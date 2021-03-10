 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Banksy art lampooning art's fungibility is destroyed to make a non-fungible token   (bbc.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can claim that an NFT is 'attached' or 'based on' some sort of asset but that's BS. They're just standalone tokens similar to every other crypto currency.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one with the built-in paper shredder was brilliant. That is what good modern art should be. Weird, wild and wonderful, just like the WWW.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.


A high quality, life size print of almost any piece of 2d art work conveys almost all of its artistic value to the person who has it. I'm not totally negating the experience of beholding original art, the actual tactile and subtle 3d parts of that experience, but for most of sighted folks all the time and all sighted folks most of the time, a print will do. Why is an original piece of 2d art valuable? Perception, trust, hype. This celebrates that and kinda subverts it. Meh? I liked the shredder painting prank more.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody knows how to light a fire any more. One match should suffice, but obvious not a paper match, because that is just insane and unpossible.

(Unless you are a smoker or ex-smoker, or possibly a Toker, Joker and Fool*.)

*Fools keep trying with only one paper match left.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Banksey wants to start fires, he should make his art more flammable.

Brick walls are never going to set the whole world on fire unless you nuke them.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I want art, I commission an artist. There's a lot of talented digital artists out there.

NFT is just a fake money pyramid scheme that destroys the environment.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's just way too much disposable income floating around these days.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.


I agree.  What makes an NFT of a painting worth more than a .png or a .tif file?  The NFT doesn't give you any rights or advantages that the other file formats don't.  Seems like a big grift to me.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Psychopusher: I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.

I agree.  What makes an NFT of a painting worth more than a .png or a .tif file?  The NFT doesn't give you any rights or advantages that the other file formats don't.  Seems like a big grift to me.


It IS a huge grift, but there are (after three paragraphs) potential legitimate uses maybe.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fungi thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Psychopusher: I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.

A high quality, life size print of almost any piece of 2d art work conveys almost all of its artistic value to the person who has it. I'm not totally negating the experience of beholding original art, the actual tactile and subtle 3d parts of that experience, but for most of sighted folks all the time and all sighted folks most of the time, a print will do. Why is an original piece of 2d art valuable? Perception, trust, hype. This celebrates that and kinda subverts it. Meh? I liked the shredder painting prank more.


Prints are not even close to expressing the same "artistic value" of original artwork. Paintings exist for a reason and the reason is usually not to make posters.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I dropped a non-fungible token in the toilet a half hour ago.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Fungi thread!

[Fark user image image 750x535]
[Fark user image image 546x410]
[Fark user image image 336x448]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


We're a gonna get high ang kill a so many tortises!
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mmojo: mybluemake: Psychopusher: I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.

A high quality, life size print of almost any piece of 2d art work conveys almost all of its artistic value to the person who has it. I'm not totally negating the experience of beholding original art, the actual tactile and subtle 3d parts of that experience, but for most of sighted folks all the time and all sighted folks most of the time, a print will do. Why is an original piece of 2d art valuable? Perception, trust, hype. This celebrates that and kinda subverts it. Meh? I liked the shredder painting prank more.

Prints are not even close to expressing the same "artistic value" of original artwork. Paintings exist for a reason and the reason is usually not to make posters.


There is no objective "artistic value", so it doesn't make sense to say that prints don't express it.

A painting has different physical characteristics than a print, certainly, but someone who buys a print probably doesn't care about most of them.  Therefore the painting doesn't actually have greater artistic value for that person.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Psychopusher: I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.

I agree.  What makes an NFT of a painting worth more than a .png or a .tif file?  The NFT doesn't give you any rights or advantages that the other file formats don't.  Seems like a big grift to me.


I'm slightly skeptical of NFTs, having seen Rare Pepes in 2016 and Cryptokitties in 2017 come and go.

But then, I was slightly skeptical of this "Bitcoin" thing having seen it as merely another attempt to make E-gold (anonymized digital currency backed by physical gold) in 2007, and Liberty Reserve (anonymized digital currency backed by fiat) in 2011.

