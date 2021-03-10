 Skip to content
(Some Detail Freaks)   Nearly 1,000 video clips, set into a timeline and tagged with locations and various nicknames of the perps depicted, of the attempted overthrow of the government Jan. 6   (jan6evidence.com) divider line
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Persons of Interest" tab is amazing,
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This guy went to the Trump school of facial coloring

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


media.tegna-media.comView Full Size
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Separated at birth:

jan6attack.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Separated at birth:

[jan6attack.com image 443x325]

[pbs.twimg.com image 300x340]


That lady makes me more livid than I can describe. Her sheer delusion. Her utter and complete lack of self or societal awareness. Her obvious lack of any kind of empathetic understanding.

If she thought Trump's speech that day was sob-worthy, she would have 100% been moved to tears by Hitler, Franco, Mussolini. She's simply a piece of shiate.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This one looks a lot like the woman from Bulletproof Monk

Fark user imageView Full Size


c8.alamy.comView Full Size


/shockingly playing a nazi
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meehaw: Officer Barrelroll: Separated at birth:

[jan6attack.com image 443x325]

[pbs.twimg.com image 300x340]

That lady makes me more livid than I can describe. Her sheer delusion. Her utter and complete lack of self or societal awareness. Her obvious lack of any kind of empathetic understanding.

If she thought Trump's speech that day was sob-worthy, she would have 100% been moved to tears by Hitler, Franco, Mussolini. She's simply a piece of shiate.


I thought that was after being tear-gassed.
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nearly 1,000 video clips, CAREFULLY CURATED AND set into a timeline and tagged with locations and various nicknames of the perps depicted, TO PORTRAY the attempted overthrow of the government Jan. 6, AND NOTHING ELSE."
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: "Persons of Interest" tab is amazing,


I heartily concur. ^_^

Between the pics and the names and the occasional "indicted" or "arrested" under those names it's a hoot.

Like a cross between "People of Wal-Mart" and "Faces of Meth".
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Presidential Medals of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medals would be appropriate for these particular Detail Freaks.

And strip Rush and Gym's PMFs, restore some of its dignity.
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OK, can someone explain how the same people who defended the post-9/11 expansion of the domestic surveillance state thought that they could publicly and openly post their criminal behavior on social media and NOT be tracked?

They all seem so shocked when they get arrested and wind up in jail.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
watching some of these smug assholes who were so triumphant that day and knowing that many of these pukes are now being rounded up and charged and sitting in a cell and crying about it is a strange and fulfilling feeling.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some of these fellers is gonna have a rude awakening. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
#facepaintblowhard 😅
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought you liberals wanted to unite. Why push this nonsense?

/jk
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RI_Red: OK, can someone explain how the same people who defended the post-9/11 expansion of the domestic surveillance state thought that they could publicly and openly post their criminal behavior on social media and NOT be tracked?

They all seem so shocked when they get arrested and wind up in jail.


Because they are cultists.

Their ACTUAL underwear gnomes level plan was,
1) Stage terrorist attack, murder Vice President of the United States and as many members of Congress as possible, declare trump President Elect
2) ???
3) Everyone will totally go along with this and we'll be greeted as liberators

No, really, that was seriously the plan. They ACTUALLY thought they were going to spark off a fascist revolution.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't forget about the twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy photographs with circles, and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each one was.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, f*ck those traitors. Lock them up and do not let them out until they are well past the age of retirement.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

erik-k: No, really, that was seriously the plan. They ACTUALLY thought they were going to spark off a fascist revolution.


They were the mob set upon the scene to allow the 'pros' to get the actual work done.  But the pros turned out to be only slightly more competent, which was still far below the threshold required.

Regardless, unless the hammer comes down soon, and hard, it was just a dress rehearsal.  Next time they'll do a better job of it now that there's been some practice.
 
