy but sometimes it sucks.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold, dead, jaundiced hands.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Havent had a drink since September.  I have lost almost 50lbs.  When I am at my target weight I am busting out the Blantons.

Keto is easy but sometimes it sucks.


No snark.  That's awesome, good job!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those inherently contradictory terms like jumbo shrimp or military intelligence?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: Rent Party: Havent had a drink since September.  I have lost almost 50lbs.  When I am at my target weight I am busting out the Blantons.

Keto is easy but sometimes it sucks.

No snark.  That's awesome, good job!


Thanks!  I have two bottle of Blantons just in case I get fat again.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Sober means more than being drug or alcohol free.


No shiat. I know plenty of people that "sobered up" from drugs and alcohol, only to replace one addiction with another expensive, useless one like lottery scratchers or gambling.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are hundreds of millions, maybe even billions of people on earth that don't drink.
Not drinking doesn't make you special. it just means you don't drink.

I bet she also co-lives and co-parents with her life partner.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a nextdoor neighbors' party when I was 15, I took a drink from the unmarked "adult punchbowl" and it tasted horrible to me. Since then I have never touched a drop of alcohol, thinking all of it tastes roughly the same. That's my sober living story.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is one beer in my fridge.  It was the last beer left after my last bender back in December.  I can go buy more beer any time I want, but I have to drink that one beer first.  Thing is, I know I kept that beer there for a reason, even if I can't remember them all now.  I know that I wanted to get booze out of my life, even if the feelings have faded and all I can think about is how sweet getting drunk would feel.  I've been doing a great job staying in shape since I quit and I don't really want to drink; one thing that I remember that drinking would definitely screw that up.

But if I forget all that and decide that I want to get loaded, I just have to start with the one beer I left there as a warning.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: At a nextdoor neighbors' party when I was 15, I took a drink from the unmarked "adult punchbowl" and it tasted horrible to me. Since then I have never touched a drop of alcohol, thinking all of it tastes roughly the same. That's my sober living story.


User name checks out.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: Bootleg: dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer were up 39% over last year;

Why does this exist? People that really like the taste of beer?

I mean, yeah, obviously there are.  I'm with you, I don't like the taste of beer at all (I will down a hard cider occasionally), so, drinking beer just because "it's good" (and not because it is a cheap way to be buzzed) is lost on me too.


I've an uncle like that. Sober at least 45 years. But he really likes the taste of beer. So much he probably is a part owner of O'douls.

Like lemonade. I like lemonade. I need neither alcohol nor sugar in it. I just want some farking lemonade.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: Rent Party: Havent had a drink since September.  I have lost almost 50lbs.  When I am at my target weight I am busting out the Blantons.

Keto is easy but sometimes it sucks.

No snark.  That's awesome, good job!


This. Congrats!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: But if I forget all that and decide that I want to get loaded, I just have to start with the one beer I left there as a warning.


On the plus side, it's a nice deterrent, because if you drink that beer you have to schlep all the way to the shops to buy more. Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Marbleisheavy: Rent Party: Havent had a drink since September.  I have lost almost 50lbs.  When I am at my target weight I am busting out the Blantons.

Keto is easy but sometimes it sucks.

No snark.  That's awesome, good job!

Thanks!  I have two bottle of Blantons just in case I get fat again.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: There is one beer in my fridge.  It was the last beer left after my last bender back in December.  I can go buy more beer any time I want, but I have to drink that one beer first.  Thing is, I know I kept that beer there for a reason, even if I can't remember them all now.  I know that I wanted to get booze out of my life, even if the feelings have faded and all I can think about is how sweet getting drunk would feel.  I've been doing a great job staying in shape since I quit and I don't really want to drink; one thing that I remember that drinking would definitely screw that up.

But if I forget all that and decide that I want to get loaded, I just have to start with the one beer I left there as a warning.


Way to go, well done.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sober 5 years and 4 months. Took 6 months of bad shiat and effort to start that streak.  I don't have anything to say about "cutting back" but if a Farker has questions about getting away from serious problem drinking, I have some experience.

Also I think Farker 420 still hosts a Farkanon thread in TFD on Tuesdays.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: I turned the heat down to have more money for vodak.  So brrrrrrrr.


Are you trying to simulate what it is like to drink in Russia? Who needs VR or AR!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's not just those who struggle with alcoholism who have embraced a sober lifestyle.

Here, let's give some testimonials from people who struggle with alcoholism to show that.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news Chrissy Teigen discovered marijuana delivery.
 
lostindenver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just went into detox/residential treatment for my alcoholism. I am also doing 20 days of outpatient. sober living is similar but much cheaper.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Odd Bird: Rent Party: Marbleisheavy: Rent Party: Havent had a drink since September.  I have lost almost 50lbs.  When I am at my target weight I am busting out the Blantons.

Keto is easy but sometimes it sucks.

No snark.  That's awesome, good job!

Thanks!  I have two bottle of Blantons just in case I get fat again.

[i.pinimg.com image 480x312] [View Full Size image _x_]


Quite well, thank you.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Might have been the last time I opened that.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never could get hooked on anything. Even hard drugs I put down without issue once I couldn't get them easily and after I lost touch with my drinking buddies I just kinda stopped.

