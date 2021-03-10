 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   COVID hospitalizations among senior citizens down drastically since January as vaccinations continue. This IS not going according to plan for the people who want to kill off the olds   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 3:23 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new Fauci Ouchies.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My mom isn't in the hospital anymore, she's at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

/89
/more than just covid
///tested + at her assisted living not long after many residents just had to go out for Thanksgiving
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

offacue: My mom isn't in the hospital anymore, she's at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

/89
/more than just covid
///tested + at her assisted living not long after many residents just had to go out for Thanksgiving


I'm very sorry for your loss!
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I, for one, welcome our new Fauci Ouchies.


Getting mine on Saturday, could hardly be more excited.
 
tuxbabe [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trumpers sad that the herd is not being culled.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*shakes fists at kids*

Nice try, you little jerkoffs! Now witness the firepower of this fully armed and operational old guy!
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So much for my plan to save Social Security.

Bastards.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure but now they're all sterile.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Once again, boomers get the advantages at the expense of everyone else.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Infection rates are way down, so this follows. Would be interesting to see the hospitalization rate per infected person. To make the proper arguments, we need to separate the noise of "we've reached natural herd immunity through infection!" vs mitigation (masks/distancing/closures) efficacy vs reaching herd immunity through a combination of infection and vaccination and mitigation efforts.

What sucks is that the testing data are so incomplete. If the previous admin had not created so much chaos and pushback against testing (not to mention shiatty logistics), we'd have much better eyes on the ground.

But I think sowing confusion was the point to cover their utter incompetence.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, great, I just wish we could get the benefit of inoculation without all the mind-control nanite juju.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: But I think sowing confusion was the point to cover their utter incompetence.


He openly said he wanted to slow down the testing because he thought it made him look bad.

Farkhead didn't know how it actually worked.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Interesting. Before covid we had a group of farkers who were screaming about how the country would improve if only those boomers would die. Actually in that weird fark way spewing unbridled detestation for the boomer. OK boomer. They needed to die. Covid comes along and grants their wish to a certain degree. Collateral damage I guess.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone who invested in Pfizer is going to get a boost from both the vaccine and Viagra sales.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's interesting (but not the least bit surprising) what happens when you have actual adults in charge...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: *shakes fists at kids*

Nice try, you little jerkoffs! Now witness the firepower of this fully armed and operational old guy!


different places i have lived i've noticed there is always a local old tough Marine that jogs for miles and looks like he could punch cars out of his way. those old toughies make me feel good inside. i'm not one of them but i have major respect.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm gonna miss the anal swabs though
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: AirForceVet: I, for one, welcome our new Fauci Ouchies.

Getting mine on Saturday, could hardly be more excited.


Tomorrow for the Mrs. We're going into town to eat ALL the sushi 10 days after. Then prime rib. Then red lobster (classy I know. FO). Maybe not in that order.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldJames: [i.imgflip.com image 668x374]


You guys need to find a new scapegoat for your part's own failings.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Charlie Freak: But I think sowing confusion was the point to cover their utter incompetence.

He openly said he wanted to slow down the testing because he thought it made him look bad.

Farkhead didn't know how it actually worked.


The orange pile of quivering monkey spunk doesn't know how ANYthing works.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: AirForceVet: I, for one, welcome our new Fauci Ouchies.

Getting mine on Saturday, could hardly be more excited.



Like a five year old waiting for Christmas.

/most painless shot I ever got
//the headache the next three days, not so much
///round two on the 25th
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snort: So much for my plan to save Social Security.

Bastards.


I know this was a joke, but it would "save" Social Security by bankrupting Medicare, it costs a LOT to die in an ICU.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Infection rates are way down, so this follows. Would be interesting to see the hospitalization rate per infected person. To make the proper arguments, we need to separate the noise of "we've reached natural herd immunity through infection!" vs mitigation (masks/distancing/closures) efficacy vs reaching herd immunity through a combination of infection and vaccination and mitigation efforts.

What sucks is that the testing data are so incomplete. If the previous admin had not created so much chaos and pushback against testing (not to mention shiatty logistics), we'd have much better eyes on the ground.

But I think sowing confusion was the point to cover their utter incompetence.


Let's just keep complaining about things we cannot change because they're in the past.  I am sure it helps.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Mrtraveler01: Charlie Freak: But I think sowing confusion was the point to cover their utter incompetence.

He openly said he wanted to slow down the testing because he thought it made him look bad.

Farkhead didn't know how it actually worked.

The orange pile of quivering monkey spunk doesn't know how ANYthing works.


Point taken.
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: OldJames: [i.imgflip.com image 668x374]

You guys need to find a new scapegoat for your part's own failings.


My party isn't in power at any high level, and thus has no failings to society you can point out. The right and left are doing a great job of making everything worse though. Republicans/Democrats can just be called "the big government party" or "the power hungry party", which I am not associated with, and will continue to point out when they fail us.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Charlie Freak: Infection rates are way down, so this follows. Would be interesting to see the hospitalization rate per infected person. To make the proper arguments, we need to separate the noise of "we've reached natural herd immunity through infection!" vs mitigation (masks/distancing/closures) efficacy vs reaching herd immunity through a combination of infection and vaccination and mitigation efforts.

What sucks is that the testing data are so incomplete. If the previous admin had not created so much chaos and pushback against testing (not to mention shiatty logistics), we'd have much better eyes on the ground.

But I think sowing confusion was the point to cover their utter incompetence.

Let's just keep complaining about things we cannot change because they're in the past.  I am sure it helps.


...says a guy who clearly doesn't want to learn from history so we don't massively fark it up again.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tarl3k: It's interesting (but not the least bit surprising) what happens when you have actual adults in charge...


Note two things:

1) The Biden admin is getting a pass on all kinds of things (ex: the reopening of the kiddie concentration camps) because he 'hasn't had time' to address the issues.  Things don't turn on a dime on Inauguration Day.

2) The sharp inflection in the hospitalization curve starts about two weeks weeks before Biden was inaugurated which would lag the actual transmissions by a couple of additional weeks. Any way you cut it, you have to admit the turnaround happed under the prior administration. (Not to say the new one isn't doing plenty to help keep things in track, but be honest  about when the tide turned.)
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More vaccines!  Keep it going!  With close to 20% of the population vaccinated and 40%+ recovered from infection, there's a reason those numbers are going down.  Keep doing this and there will not be a next wave in the fall.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OldJames: Mrtraveler01: OldJames: [i.imgflip.com image 668x374]

You guys need to find a new scapegoat for your part's own failings.

My party isn't in power at any high level, and thus has no failings to society you can point out. The right and left are doing a great job of making everything worse though. Republicans/Democrats can just be called "the big government party" or "the power hungry party", which I am not associated with, and will continue to point out when they fail us.


Libertarians are so above the petty squabbling of Repub vs. Dem that they decided to vote for/with Republicans 100% of the time.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.