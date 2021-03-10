 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Man who quit the internet at the start of the pandemic looks exactly like the kind of guy who would do that and then tell everyone that would listen to him about it   (nytimes.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 2:57 PM (1 hour ago)



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I can smell the pretentious smug from here.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave up Facebook for Lent last year.  It was probably for the best given how toxic the local groups started to get.  This year I have up only the local groups and unfriended a bunch of asshats.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, I'm only 41 years old, but I remember very well, a world that did not have these things.

I guess there's a big difference in having internet and modern technology phased in over the course of a couple of decades and being born into the Google, Amazon, Facebook world and not knowing anything different.


Now get off my snow-covered lawn.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 100% with him.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How it started...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


How it's going...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Uh, I'm only 41 years old, but I remember very well, a world that did not have these things.

I guess there's a big difference in having internet and modern technology phased in over the course of a couple of decades and being born into the Google, Amazon, Facebook world and not knowing anything different.


Now get off my snow-covered lawn.


I read a lot more books. A lot more. But when I turned 18, I moved to a town with internet. I can not claim an adult life without it, so much for that hipster cred to claim. But I didn't get a smartphone until I was 25, so I was able to be extremely bored in public for a while.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is like going thru a break up...only to come back after a year and keep drunk-calling the ex- at 2am every single night.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Oblig

[i.imgur.com image 850x584]


Doing God's work.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

enry: I gave up Facebook for Lent last year.  It was probably for the best given how toxic the local groups started to get.  This year I have up only the local groups and unfriended a bunch of asshats.


I'm of the opinion that not only is Facebook a menace, it knows that it's a menace.  It spends an inordinate amount of capital on lobbying DC and the media to let it continue being a menace.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
so this guy has no self control whatsoever but he's also a monk.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No way is he employed.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I remember very well, a world that did not have these things.

I guess there's a big difference in having internet and modern technology phased in over the course of a couple of decades and being born into the Google, Amazon, Facebook world and not knowing anything different.


THIS.

I know younger people who cannot read a map, for example, or do not know how to do research without Google or Wiki. These same people do not memorize things like phone numbers because they "don't have to". And these people are not the "elders". I've seen younger people at a loss about how to do certain things when their phone is lost or has no juice. It's sad and scary especially that I see these folks at the U. where I work.

Sure, I see why having everything at your fingertips (pRon, f'rinstance) without effort is cool and fun...but it comes at a cost and that cost is less development of the brain for figuring out simple tasks. It's sad and what's more sad is that the folks affected by this have no clue; it's only the older folks who grew up without instantaneous gratification who might see these differences.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone invested in porno mags and is waiting for the bump.
 
yms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've never used the internet.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The internet is a hobby for a lot of people.
 
70Ford
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I Forgot My Phone
Youtube OINa46HeWg8
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And his story is told where only people with internet can read it.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Oblig

[i.imgur.com image 850x584]


My GF's brother came to visit us before the pandemic. The first thing he said to me as we stood in the kitchen was, "you guys don't have a microwave?" Just thought you all should know.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: WalkingCarpet: Oblig

[i.imgur.com image 850x584]

My GF's brother came to visit us before the pandemic. The first thing he said to me as we stood in the kitchen was, "you guys don't have a microwave?" Just thought you all should know.


You are a savage troglodyte. Do you spend your free time huddled in a ditch poking berries up your nose?
 
Resin33
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Oblig

[i.imgur.com image 850x584]


We've been referencing that article on Fark for 20 years apparently.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: enry: I gave up Facebook for Lent last year.  It was probably for the best given how toxic the local groups started to get.  This year I have up only the local groups and unfriended a bunch of asshats.

I'm of the opinion that not only is Facebook a menace, it knows that it's a menace.  It spends an inordinate amount of capital on lobbying DC and the media to let it continue being a menace.

[Fark user image image 850x358]
[Fark user image image 850x406]


I've got a few friends who got FB time outs for posts they made years ago and their AI recently came across it and got flagged.  Meanwhile anti-vaxxers and Trumpers are running wild.

If it wasn't for a small number of groups that have really good posts I'd be gone.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He listened to Phish before everyone knew who they were and became mainstream.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And here he is.

On the internet.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Rev.K: I remember very well, a world that did not have these things.

I guess there's a big difference in having internet and modern technology phased in over the course of a couple of decades and being born into the Google, Amazon, Facebook world and not knowing anything different.

THIS.

I know younger people who cannot read a map, for example, or do not know how to do research without Google or Wiki. These same people do not memorize things like phone numbers because they "don't have to". And these people are not the "elders". I've seen younger people at a loss about how to do certain things when their phone is lost or has no juice. It's sad and scary especially that I see these folks at the U. where I work.

Sure, I see why having everything at your fingertips (pRon, f'rinstance) without effort is cool and fun...but it comes at a cost and that cost is less development of the brain for figuring out simple tasks. It's sad and what's more sad is that the folks affected by this have no clue; it's only the older folks who grew up without instantaneous gratification who might see these differences.


on the Up side, folks who's best skill is changing a tire on the side of the road will always be in demand. the simplest skill set will be rewarded. because parenting no longer includes teaching the things a child will need to get by in life. no more Be Prepared, or at least, there is very little of it. look at how many online articles regarding injury or death include kickstart begging because grown employed adults are too stupid to buy insurance policies. ignorance and stupidity is becoming the national norm and those who are in charge are just loving it.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: enry: I gave up Facebook for Lent last year.  It was probably for the best given how toxic the local groups started to get.  This year I have up only the local groups and unfriended a bunch of asshats.

