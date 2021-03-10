 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   UFOs are time machines, or something   (trueblog.net) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Allen Steele from 2001

Fark user imageView Full Size


When two 24th-century chrononauts travel back in time, they inadvertently disrupt the voyage of the Hinden-burg-causing it to land successfully. Now, lost in a parallel universe, their mistake will be felt by every single human being.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Occult 101: the SIMPLE OCCULT documentary
Youtube wm-bpVAC0pQ
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Titor was an alien?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything old is new again? This claptrap has been around since the 80s at least.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop killing your planet and each other, if you want to someday join The Federation"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Miller time
Repo Man (6/10) Movie CLIP - Flying Saucers & Time Machines (1984) HD
Youtube vRJ5cCP0ZPE
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more curious about this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THIS is some classic Coast to Coast level stuff!
This I can get into.
This was the only theory about aliens that I could get behind, with the distances of space being so big n stuff, but then there is the time travel paradox of the earth moving around the sun etc. 
Weird mutant future us coming back to shove stuff up our butts just doesn't sound that far fetched, what with knowing us.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, definitive proof! Either that or the complete opposite.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they what? Don't have anal probing in the future so they have to come here?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought of this years ago.  Explains the grey skin and big eyes, stuck underground with no light due to scorching the surface of the planet.  And I'm just some stoner, not an MIT guy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time travel would perhaps solve the problem of the vast interstellar distances and long-travel time (even near near-light speeds, but the science and technology are still way out there in the borderlands and marches of speculative science. There are a couple of time travel Believers among the treal scientists, though, It's not wholely beyond the pale of science.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. That UFO story takes your right back to that time you were so wasted.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Finally, definitive proof! Either that or the complete opposite.


Hard to argue with that!
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, I have to argue about flying saucers on the beach with people, you know. And I was interested in this: they keep arguing that it is possible. And that's true. It is possible. They do not appreciate that the problem is not to demonstrate whether it's possible or not but whether it's going on or not.

- Richard Feynman
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, everyone! That means people in the future are really into:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 779x646]


That actually wouldn't surprise me if it were true... the earth has been around for billions of years.  We have been around for 10-12,000 years or so (depending on who you ask)
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Time travel would perhaps solve the problem of the vast interstellar distances and long-travel time (even near near-light speeds, but the science and technology are still way out there in the borderlands and marches of speculative science. There are a couple of time travel Believers among the treal scientists, though, It's not wholely beyond the pale of science.


Under Relativity, time travel and FTL are the same; which one it seems to be is a function of the inertial frame of reference.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally called it. Greys are future humans that became overly woke and have to travel back in time for baseline human DNA to course correct the species.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: brantgoose: Time travel would perhaps solve the problem of the vast interstellar distances and long-travel time (even near near-light speeds, but the science and technology are still way out there in the borderlands and marches of speculative science. There are a couple of time travel Believers among the treal scientists, though, It's not wholely beyond the pale of science.

Under Relativity, time travel and FTL are the same; which one it seems to be is a function of the inertial frame of reference.


Also under relativity, FTL doesn't make sense.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A series of unconnected incidences."

Thanks, Miller.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I'm more curious about this.

[Fark user image image 425x415]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 779x646]

That actually wouldn't surprise me if it were true... the earth has been around for billions of years.  We have been around for 10-12,000 years or so (depending on who you ask)


I guess it's the x-wing fighters that make me skeptical.
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think they read this book.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time is a measurement of relative motion and everything is in motion in the eternal present

there is no past to go back to

there was no beginning

there will be no end
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, but why are they traveling back in time to stick things in hillbillies' butts and mutilate cows? Does the future not have anuses or cows?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any time machine that isn't rubbish would have to be able to fly in space too.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one premise that most alien sightings have bipedal creatures that are similar to us, to me is more likely that all of them are made up.

In the vastness of space or even our own planet, how many creatures walk upright on two legs.

People just don't have that good of imaginations so go with what they know.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: I thought of this years ago.  Explains the grey skin and big eyes, stuck underground with no light due to scorching the surface of the planet.  And I'm just some stoner, not an MIT guy.


Well since no one has watched the video or read the article, this guy isn't a MIT guy either. No word on if he's a stoner. Last time I checked, MIT is in Massachusetts while this guy is at Montana Tech. "Some Guy" was really quick to throw MIT in TFA headline to add some degree of credibility to the story.

