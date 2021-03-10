 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Two adults and a rum ham rescued from Lake Michigan   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Lake Michigan, Chicago, Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin, Great Lakes, Temperature, small inflatable raft, Thermodynamics  
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
jmswentzel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phygz: [media4.giphy.com image 355x200]


On point and on time.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guidos!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the rum ham ok?
 
a2jk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought maybe it was kid rock, but thankfully it was the other side of the lake.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An inflatable raft, no life jackets in Lake Michigan in the winter time. It's Milwaukee, they were drunk.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vacation, all I ever wanted
Vacation, had to get away
Vacation, meant to be spent alone
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*facepalm* You do *not* go out on *any* of the Great Lakes (especially Superior, Huron, and Michigan) until at least May, because that water is still cold as fark until at least then, and even in June it can be a tad chilly in the water.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... what's the punchline?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are PFDs not required in a 1:1 ratio to vessel occupants for all watercraft?  I think they are where I am, though I don't know how small a "craft" can be before they're not really considered a true watercraft as much as whatever the other categories are (e.g. I don't think it applies to stand up paddle boards).
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: *facepalm* You do *not* go out on *any* of the Great Lakes (especially Superior, Huron, and Michigan) until at least May...


... but on booze you do.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerome K. Jerome unavailable for comment.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

a2jk: I thought maybe it was kid rock, but thankfully it was the other side of the lake.


no oil slick grease stain?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: ClavellBCMI: *facepalm* You do *not* go out on *any* of the Great Lakes (especially Superior, Huron, and Michigan) until at least May...

... but on booze you do.


Booze does tend to make people do the stoopud, that is true.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

a2jk: I thought maybe it was kid rock, but thankfully it was the other side of the lake.


South Milwaukee might make Kid Rock reconsider his white trash cred.  And I say this as someone who grew up in what one list called the most redneck town in Wisconsin.
 
roc6783
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shastacola: An inflatable raft, no life jackets in Lake Michigan in the winter time. It's Milwaukee, they were drunk.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: *facepalm* You do *not* go out on *any* of the Great Lakes (especially Superior, Huron, and Michigan) until at least May, because that water is still cold as fark until at least then, and even in June it can be a tad chilly in the water.


You're not drunk and from South Milwaukee, are you?
 
roc6783
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: a2jk: I thought maybe it was kid rock, but thankfully it was the other side of the lake.

South Milwaukee might make Kid Rock reconsider his white trash cred.  And I say this as someone who grew up in what one list called the most redneck town in Wisconsin.


That's a terrible list.  Maybe in Milwaukee County.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

