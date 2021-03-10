 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   I'll build my own Twitter - with blackjack and pillows   (yahoo.com)
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dominion should file for a judicial order stopping him from wasting all of their money.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's gonna be a disaster in seconds.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seditious Pillow Talk?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone already made the social media website he's trying to create. It was called Parler. Nazis loved it.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Someone already made the social media website he's trying to create. It was called Parler. Nazis loved it.


Right? Why doesn't he just pour a bunch of money into that one? Make sure that it stays up with his precious green.

I will make a prediction that this 'social media company' of his will never see the light of day, a launch, or anything else and if it does happen to launch that it will fall apart in under six months, and will be a really ugly wreck.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: Someone already made the social media website he's trying to create. It was called Parler. Nazis loved it.


The FBI loves it too.  Probably for different reasons.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Republicans make social media hosts like Libertarians make government-free towns. At some point you've got to try anything else.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
enjoy your racists and pedophiles.

oh wait...
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd be okay with amending the US constitution just to specifically shut the MyPillow Guy up.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
" working on it for four years"   Imam stop you right there and call bullshiat.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lindell also said that "even the bad stations" wouldn't have him on their shows to talk about Dominion, election fraud, and the coronavirus vaccine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"He said he's been working on the site for four years"

I originally read that as four hours, which is probably more accurate.
 
imapirate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder why it's so important for these people to be dicks to other people. Oh, right - racism.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 I fully expect that this site would be taken over by white supremacists/Nazi's and child porn within hours of its launch
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Go smoke some more crack, Lindell.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet I could get banned fairly quickly if I called Mike a dumbf*ck who still sucks dick for crack. Not because he can't afford it, he just doesn't know any other way.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only way I would buy a My Pillow is if I could use it to suffocate that douchebag.
 
california19842000 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Will it be called MyTwillow?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Republicans make social media hosts like Libertarians make government-free towns. At some point you've got to try anything else.


It does seem to work out reasonably well for the developers IF they funnel all the investment money, and themselves, to a non-extradition treaty country...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The only way I would buy a My Pillow is if I could use it to suffocate that douchebag.


It would probably suck at that too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I overheard some new commercial on the TV in the dead over night 2-3 days ago.  Apparently he has some Giza Sheet set or something.

I had a buzz, but he described the fabric as being "made of the finest materials between the Sahara and Mesopotamia", which made me yell "It's called Egyptian Cotton, asshole!" at the TV in the other room.

Upon typing this without having a buzz, I'm going to guess they phrased it that way to get off on a legal technicality by avoiding the words Egyptian cotton.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay.  sure.  You do that.  Maybe you'll learn that free (hate) speech comes with lawsuits.  Hope you can afford your freedom.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"people will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells," unless they express an opinion that is neither ours nor the way we portray the other side.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I overheard some new commercial on the TV in the dead over night 2-3 days ago.  Apparently he has some Giza Sheet set or something.

I had a buzz, but he described the fabric as being "made of the finest materials between the Sahara and Mesopotamia", which made me yell "It's called Egyptian Cotton, asshole!" at the TV in the other room.

Upon typing this without having a buzz, I'm going to guess they phrased it that way to get off on a legal technicality by avoiding the words Egyptian cotton.


It is not Egyptian cotton.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jake Tapper tweeted about the Piers Morgan situation and I got an instant 12-hour timeout for replying that perhaps Jeremy Clarkson could punch him in the nose again.  Apparently, Twitter's bot didn't get the joke and thought I was threatening violence. As it was bedtime, it was just as well, anyway.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

imapirate: I wonder why it's so important for these people to be dicks to other people. Oh, right - racism.


No, being a dick is the most important part. Racism is just an easy prepackaged collection of dickishness that's easy to adopt. Even in the whitest of Minnesota towns, they'd find a way to be dicks to people.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Seditious Pillow Talk?


Pillower :P
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has 4Chan been notified?
 