I'm of the opinion that not only is Facebook a menace, it knows that it's a menace.  It spends an inordinate amount of capital on lobbying DC and the media to let it continue being a menace.

[Fark user image 850x358]
[Fark user image 850x406]


Technology reporters who would also rather write the wrong thing (often very wrong) than go down to the guys in the tech office and ask a quick background question.

Technology guys who don't know what Linux is, too.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: MelGoesOnTour: Rev.K: I remember very well, a world that did not have these things.

I guess there's a big difference in having internet and modern technology phased in over the course of a couple of decades and being born into the Google, Amazon, Facebook world and not knowing anything different.

THIS.

I know younger people who cannot read a map, for example, or do not know how to do research without Google or Wiki. These same people do not memorize things like phone numbers because they "don't have to". And these people are not the "elders". I've seen younger people at a loss about how to do certain things when their phone is lost or has no juice. It's sad and scary especially that I see these folks at the U. where I work.

Sure, I see why having everything at your fingertips (pRon, f'rinstance) without effort is cool and fun...but it comes at a cost and that cost is less development of the brain for figuring out simple tasks. It's sad and what's more sad is that the folks affected by this have no clue; it's only the older folks who grew up without instantaneous gratification who might see these differences.

on the Up side, folks who's best skill is changing a tire on the side of the road will always be in demand. the simplest skill set will be rewarded. because parenting no longer includes teaching the things a child will need to get by in life. no more Be Prepared, or at least, there is very little of it. look at how many online articles regarding injury or death include kickstart begging because grown employed adults are too stupid to buy insurance policies. ignorance and stupidity is becoming the national norm and those who are in charge are just loving it.


It's easy to look up these things on your device.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BACK IN MY DAY, ALL WE HAD WAS SOGGY WOODS PORN!

YOU HAD NO IDEA WHAT YOU WERE TOUCHING!!

AND WE LOVED IT!!!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: MelGoesOnTour: Rev.K: I remember very well, a world that did not have these things.

I guess there's a big difference in having internet and modern technology phased in over the course of a couple of decades and being born into the Google, Amazon, Facebook world and not knowing anything different.

THIS.

I know younger people who cannot read a map, for example, or do not know how to do research without Google or Wiki. These same people do not memorize things like phone numbers because they "don't have to". And these people are not the "elders". I've seen younger people at a loss about how to do certain things when their phone is lost or has no juice. It's sad and scary especially that I see these folks at the U. where I work.

Sure, I see why having everything at your fingertips (pRon, f'rinstance) without effort is cool and fun...but it comes at a cost and that cost is less development of the brain for figuring out simple tasks. It's sad and what's more sad is that the folks affected by this have no clue; it's only the older folks who grew up without instantaneous gratification who might see these differences.

on the Up side, folks who's best skill is changing a tire on the side of the road will always be in demand. the simplest skill set will be rewarded. because parenting no longer includes teaching the things a child will need to get by in life. no more Be Prepared, or at least, there is very little of it. look at how many online articles regarding injury or death include kickstart begging because grown employed adults are too stupid to buy insurance policies. ignorance and stupidity is becoming the national norm and those who are in charge are just loving it.


Ooooh. Is that why my dad was always trying to teach me how to do shiat?

he did teach me a lot about home repair and cars. For me it's more a cost benefits analysis with time v cost, and I value time much more than money.

/but I could do the repairs.
//in twice the time and half as well as a professional
///but I could
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

70Ford: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OINa46He​Wg8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Now THAT was depressing...because it's so true.  :(
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

70Ford: [YouTube video: I Forgot My Phone]


That is a sadly accurate video that I've already forwarded (via phone, natch) to my entire family.  Thanks.
 
buntz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I could give up the internet with no problems.
I don't have social media and I find other than Fark and the news, I don't really have any "daily" websites.

I have done ONE zoom call in my life (and it wasn't work related).
I don't really have any friends so I go weeks without texts that aren't "Dr. Appointment reminders"
I don't think I've gotten an email that wasn't SPAM in....months, maybe?

Granted I would miss the convenience of Googling a fact or date or something.

But otherwise I don't know if I should be proud or ashamed!
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have $100 that says that guy couldn't pass a high school physics test. Also couldn't pass a drug test. To be fair, drug tests are hard to pass.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rev.K: BACK IN MY DAY, ALL WE HAD WAS SOGGY WOODS PORN!

YOU HAD NO IDEA WHAT YOU WERE TOUCHING!!

AND WE LOVED IT!!!


Ours was stored in a big potato chip can in our "underground fort," which was just a hole we found in the woods and covered over with plywood.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Ours was stored in a big potato chip can in our "underground fort," which was just a hole we found in the woods and covered over with plywood.


And so, a lifelong love of fun holes began....
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: For me it's more a cost benefits analysis with time v cost, and I value time much more than money.


I don't think the issue, however, is really a "time v. cost" one as much as it is one of having the ability to do something without the absolute need of a smartphone (internet) being required as part of your process. I mean, heck, I don't carry around a backpack full of books and notepads anymore...but I do keep notes; and I know how to do certain things without the internet or a phone being in my pocket. And I'm not saying one way is better than the other. It's more like people have become so dependent on their devices that without them they are often lost.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Rev.K: BACK IN MY DAY, ALL WE HAD WAS SOGGY WOODS PORN!

YOU HAD NO IDEA WHAT YOU WERE TOUCHING!!

AND WE LOVED IT!!!

Ours was stored in a big potato chip can in our "underground fort," which was just a hole we found in the woods and covered over with plywood.


Ammo box full of crumpled up hustler mags.
 
