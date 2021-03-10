 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Out There Colorado)   Milk and Bread Alert: 90 inches of snow possible during upcoming storm in Colorado   (outtherecolorado.com) divider line
32
    More: Cool, Storm, Forecasting, big March snowstorm approaches Colorado, Winter storm, Wyoming, Meteorology, Front Range Urban Corridor, National Weather Service  
•       •       •

1186 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 9:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The maps TFA linked to wasn't very helpful. But it looks like it's just some high altitude areas in Colorado.

I'm in central OK, and I got a Winter Storm Warning alert on my phone late last night. I think it was sent accidentally as it mysteriously disappeared before I could unlock the phone.
 
docgrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so we live just beyond the Continental Divide- we're hoping everone gets snowed in so we can enjoy our 2 foot storm.  Nothing more annoying than great snow with a bunch of low landers clogging up the lift lines!
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daughter and son-in-law live on the west side of Denver. Weather reports really are "all over the map" with a few exceptional forecasts such as this.  They expect more along the lines of no more than 12". A lot, but nowhere near this sort of amount. Hope the kids are correct and not this forecast.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aestheticsforbirds.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chumming for Kraken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a very big snow, even by Colorado standards. Upstate NY might be unimpressed, but this will be our biggest snow in recent years. Buckle up fellow Front Rangers, this will be fun.
Still, we're not Texas. I suspect we'll be largely fine.

/hope this post ages well
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a resident of Colorado I expect between -12 inches and 2 miles of snow.
 
docgrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milk and bread- how about beer and tacquila? Load up on those, then trade it for bread and milk as needed!
 
Le Bomb Suprize
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll get between 4" - 34" depending where/if the system stalls. In either case, you can be assured plenty of new AWD and 4WD vehicles will be headed to the shop after hitting curbs, cars, and guard rails because their drivers think traction control, snow mode, etc. means drive faster than normal for conditions.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docgrog: Milk and bread- how about beer and tacquila? Load up on those, then trade it for bread and milk as needed!


It is Colorado. I would imagine folks are stocking up on weed and munchies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Mitchell's Bread and Milk Rant - QI - BBC One
Youtube W5bKN6xP8Kk
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: The maps TFA linked to wasn't very helpful. But it looks like it's just some high altitude areas in Colorado.

I'm in central OK, and I got a Winter Storm Warning alert on my phone late last night. I think it was sent accidentally as it mysteriously disappeared before I could unlock the phone.


Estes Park is only 7500 ft. That's pretty low for Colorado mountain towns.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forecasts for this are all over the place for this storm - nobody has a clue yet, but hyping big numbers gets clicks so that's what they do.

Go to weather.gov for the hype free forecast.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.voted.for.Drew: Daughter and son-in-law live on the west side of Denver. Weather reports really are "all over the map" with a few exceptional forecasts such as this.  They expect more along the lines of no more than 12". A lot, but nowhere near this sort of amount. Hope the kids are correct and not this forecast.


They'll see a slight dusting. That's what happens when they forecast a snowpocolypse
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of hoping to get up to the mountains early Friday to ski in the fresh snow, but on the other hand concerned that I'll be stuck up there in to early next week.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.voted.for.Drew: Daughter and son-in-law live on the west side of Denver. Weather reports really are "all over the map" with a few exceptional forecasts such as this.  They expect more along the lines of no more than 12". A lot, but nowhere near this sort of amount. Hope the kids are correct and not this forecast.


I live in NW Denver. I'm just resigning myself to shoveling every 45-60 minutes. Yay, weekend.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Forecasts for this are all over the place for this storm - nobody has a clue yet, but hyping big numbers gets clicks so that's what they do.

Go to weather.gov for the hype free forecast.


Be gentle. I've been hurt before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90 Inches of Snow: The Road Tour Documentary of Motley Crue.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't forget the eggs for French Toast
How to Make French Toast!! Classic Quick and Easy Recipe
Youtube r1ZLSbQ0r0I
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: i.voted.for.Drew: Daughter and son-in-law live on the west side of Denver. Weather reports really are "all over the map" with a few exceptional forecasts such as this.  They expect more along the lines of no more than 12". A lot, but nowhere near this sort of amount. Hope the kids are correct and not this forecast.

They'll see a slight dusting. That's what happens when they forecast a snowpocolypse


I live in Tucson.  When that "mega"-hurricane hit part of Mexico a few years ago our forecast stated to expect 6" of rain; which would be a gigantic amount for a desert to have to deal with.
All told, it sprinkled for a few seconds and it was done.

/Have had forecasts of 100% chance of rain and nothing.
//Have had forecasts of 0% chance of rain and it absolutely dumped on us.
///I love snow.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: 90 Inches of Snow: The Road Tour Documentary of Motley Crue.