Fringe loony from a state school.  My university had 3 of those too.
 
Bob Able
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.cornwalllive.com/news/cor​n​wall-news/phenomenon-made-ship-float-c​ornwall-5083640

8 MAR 2021

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you work on the premise that UFOs aren't all streetlights, swamp gas or weather balloons, then what's more likely, beings with the ability to time travel or beings with the ability to time travel and cross vast distances of space?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OK, but why are they traveling back in time to stick things in hillbillies' butts and mutilate cows? Does the future not have anuses or cows?


And why do they never land at noon, on the quad at M.I.T., or the White House lawn?
Why is it always at midnight out in the swamp, where Bubba and Boonie are out fishing?
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: Time is a measurement of relative motion and everything is in motion in the eternal present

there is no past to go back to

there was no beginning

there will be no end


But on my love

You can depend.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Interstellar travel seems like it is more possible than backwards time travel.
 
EsqueletoAtheist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now, I'm not saying that they're nazis:
Fark user imageView Full Size

But, they're nazis.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

flucto: And they what? Don't have anal probing in the future so they have to come here?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Chuck Tingle is the next Isaac Asimov?  Fiction writer / futurist
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: The one premise that most alien sightings have bipedal creatures that are similar to us, to me is more likely that all of them are made up.

In the vastness of space or even our own planet, how many creatures walk upright on two legs.

People just don't have that good of imaginations so go with what they know.


Probably a lot, actually. Limbs cost energy, so from an evolutionary standpoint, quadrupeds probably tend to be a pretty common solution to the problem of locomotion on dry land because it is probably the bare minimum number of limbs that allow for fast locomotion. I'm sure there's some planets that have managed to make six-limbed centaur-like beings work because of some happy accidents in their evolutionary history, but quadrupeds are likely a good percentage of intelligent beings just because it is a nice, efficient body plan. If you have quadrupeds, at some point one of them will probably wind up with big brains and an upright posture.

Similarly, it makes sense to put a mouth and sense organs right next to each other, and the brain generally needs to be close to both of those, so eventually you wind up with a head of some sort.

Yes, there are likely going to be some pretty strange looking aliens, but I think a lot of them will fall into a range of fairly familiar body plans that life on earth has tried.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 779x646]

That actually wouldn't surprise me if it were true... the earth has been around for billions of years.  We have been around for 10-12,000 years or so (depending on who you ask)


Well, actually 70,000 plus or minus 200,000 o 600,000 depending on your level of sapienistic stuff.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unidentified things are identifiably something you say? How do I sign up for your newsletter?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 779x646]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmander
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sure, Jan.  Like humanity has a future.  Snort.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't believe in flying saucers and so forth.  However, if that weird shiat is really happening and defies common explanation, I think the most likely explanation are thinks popping in from other realities (alternate timelines and universes).  Or, at least, things being seen from these other realities but not physically punching through.

We might find out that reality is quite porous and that the barriers between reality/universes is rather thin and tenuous.  Given a volume of space over x number of years you should expect y incidents where you can see a phenomenon like this.  An object from an alternate reality.  Not a visitor on a spaceship or time machine but a creature on an alternate earth travelling to work in his X509 hover-model cruiser.  An alternate history where a dinosaur tripped and broke his neck which moved up technological development by 1,000 years a la hummingbird effect.

We likely see as many sightings of less developed or compatible alternate realities but they just don't make the same impression and are more easy ignore or dismissed.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trik: Totally called it. Greys are future humans that became overly woke and have to travel back in time for baseline human DNA to course correct the species.


Close but no cigar. They travel back in time due to a shortage of condiments. Horsey Sauce, Ketchup, Malt Vinegar for chips - the whole nine yards. The devil really is in the details.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: Trik: Totally called it. Greys are future humans that became overly woke and have to travel back in time for baseline human DNA to course correct the species.

Close but no cigar. They travel back in time due to a shortage of condiments. Horsey Sauce, Ketchup, Malt Vinegar for chips - the whole nine yards. The devil really is in the details.


Knowledge of the 11 herbs and spices was lost forever when Taco Bell won the Franchise Wars.
 
