(Daily Kos)   Man who thought Covid would be gone after the 2020 election has learned the hard way that it will affect him for the rest of his life   (dailykos.com) divider line
45
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have ZERO sympathy and ZERO farks to give anyone who didn't take the virus seriously and  have subsequently had their lives ruined by it.

Nope.. Sorry/not sorry. You get nothing, and you'd better be paying cash for those oxygen tanks bruh...because ain't no socialism medicine available for ya.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, believed the idiots.   Now (for once), you'll pay for the rest of your life for that tragic foolish mistake.  If only every non-believer (in the virus) would be so cursed.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Too bad it won't make him any smarter
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's looking for sympathy? Sorry, gave my sympathy points to those who got it who couldn't avoid getting it because of people like this jabroni.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who cares, fark him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it T-Rump?  I hope it is T-Rump because the bastid is still not a Lifer in prison like he should be.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 500x523]


Nice one. Good us of the Joker. Well played, so to speak.
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Line 1:  fark Around
Line 2:  Find Out

- End Program
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was hoping that the news was that Trump had been found to be a COVID long-hauler. But then I realized that no one would notice if he were afflicted with long-term speech problems, memory failings, and lack of taste.
 
red230
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Too bad it won't make him any smarter


If anything he's going to continue to double down on his stupidity.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dumbasses gonna dumbass but I'm not happy that dumbasses also don't have insurance leading to higher healthcare costs for the rest of us.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Welp, time to cut Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, and repeal Obamacare like you wanted.  You're on your own, Mr. Bootstraps.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I was hoping that the news was that Trump had been found to be a COVID long-hauler. But then I realized that no one would notice if he were afflicted with long-term speech problems, memory failings, and lack of taste.


Trump likely has permanent lung damage, given what was leaked about how bad his case was.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Long haul truck driver.

As I learned from working with them, they're the most hardcore right wing bigots and conspiracy theorists that have ever set foot on this Earth.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
MAGA INTENSIFIES
 
odinsposse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You mean the people who were wrong about COVID just being the flu, and herd immunity being the way to beat it, and COVID deaths being inflated, and masks choking people to death, and it all being a plot against Trump, and hydroxychloroquine curing it, and warm weather ending it, were also wrong about this?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pretty sure you can get some medical O2 bottles for your rig. STFU and GBTW.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As he was preparing to have his ass handed to him by Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. (Uncle Joe presented said ass on a handcrafted olive-wood charcuterie board with a lovely selection of European artisanal cheeses, a single Bosc pear, and a box of Fruit Roll-Ups, so it's all good), Donald Trump made a habit of whining about COVID-19 (because it's something that happened to him, you see) and claiming the crisis would magically disappear the day after the election.

Proof that getting paid by the word makes everything you write bad.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are people really this stupid?

When he was saying it would "Magically disappear" he was referring to his belief that the media treats him unfairly.

Basically that the media only talks about Covid to make him look bad, and wouldn't do the same to a democratic candidate.  The "everybody is out to get me" angle is one of his favorites, as it's one a lot of his supporters actively believe about themselves.

But, beyond that, how the fark would a virus "magically disappear" on some date just because someone said it would?  I just don't understand this level of delusion and detachment from reality.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The suck in that blog is non-partisan. It offends the sensibilities.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Another case of... *ahem* ...2020 hindsight?

^_^

/I will just let myself out...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are there so many photos of THAT MAN in the article? Use stock images of trucks, highways, truck stop hookers, and cargo?

Like an open sore, if we stop giving him attention,  he'll shrivel up and die.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's one hell of a rough 63. Nicotine stained 'tache?

idahostatesman.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He brought it on himself. If he were truly a Trump supporter, his ultra-patriotic immune system would have vetoed that hoax virus with extreme prejudice.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark around and find out you forgot you farked around because your long-COVID has zapped your memory.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
farkwit.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I'm gonna be on oxygen the rest of my life, according to my doctor," he said.

... and may you live to be 120 years old with each and every breath feeling like inhaling shards of molten glass, jackass.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

akya: Are people really this stupid?

When he was saying it would "Magically disappear" he was referring to his belief that the media treats him unfairly.


