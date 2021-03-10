 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Reporter acquitted on charges of reporting on a protest   (usatoday.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITYA.

This is about the facist wannabes trying to shut down civil rights.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Judge Lawrence McLellan dismissed the court, telling prosecutors, "You tried a good case, and the jury has spoken.

And you've tried many a good person's patience with your stupid bullshiat statement, judge. How about you go fark yourself with a rusty chainsaw? This commenter has spoken.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How much did this prosecution cost the taxpayers of Iowa?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And I bet her lawyers have a civil case all teed up and ready to go as well
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
See this, Republicans? This is what denying people their first amendment rights looks like. Not getting timed out on Twitter.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t


Next up... gutting the judicial system so as to remove the option of the jury trial, in the interest of public safety.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t


Hmm.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also, obligatory mention of how ACAB, and they should be defunded/abolished.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't report anything about the capital protest.
Fark user imageView Full Size



She'd be in GITMO without contact until the next election cycle.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t

Next up... gutting the judicial system so as to remove the option of the jury trial, in the interest of public safety.


The government is bad enough as it is.  Stop giving it ideas to make it worse, please.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And absolutely nothing will happen to the DA who pushed this shiat thru the strainer.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t

Next up... gutting the judicial system so as to remove the option of the jury trial, in the interest of public safety.


It will save time and money though!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You tried a good case, and the jury has spoken.

Legalese to English translation:

You tried a good case, and better luck next time.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IgG4: And I bet her lawyers have a civil case all teed up and ready to go as well


The DA will try to get it thrown out by claiming that he can't be brought to court for doing his job. That's when opposing counsel can scream A-HA.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: And absolutely nothing will happen to the DA who pushed this shiat thru the strainer.


He might be vice president some day.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t

Hmm.
[Fark user image 425x203]


"Good game, solid effort. You'll get em next time guys" - Coach McLellan
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: GrogSmash: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t

Next up... gutting the judicial system so as to remove the option of the jury trial, in the interest of public safety.

It will save time and money though!


Yup, if they go with the Cardasian system.

All defendents are guilty.  The point of the trial is to show the public how they are guilty, to demonstrate how the State is looking after your best interests, and have the defendent show remorse.

Death penalty may or may not be invoked.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those gosh darn body cameras sure are difficult to operate by golly.

And always at the MOST inconvenient times, when it makes the officer look like he's 110% full of shiat about whatever happened while the camera was so innocently turned off purely by accident.

You really have to feel for the poor officers when these technology glitches make them look like f*cking liars who are perjuring themselves.

/as often as this happens, one would think a bad apple had fallen into a bushel of body cameras.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: fark'emfeed'emfish: GrogSmash: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t

Next up... gutting the judicial system so as to remove the option of the jury trial, in the interest of public safety.

It will save time and money though!

Yup, if they go with the Cardasian system.

All defendents are guilty.  The point of the trial is to show the public how they are guilty, to demonstrate how the State is looking after your best interests, and have the defendent show remorse.

Death penalty may or may not be invoked.


Why go Cardasian when we could just go this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess it's up to reporters and protesters to start wearing the body cams now since the pigs don't know how to work theirs.
 
zjoik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: GrogSmash: fark'emfeed'emfish: GrogSmash: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t

Next up... gutting the judicial system so as to remove the option of the jury trial, in the interest of public safety.

It will save time and money though!

Yup, if they go with the Cardasian system.

All defendents are guilty.  The point of the trial is to show the public how they are guilty, to demonstrate how the State is looking after your best interests, and have the defendent show remorse.

Death penalty may or may not be invoked.

Why go Cardasian when we could just go this guy?
[Fark user image image 247x220]


Atleast there's the chance a mariachi band will be involved with him
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: GrogSmash: fark'emfeed'emfish: GrogSmash: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t

Next up... gutting the judicial system so as to remove the option of the jury trial, in the interest of public safety.

It will save time and money though!

Yup, if they go with the Cardasian system.

All defendents are guilty.  The point of the trial is to show the public how they are guilty, to demonstrate how the State is looking after your best interests, and have the defendent show remorse.

Death penalty may or may not be invoked.

Why go Cardasian when we could just go this guy?
[Fark user image 247x220]


"No! Get out of here!" 

1d4chan.orgView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: GrogSmash: fark'emfeed'emfish: GrogSmash: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the f*ck did this case even get in front of a jury?!

/good on the jurors for seeing through this bullsh*t

Next up... gutting the judicial system so as to remove the option of the jury trial, in the interest of public safety.

It will save time and money though!

Yup, if they go with the Cardasian system.

All defendents are guilty.  The point of the trial is to show the public how they are guilty, to demonstrate how the State is looking after your best interests, and have the defendent show remorse.

Death penalty may or may not be invoked.

Why go Cardasian when we could just go this guy?
[Fark user image image 247x220]


When going with a judge, accept no substitutes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dracos31: When going with a judge, accept no substitutes:


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