[Warning: Incoming wall of text about how it's possible to see something unfold and completely miss the point. And leave a life-altering sum of money on the table.]

Fark user imageView Full Size


At the time (2011-2012ish), BTC traded sub-$10 and was used primarily on the Silk Road. I passed because it seemed to be yet another attempt to circumnavigate E-gold's problem (by having nothing of physical value for any authority to seize) and Liberty Reserve's problem (by having no centralized payment processor for any authority to shut down).

What I missed was that by having nothing to seize and nothing to shut down, even if BTC turned out to be nothing more than a money laundering tool, owning one 21-millionth of the worldwide black market was probably a good bet. (Global GDP: $90T. Black market, guesstimated at 10-20% of that, is at least $10T. If even 10% of the black market uses it, $1T. So one 21-millionth of $1T is around $50000.)

And that by being decentralized and with Satoshi remaining unidentified, there also existed no viable target for any career-advancement-seeker in authority to arrest.

And that uniquely peculiar set of circumstances gave Bitcoin enough breathing room that by the time it did get big enough to attract regulatory attention, it was also big enough that all the regulators could do was impose KYC/AML ("Know Your Customer / Anti-Money Laundering") regs on the heretofore-unregulated exchanges.

(Regulators were happy to do this and let BTC continue to exist as a currency, because the blockchain was never really anonymous. Even if you mined your own coins, the instant you made any purchase that involved physical settlement, your identity is theoretically knowable to anyone with enough computers to trace the coins back to their origin and enough other data to see where BTC transaction worth approximately $1000 USD coincided with the mailing of a 1-oz gold coin to a snail-mail address. Funny, there's a guy in $wherever whose wallets seem to get lots of BTC and there's a guy in $wherever who seems to be sending out a lot of 1-oz gold coins to lots of US addresses, and so on... No such agency would ever have access to all those intersecting databases and have that sort of computing power, of course, and if they did, they'd certainly use it responsibly...)

So the regulators made KYC/AML a thing, which cemented BTC's status as a legitimate digital currency.

And the tax man doesn't care where you got your coins, as long as he gets a cut, and if your cost basis was zero for the coins worth $10/coin in 2011 because you didn't put a Kill-a-Watt meter on your PC and document that you paid $0.15/kWh and it took 200kWh ($30.00) to mine $10.00 worth of coins, well, either way, your cost basis was close enough to zero that it didn't matter.

And that's how dumbass me left millions of dollars on the table because I passed $10/month of electricity through resistive heating elements instead of $100/month of electricity through a graphics card in order to heat my apartment a decade ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size


To recap - so Rare Pepes and Cryptokitties might not have taken the world by storm, but some kids made a few thousand off of them. Neither did e-gold nor Liberty Reserve, but by the time Bitcoin came around, the market was ready for something uniquely peculiar.

And the market for NBA Top Shots (or artists setting Banksy's art on fire, or similarly-licensed digital art) might be a little bigger than the market for dank frog memes and an experiment in Etherium and smart contracts disguised as cute little cats.

So what makes the NFT version of a .gif more authentic than the one on your hard drive? An essay on intellectual property, "What Color are your bits (2004)" comes comes to mind:

In intellectual property and some other fields we're very interested in information, data, artistic works, a whole lot of things that I'll summarize with the term "bits". Bits are all the things you can (at least in principle) represent with binary ones and zeroes. And very much of intellectual property law comes down to rules regarding intangible attributes of bits - Who created the bits? Where did they come from? Where are they going? Are they copies of other bits? Those questions are perhaps answerable by "metadata", but metadata suggests to me additional bits attached to the bits in question, and I'd like to emphasize that I'm talking here about something that is not properly captured by bits at all and actually cannot be, ever. Let's call it "Colour", because it turns out to behave a lot like the colour-coded security clearances of the Paranoia universe.

