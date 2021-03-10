 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Hello, you've reached the Fairfax County 911 emergency response system. Please hold. *music plays*   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The real number never went offline.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Waiting for the ICP suicide hotline reference...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sadly, still relevant:
Public Enemy - 911 is a Joke (1990)
Youtube CPNK0VspQ0M
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The real number never went offline.
[frinkiac.com image 503x377]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Last time I called 911 in Baltimore (there were, uh, a few times) I had to wait on hold.  It wasn't long, but it shocked me a bit.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

smokewon: Waiting for the ICP suicide hotline reference...


Or, "Suicide hotline, please hold..."

Blue Oyster Cult - Don't Fear the Reaper
Youtube 8GAylAoRR2A
 
zgrizz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Most 911 services in the U.S. are managed by AT&T.

Good old Ma Bell at work.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, looks like someone at either my old datacenter or elsewhere in AT&T screwed up royally, my guess is it's not the datacenter since they had never had an outage since the place went live in the late 80s.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