I guess I'm just better than most people.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sobriety?

I'll smoke to that!
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't had a drink in years, don't even know how long.  Thanks to Allah or whatever God is in fashion today that marijuana saved me and opened up a world where I can moderate and never have to fear dying from over-consumption.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds awful.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saved every bottle of Makers Mark I drank during the Pandemic of 2020. It was a lot. A lot-a lot. They are now propped up in the backyard, waiting to be turned into torches.

I'm basically tired of drinking. I started "not drinking" at the first of the month, except for one night with friends. I didn't announce it to the world or write a book (irony in action, right?), I just stopped drinking to do something different. Stopped smoking, too.

I've lost 5 lbs and have washed every pillow case and couch cushion cover in the house. I'm planning meals again! Boy, does the day take forever to finish! I get dressed for bed now, imagine that?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got 29.5 years sober. Before that, I was falling-down drunk every single night for years. I do not miss it even the tiniest bit. Pandemic stress did briefly make me want to start smoking again (27 years for that), but thank goodness that passed. If anyone does think they might have an issue: sobriety is a lot more fun than you might think.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different story but same shiat as about 20 years back when they introduced near beer and wine. Some people waxed poetic about it. You could buy a bottle of near beer in a bar, for about twice the going price as regular brands.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Havent had a drink since September.  I have lost almost 50lbs.  When I am at my target weight I am busting out the Blantons.

Keto is easy but sometimes it sucks.


I've dropped 100 lbs with a keto-ish diet, but I eat chocolate every day and drink wine nearly every day.  Body fat down to 21% and knocked my AIC down from 9.3 to 6.3.

Why yes, people do hate me, how could you tell?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostindenver: I just went into detox/residential treatment for my alcoholism. I am also doing 20 days of outpatient. sober living is similar but much cheaper.


I'm pulling for you, brother.  If you have slips, do your damnedest to learn something from them.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer were up 39% over last year;

Why does this exist? People that really like the taste of beer?


Um... yes. Given all the downsides of beer, I can't imagine drinking it if I didn't like the taste. So I interleave non-alcoholic beer to avoid over-drinking. (Mind you, most of it is complete piss. If anybody is looking for a recommendation, Lagunitas IPNA is my current favorite.) I don't like soda or other children's drinks; fruit juices are calorie bombs that will spike your insulin; and water is kind of dull. So what else would I drink?

And a big part of it is the physical need to be doing that "drinking motion" to keep my hands busy especially when I'm bored, a lot like people who are trying to quit smoking chewing on carrots.


plus sales of non-alcoholic wine were up 34%.

You mean grape juice sales are up?

Now this is absolutely fair. When I was looking for ways to cut down I tried a number of non-alcoholic wines, and all of them are just breathtakingly expensive grape juice.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn right, subby.  I'd like to think I have better taste in friends than that.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: There are hundreds of millions, maybe even billions of people on earth that don't drink.
Not drinking doesn't make you special. it just means you don't drink.


In Western culture, alcohol is the only drug that you have to justify not using.

/regular drinker
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer were up 39% over last year;

Why does this exist? People that really like the taste of beer?


I can say that I know someone who loves beer but due to a medical problem can't drink it anymore, so he drinks the NA version. But that's one person with a rare problem.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of day drinking, it's something I rarely, if ever do.  Only drink after 5 o'clock but usually start a bit later.  Don't drink an hour before going to sleep (try to make it two hours) and keep drinking water throughout my waking hours.

That being said, if something works for you, then good.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Odd Bird: Rent Party: Marbleisheavy: Rent Party: Havent had a drink since September.  I have lost almost 50lbs.  When I am at my target weight I am busting out the Blantons.

Keto is easy but sometimes it sucks.

No snark.  That's awesome, good job!

Thanks!  I have two bottle of Blantons just in case I get fat again.

[i.pinimg.com image 480x312] [View Full Size image _x_]

Quite well, thank you.

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 800x1440]

Might have been the last time I opened that.


The amount in that glass?  That's what I would drink every evening.  And my doctor still said it was too much, that I bordering on having a drinking problem.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rik01: Different story but same shiat as about 20 years back when they introduced near beer and wine. Some people waxed poetic about it. You could buy a bottle of near beer in a bar, for about twice the going price as regular brands.


Good news is that the latest crop of non-alcoholic beers is actually cheaper than regular beer. And the quality is a lot better too. Perhaps surprisingly, it's very popular in Germany among younger generations - and to a question upthread, yes, they drink beer because they like the taste. So that is driving a significant improvement in the taste.

There is even a non-alcoholic "craft beer" movement. So if you think teetotalers are annoying, and craft beer snobs are annoying, wait until you meet a teetotaler craft beer snob.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My drinking which was pretty heavy before the pandemic has only increased in frequency

On the flip side, i just had a physical a month ago. My cholesterol was described by the nurse as AWESOME and I dropped 30 pounds from just eating smaller portions. If I can avoid getting COVID the next few months it very well may have saved my life.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: So what else would I drink?


Flavored sparkling water is a popular choice. Has the 'bite' of a mixed drink but no sweeteners and not as dull as plain water.
 
