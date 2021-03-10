 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Woman decides that the best solution to solve an argument regarding a laptop, is to burn the house down   (wral.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Police, Shelia Renee Johns, Sheriff, Constable, domestic dispute, 2000s music groups, Coroner, Edna Purviance  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 4:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But...did she shoot the hostage?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s2.r29static.comView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You big dummy.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Potter has _really_ had a rough decade or so
 
pc_gator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she call:

d1yjjnpx0p53s8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The fire really did a number on her hair.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's in the bible.  King Solomon approves.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's the best way to solve most arguments.   beating someone to death with a hammer is the guy way of doing that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typically the correct solution when HP wants to update their printing drivers before use or the inkjet ink is slightly low.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resolve an argument subs. Resolve.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, you're getting a bail hearing!

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, that's the best way to solve ANY argument.

I mean, after the house burns down what you are arguing about really seems unimportant, now doesn't it?

/offer not valid if you are arguing about not paying the home owner's insurance
//cause then it will be a whole big thing
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one does.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that surprises me about this story is that it did *not* occur in Florida. :P
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh she mad
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that pr0n collection really meant a lot to you, huh?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The other party's response will have to be truly epic...
 
billstewart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Typically the correct solution when HP wants to update their printing drivers before use or the inkjet ink is slightly low.


My argument over a laptop today was about "Bill Gates won't tell Cisco Webex the audio settings so I can get my headphones to work for this meeting", and the CPU threatened to set the whole box on fire if I didn't stop waving the mouse around at it, but that's just ... Wednesday.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Whatever started this, I bet he won't ever do it again.
So there's that.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least she didn't use a comma splice.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.