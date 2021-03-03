 Skip to content
(Economist)   A look at America's love of the free market, fertility clinics and big sperm. And holy test tube one donor made 3 deposits a week for 4 years. Somebody get him to the next FARK party   (economist.com) divider line
    Interesting, Sperm bank, sperm donor, egg-donor industry, America's genetic-testing companies, sperm's motility, America's sperm, donor sperm, true number  
posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 8:41 PM



Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's been a slow four years. I couldn't let it go to waste.
 
roc6783
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
3 a week? farking slacker.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So that's what Fb- has been up to during the past few years.
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

roc6783: 3 a week? farking slacker.


Those are rookie numbers.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

roc6783: 3 a week? farking slacker.


3 a day is average for fark basement dwellers.
 
roc6783
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

12349876: roc6783: 3 a week? farking slacker.

3 a day is average for fark basement dwellers.


I live on the second floor, not in the basement.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I hit 1L, it became apparent that the state bar or the school sold out rosters. All men under 40 who had ... non-ethnic sounding names, so basically all the white guys except the euro and Hispanic white guys, got solicited by sperm banks.

/ Never went pro
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aremmes: So that's what Fb- has been up to during the past few years.


You win all the points, well played.
 
roc6783
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

khatores: roc6783: 3 a week? farking slacker.

Those are rookie numbers.


Gotta pump those up...phrasing?
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, get a load of thisguy
 
phedex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mybluemake: When I hit 1L, it became apparent that the state bar or the school sold out rosters. All men under 40 who had ... non-ethnic sounding names, so basically all the white guys except the euro and Hispanic white guys, got solicited by sperm banks.

/ Never went pro


One... One Liter of Scizzum? Thats... Thats the size of a jug of cranberry juice.  Thats a lot of freaking strokin.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phedex: mybluemake: When I hit 1L, it became apparent that the state bar or the school sold out rosters. All men under 40 who had ... non-ethnic sounding names, so basically all the white guys except the euro and Hispanic white guys, got solicited by sperm banks.

/ Never went pro

One... One Liter of Scizzum? Thats... Thats the size of a jug of cranberry juice.  Thats a lot of freaking strokin.


Well not all at one time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do your part!
 
northernmanor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"He gets a lot of cards on Father's Day."
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't understand. Does subby think three a week is remarkable? Did he skip straight from being an adolescent to being 35?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm keeping mine all in reserves. I'm waiting for the right market conditions before i dump my load.
 
