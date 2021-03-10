 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   You know how Subway claims "Footlong" is a trademark name, not intended to be an actual measurement? Here's Bentley's new "Flying" car   (bentleymotors.com) divider line
22
    More: Cool, Bentley Continental GT, Audi A8, new Flying Spur, Bentley Brooklands, Volkswagen Group, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Bentley, Chrome plating  
•       •       •

795 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 3:09 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting. Even when you build one on the site, it doesn't show you the price (at least, not that I could see). I guess in the world of Bentley Motors, if you have to ask, you can't afford it.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Interesting. Even when you build one on the site, it doesn't show you the price (at least, not that I could see). I guess in the world of Bentley Motors, if you have to ask, you can't afford it.


Looked one up at a dealership. MSRP was $288,900.00
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Pocket Ninja: Interesting. Even when you build one on the site, it doesn't show you the price (at least, not that I could see). I guess in the world of Bentley Motors, if you have to ask, you can't afford it.

Looked one up at a dealership. MSRP was $288,900.00


For that much money you'd think they'd put the steering wheel on the correct side of the car.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Come away with me, Lucille
In my merry Oldsmobile
Down the road of life we'll fly
Automobubbling, you and I


I misremember the lyrics a bit, so I am glad I did a search.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean... the Flying Spur may be getting a refresh but it's been around for a long while now.
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The closest to a flying car I have ever experienced was riding in a classic Citroen. That thing rode super smooth after accelerating up to speed.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It looks like a Japanese sedan that a schoolteacher would drive.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd rather an older, big fender two tone model that just screams Bentley / Rolls Royce. make the poors parked in the Wal Mart lot take notice.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If this is an ad, this is the wrong audience.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, you dolt, it's the model name, "Flying Spur".

Do you think that this is a small, fast warship?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Or that this is a horse?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Maybe you think that this is a city in south-central Arizona?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Seriously, that was a dumb headline.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice VW.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Subby, you dolt, it's the model name, "Flying Spur".

Do you think that this is a small, fast warship?
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x478]

Or that this is a horse?
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 300x168]

Maybe you think that this is a city in south-central Arizona?
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 280x172]

Seriously, that was a dumb headline.


You absolute dolt.  He said its a 'flying' car in the same sense that Subway's 11 inch sandwiches are 'footlong'.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I. Want. One.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sonic Yawn: [Fark user image 800x763]


You had to pay extra for the radio. What a ripoff
 
Chocobo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do they take EBT?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: You absolute dolt. He said its a 'flying' car in the same sense that Subway's 11 inch sandwiches are 'footlong'.


But they aren't -- Subway used the term 'footlong' in order to convince people their sandwiches were actually a foot long, even though courts said they weren't bound to it.

Bentley uses the term 'flying spur' as just a name, starting 60+ years ago, and is not trying to convince people it's actually a spur that flies.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That whole "footlong" thing was stupid, seeing as they also had a 6", which was clearly 1/2 of a sub roll.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, now we're greenlighting ads for 1% farkers?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.