Bits do not naturally have Colour. Colour, in this sense, is not part of the natural universe. Most importantly, you cannot look at bits and observe what Colour they are. I encountered an amusing example of bit Colour recently: one of my friends was talking about how he'd performed John Cage's famous silent musical composition 4'33" for MP3. Okay, we said, (paraphrasing the conversation here) so you took an appropriate-sized file of zeroes out of /dev/zero and compressed that with an MP3 compressor? No, no, he said. If I did that, it wouldn't really be 4'33" because to perform the composition, you have to make the silence in a certain way, according to the rules laid down by the composer. It's not just four minutes and thirty-three seconds of any old silence.

My friend had gone through an elaborate process that basically amounted to performing some other piece of music four minutes and thirty-three seconds long, with a software synthesizer and the volume set to zero. The result was an appropriate-sized file of zeroes - which he compressed with an MP3 compressor. The MP3 file was bit-for-bit identical to one that would have been produced by compressing /dev/zero... but this file was (he claimed) legitimately a recording of 4'33" and the other one wouldn't have been. The difference was the Colour of the bits. He was asserting that the bits in his copy of 433.mp3 had a different Colour from those in a copy of 433.mp3 I might make by means of the /dev/zero procedure, even though the two files would contain exactly the same bits."

But I'm an old who grew up in the age of RIAA-vs-Metallica, my notion of "authentic" is a little more flexible than what RIAA might like. The function of File->SaveAs>rarepepe.jpg and youtube-dl NBA-top-shot.mp4 is to be able to grin at the silly frog, and to admire a spectacular dunk. Bits (of valueless color) on a hard drive is sufficient ownership in order to accomplish what I want to do with them.

For the youngs, who grew up in the age of streaming, not downloading, and who have no problem with spending a monthly fee to have access to all IP licensed by their streaming providers of choice, an NFT is perhaps the closest thing they'll ever experience to "owning the CD" in the sense of having nonrepudiable ownership of something. And owning a thing means being able to trade it for something of actual value - be it another NFT or fiat.

So to answer your original question --NFTs are a way to use a blockchain to add color to the bits. This is my 433.mp3. There are many like it, but this one is mine.

The thing that's uniquely peculiar about NFT's is that they're a way to add color to your bits, and that people are actually willing to pay money for ones and zeroes with colors. And maybe - just maybe - that's the value to NFTs that I'm missing.

Just because I've seen it before (anonymous currencies like E-gold 2007, Liberty Reserve 2011 / meme crypto art like Rare Pepes 2016, Cryptokitties 2017) and it didn't work then, doesn't mean it won't work now (decentralized anonymous currencies Bitcoin ca. 2011 / NFTs being a form of crypto art targeted at a 2021 market that's wider than memesters.)
 
Mokmo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The most I hear of NFTs lately is that some people claim art posted on twitter as theirs and sell it for ETH... 
Which is all kinds of stupid and is literal art theft if sold for crypto.
 
Cormee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Psychopusher: I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.

I agree.  What makes an NFT of a painting worth more than a .png or a .tif file?  The NFT doesn't give you any rights or advantages that the other file formats don't.  Seems like a big grift to me.


But it's unique.

You're kind of comparing a photo of a fingerprint, to a fingerprint.

/Not really, but work with me on this
 
almejita
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I think I dropped a non-fungible token in the toilet a half hour ago.


Me too, but mine was about half fungible and half corn.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1. Make meme in MS Paint
2. Cryptocurrency hocus-pocus
3. Profit?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I really don't understand NFTs.

I mean, I understand, on a surface level, what the technology does ... kind of.  I just ... don't get the point.  I don't understand why anyone would to pay thousands, tends, hundreds of thousands of dollars for a digital copy of a piece of art (or any of the other crap that's selling via NFTs right now, like virtual sports cards) that anyone can also just find on the Internet for free.  Do they feel that unless they shell out eye-watering amounts of money in order to confer some sort of virtual "ownership" of the virtual work, they don't really own it?  Is that what this is about?

I don't get it.  At all.


Money laundering.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hundreddollarman: 1. Make meme in MS Paint
2. Cryptocurrency hocus-pocus
3. Profit?


Actually it's more like "1. find a guy who made a meme 2. sell him crypto mumbo jumbo"
 
