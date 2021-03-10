 Skip to content
(BBC)   Tanzania's President refused to order any Covid vaccines, and instead called for prayers and herbal-steam therapy to fight the virus... any gambling Farkers care to wager what has hospitalised him?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An arrow to the knee?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was not away the GOP had a branch there.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
President Madagascar frowns upon your shenanigans.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Butt stuff?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With any luck, it will kill him.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A doctor?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Karma?
 
saywhat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Republicans in Tanzania? Who knew?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not fixing the cable?
 
listernine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Prolapsed Colon?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

saywhat: Republicans in Tanzania? Who knew?


Well, Republicans would quietly get the vaccine and just not tell any of their supporters about it.  Not exactly the case there.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

saywhat: Republicans in Tanzania? Who knew?


I love that republicans are simultaneously the evil corporate 1% and the new age anti vaxxer type guy
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

saywhat: Republicans in Tanzania? Who knew?


Yeah, but they're black so they are just shills.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Spinning really really really really really fast? ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time to call in the expert...

miamiherald.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No surprise. Been there many times

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: saywhat: Republicans in Tanzania? Who knew?

I love that republicans are simultaneously the evil corporate 1% and the new age anti vaxxer type guy


Yeah, that has been an interesting evolution for sure.

I know you're being snarky saying that Republicans aren't anti-vax but there is a ton of data saying exactly that.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.axios.com/republicans-cor​o​navirus-vaccine-hesitancy-023bf32f-3d6​8-4206-b906-4f701b87c39f.html
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Magufuli me once, shame on me.

Magufuli me twice, shame on him.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The article subheading says he's in a Kenyan hospital... Does this mean Tanzania doesn't have hospitals? :X
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GrizzlyPouch: saywhat: Republicans in Tanzania? Who knew?

I love that republicans are simultaneously the evil corporate 1% and the new age anti vaxxer type guy

Yeah, that has been an interesting evolution for sure.

I know you're being snarky saying that Republicans aren't anti-vax but there is a ton of data saying exactly that.


We know they are anti-science (really, anti-anything they can't understand or see, except for that god thing).  Anti-vax is just an extension of this.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was not away the GOP had a branch there.


The GQP doesn't have a monopoly on authoritarian incompetence (but I repeat myself).
 
janzee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stigmata?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hugh Bris?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bandits?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lack of herbal-steam?
 
