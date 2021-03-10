 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Exclaim!)   The inventor of the cassette tape has gone the way of the cassette tape   (exclaim.ca) divider line
29
    More: Sad, Compact Disc, cassette tape, Lou Ottens, Compact Cassette, Philips, conventional record player, compact disc, Digital Compact Cassette  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 10:28 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
rewound?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How come there was never a hipster revival of the cassette tape like there is with vinyl?

/before you answer, no they don't
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: How come there was never a hipster revival of the cassette tape like there is with vinyl?

/before you answer, no they don't


There has been. Not to the same degree, but limited releases on cassette are becoming a thing for some reason.

Vinyl at least has some arguments for why it's worth it (whether you agree with that or not), but cassettes have zero redeeming value to bring back.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they try sticking a pencil into him and turning it?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they bury him in a person-sized cassette case.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone stuck a pencil inside of him and spun his insides around?
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone the way of the cassette tape?
So you mean he died quite some time ago but hipsters are trying to resurrect him because now he is totally underground?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Killed by a dirty pinch roller no doubt.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just stick a pencil in his left ear and twist. He'll be back.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He will have a tasteful funeral.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Awww, and he was still working on the ultimate mix tape.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like the image the Grateful Dead fb page posted... some guy on reddit gets credit of course


scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey has anyone made a joke about sticking a pencil in him and turning it yet?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: How come there was never a hipster revival of the cassette tape like there is with vinyl?


https://www.fark.com/comments/1113948​2​/Time-to-dust-off-your-Walkmans-Casset​te-Tape-is-making-a-comeback
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Keep circulating those corpuscles, folks!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fred Casset

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're rigging up a paper clip to the coffin to keep him in the hole.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Perhaps he will try to communicate with us from the other side.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
nothing could beat the sound of a CD

CDs don't make a sound
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TDK > Memorex
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: TDK > Memorex


Maxell > TDK > Memorex
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
90 minute cassettes gave you 45 minutes per side which was almost enough to record both sides o
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madstand: Hey has anyone made a joke about sticking a pencil in him and turning it yet?


Even made a gif.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should've used the Sports case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: 90 minute cassettes gave you 45 minutes per side which was almost enough to record both sides o


That takes me back.  Recording an album and it's getting to the end and you see that feed loop getting smaller and smaller and thinking fit! FIT!!  And the CLICK just a little too soon.  And that's how you remember that last song for the rest of your life...cut off.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gone the way of the cassette tape? Someone check the trashcan by my middle school crush's locker ::tear::
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ejected?

Turned over.

...eaten by the tape deck?!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It would be amusing for the rails of his casket to be made to look like pencils. I mean, if I was a family member, I'd totally greenlight that plan.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm very sorry to hear of his death. He was a great man.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.