 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Malaysian court rules it is okay for non-Muslims to use the word "Allah." No word on appropriateness of saying "Jehovah." OWooohhh, lay off, we haven't started yet Who threw that? There's always one isn't there   (apnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Silly, Malaysia, Islam, high court ruling, Malaysian court, Singapore, Arabic language, 35-year-old government ban, High Court decision  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 6:39 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions"

These are some seriously fragile folks.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions"

These are some seriously fragile folks.


Kind of like the "Steeling the Mind" people who defend the bible's "scientific accuracy." Why would one need to "Steel the Mind" if it were actually a defensable position? Sounds like brainwashing to me.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can finally sell my snack products there: Allah Peanut Butter Sandwiches.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Semprini
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I can finally sell my snack products there: Allah Peanut Butter Sandwiches.


Amazing Mumford-like typing detected
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I can finally sell my snack products there: Allah Peanut Butter Sandwiches.


Oh, man, those things are the bomb!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions"

These are some seriously fragile folks.


Malaysians in general are fragile. The racial balance of the country keeps changing and the ethnic Malays (who already get special treatment because they're Malays) are not liking the changing trends.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I can finally sell my snack products there: Allah Peanut Butter Sandwiches.


Are you going to call your stand Allah Snackbar?
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BigNumber12: "The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions"

These are some seriously fragile folks.

Malaysians in general are fragile. The racial balance of the country keeps changing and the ethnic Malays (who already get special treatment because they're Malays) are not liking the changing trends.


Plenty of Malays embrace the change.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But in Latin, Jehovah starts with an "i"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Mrtraveler01: BigNumber12: "The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions"

These are some seriously fragile folks.

Malaysians in general are fragile. The racial balance of the country keeps changing and the ethnic Malays (who already get special treatment because they're Malays) are not liking the changing trends.

Plenty of Malays embrace the change.


True. Especially around Kuala Lumpur.

But much like in other countries, the rural areas are less likely to embrace the change.
 
solcofn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tansa: BigNumber12: "The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions"

These are some seriously fragile folks.

Kind of like the "Steeling the Mind" people who defend the bible's "scientific accuracy." Why would one need to "Steel the Mind" if it were actually a defensable position? Sounds like brainwashing to me.


That's not really a parallel to a national law that makes saying a name illegal for certain people. "B-b-but..." noted, though.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I can finally sell my snack products there: Allah Peanut Butter Sandwiches.


They should include pork.

Or you can sell Mo-Hamm'd Bacon.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I can finally sell my snack products there: Allah Peanut Butter Sandwiches.


My Allah Cracklings have been popular there for some time.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As long as they don't mention Xenu they won't need a lawyer.
 
indylaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No weh
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Mrtraveler01: BigNumber12: "The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions"

These are some seriously fragile folks.

Malaysians in general are fragile. The racial balance of the country keeps changing and the ethnic Malays (who already get special treatment because they're Malays) are not liking the changing trends.

Plenty of Malays embrace the change.


Conservatives aren't a wart unique to the USA's ass.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Allah Allah oxen free!
 
Road_King
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
+1 for the Python ref, Subby!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions"

These are some seriously fragile folks.


It is fragile, though I am reminded that Christians do these trickery tactics on Jews trying to pretend it's "just the same":

https://jewsforjesus.org/?reference_c​o​de=STEBSC&utm_source=google&utm_medium​=brandsearch&utm_campaign=STEBSC
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.