Oh bullshiat.  Are YOU really that stupid, or do you think we are?

In the middle of October, I had a Trump supporter tell me "Just you wait, after the election, you'll never hear another word about COVID."  Right wing media HAMMERED the idea that this was a hoax, a fraud, nothing more than the flu and it was all a liberal plot.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope is going to use the GOP health care plan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Long haul truck driver.

As I learned from working with them, they're the most hardcore right wing bigots and conspiracy theorists that have ever set foot on this Earth.


Endless hours of AM radio day after day can have that effect.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes - and Republicans are raking in stupid prizes by the thousands.
 
Aldon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someday trump will just disappear...
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think I blame lying politicians more than I blame people who believed lying politicians.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They say not to speak ill of the dead.
Well, this guy is alive!

They warned me, don't drink lead paint, it won't be good for you, and would you believe it? I'm farked!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

akya: Are people really this stupid?

When he was saying it would "Magically disappear" he was referring to his belief that the media treats him unfairly.


TFA is about a trucker, not Trump. People like the trucker didn't believe that COVID was real in the first place, that the media was making cases up for political purposes, and once the election was over, they wouldn't need to "make up cases" anymore, and COVID would "magically disappear."

Yes, people believed this. People with small / homogeneous social circles, like truckers, tend to over-confidently extrapolate aspects of their little circle out to represent the entire population. "No one I know has COVID, so I doubt anyone actually has it."
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

akya: Are people really this stupid?


I love irony.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Long haul truck driver.

As I learned from working with them, they're the most hardcore right wing bigots and conspiracy theorists that have ever set foot on this Earth.


When you sit in a Fox News echo chamber for 10 hours a day, you're gonna get brainwashed.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: He's looking for sympathy? Sorry, gave my sympathy points to those who got it who couldn't avoid getting it because of people like this jabroni.


I didn't get the impression he was looking for sympathy.  Sounds like he's saying "I was a huge jackass and I hope that I can at least serve as a warning to other jackasses like me."

But yeah, I'll save my sympathy for the other 5 people in his ICU that didn't survive.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Welp, time to cut Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, and repeal Obamacare like you wanted.  You're on your own, Mr. Bootstraps.


It's the Texas power grid all the way down from there.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: akya: Are people really this stupid?

When he was saying it would "Magically disappear" he was referring to his belief that the media treats him unfairly.

TFA is about a trucker, not Trump. People like the trucker didn't believe that COVID was real in the first place, that the media was making cases up for political purposes, and once the election was over, they wouldn't need to "make up cases" anymore, and COVID would "magically disappear."

Yes, people believed this. People with small / homogeneous social circles, like truckers, tend to over-confidently extrapolate aspects of their little circle out to represent the entire population. "No one I know has COVID, so I doubt anyone actually has it."


I heard that last bit A LOT last spring and summer.  Along with insistences (and constant references to a discredited conspiracy site article) that hospitals were being paid to classify EVERY admittance as COVID.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: akya: Are people really this stupid?

When he was saying it would "Magically disappear" he was referring to his belief that the media treats him unfairly.

Oh bullshiat.  Are YOU really that stupid, or do you think we are?

In the middle of October, I had a Trump supporter tell me "Just you wait, after the election, you'll never hear another word about COVID."  Right wing media HAMMERED the idea that this was a hoax, a fraud, nothing more than the flu and it was all a liberal plot.


I was referring to this guy in particular.  He thought it was real prior to the election and that it would go away after the election.
 
tina451
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is a very unfortunate, cynical part of me that really wishes there was a way to say "Hey Texas, hey Florida, etc. you know you states who don't want to wear masks and fully reopen? You are going to get 20% less vaccines than states that are masking and not fully reopening." They did it with raising the drinking age to 21 if you wanted those federal highway funds.  I know it is simplistic and evil but if I have one more smug Floridian throw their "I got my freedoms" and "our governor is so much better than yours" attitude in my New Jersey face I'm going to slug someone.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rwa2play: He's looking for sympathy? Sorry, gave my sympathy points to those who got it who couldn't avoid getting it because of people like this jabroni.


As my mom used to say, "if you're trying to find sympathy look between shiat and syphilis in the dictionary."
 