Or Keith Richards' first year with The Rolling Stones.
 
germ78
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From what I understand about Colorado, it will all be melted by Tuesday.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Been here since '91, Front Range and the mountains, and I cannot recall 7 feet in one storm. That would be 14 inches more than the previous record. I'm skeptical, although that record did happen near Estes Park.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Im lucky, I don't have kids to deal with. If shiat hits the fan, I put the dog and myself in the car with a full tank of gas and let it idle for 24 hours. Life will suck, but ill be warm, dog will be warm, and im fat enough to not have to eat for a couple of days. Win win.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The last time is snowed in Denver, the forecast predicted 3-4" at the most. We ended up with 11".  Hopefully they're overestimating this time, because I made the stupid mistake of buying a north-facing house, and I STILL have snow out front from that storm even though we've had two weeks of warm weather.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I was at CU, I went up to my parent's place in Frisco on the Sunday a week before spring break. I was getting my dive gear for a trip I was taking. I left Boulder, it was 60s, not so bad, 90 minutes to get to the condo, grab my bag of gear and head back. Plenty of time to get back to Boulder and finish a paper that was due the next morning. As I got to Golden, it started raining, so I didn't go through the canyon, instead head over to I70. When I got to I70 sleet was mixing into the rain. Now I was 21 and an idiot about the weather. There I was with the weather turning, heading to higher elevation. Am I equipped for this? Heck no, I was wearing shorts and a sweatshirt. I proceeded on to Frisco. It changed to snow by Idaho Springs, but the highway was ok, I kept going. It actually got a little better as I got up to the pass and then headed down to Frisco.

I pick up my gear and head back. My brother was there with his roommates and they were saying stay in Frisco, it's going to get worse. But the paper was on my mind, and I needed to get back. The snow was coming down, but I went on. On that side of the mountains it wasn't too bad. As I get closer and closer to Golden, it was getting worse and worse. Pretty much a whiteout, full on blizzard. As I was going out of Golden, decided to put the chains on the tires. Only smart thing I did that day.  Heading up the hill from Golden to Rocky Flats, cars, trucks, and Jeeps all stuck on the road or in the ditch. I just kept creeping along, getting good traction from the chains. On Rocky Flats, couldn't see the road, the snow was blowing in towards me. I could see the reflectors on the posts to the side and used those to get me past the flats. As I approached Table Mesa, there was a fire truck putting out the gate to close the highway. They let me through, and I followed it into town. I got to my place around 8PM. I had left at around 9AM for what should have been a 3-4 hour round trip. Boulder ended up getting about 24" of snow. Evergreen in that storm got near 50". For only the second time while I was in college, we got a snow day that Monday. Good thing too, I was pretty exhausted and didn't want to deal with the paper when I got back.

Those spring storms can be a massive thing on the Front Range. If the weather system stacks up just right, the storm comes in with wind out of the east, pushing that wet air towards the mountains. Usually, snow comes in, but the system moves west to east and the mountains take most of the snow. Report is say 50" at Eldora, heck of a day for skiing and snow boarding if you can make it. Not sure how they are operating with the pandemic, but wearing a mask when you are skiing isn't a big deal. We used to wear masks on the really cold days. They were vented and made of neoprene, but put one of those over a regular mask, probably not too bad.
 
throwback1986 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

docgrog: OK, so we live just beyond the Continental Divide- we're hoping everone gets snowed in so we can enjoy our 2 foot storm.  Nothing more annoying than great snow with a bunch of low landers clogging up the lift lines!


Low-lander checking in!

(We land Sunday morning...maybe)
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

germ78: From what I understand about Colorado, it will all be melted by Tuesday.


on the slopes facing south yeah

on the slopes facing north and it will be there till July
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Im lucky, I don't have kids to deal with. If shiat hits the fan, I put the dog and myself in the car with a full tank of gas and let it idle for 24 hours. Life will suck, but ill be warm, dog will be warm, and im fat enough to not have to eat for a couple of days. Win win.


You're doing that with the car outside... Right?    😟
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: Don't forget the eggs for French Toast
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/r1ZLSbQ0​r0I]


Or the Syrup.

Hate to have to go out in all that snow for syrup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

amb: Not sure how they are operating with the pandemic, but wearing a mask when you are skiing isn't a big deal.


The pandemic isn't affecting them as much as the lack of snow this winter. As far as the pandemic goes, at least Vail's ski patrol has been surprisingly diligent about enforcing mask requirements, and if you stop for a snack or a beer you're enjoying it outside in the snow. Other than that, it's pretty much a shiatty season for lack of snow, but at least they're open.
 
BiblioTech [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The last time is snowed in Denver, the forecast predicted 3-4" at the most. We ended up with 11".  Hopefully they're overestimating this time, because I made the stupid mistake of buying a north-facing house, and I STILL have snow out front from that storm even though we've had two weeks of warm weather.


I feel your pain. I have to clear gutters along with the sidewalks or I end up with glaciers in them and I'm out there breaking it up with an axe later.  If I hear one more person who says, "Well, at least it's the weekend" I'm gonna hit them lol. Some of us WORK on the weekend and trying to keep floors and machines clean at a gym when there is snow sucks big time. Made it through the blizzard of 82. Praying I don't have to go through that again.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.