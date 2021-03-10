 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   So how exactly will Queen Elizabeth take on the monumental tasks of reforming the monarchy, facing its institutional racism head on, and resolving the schisms within her family---OMG TWO NEW CORGI PUPPIES   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They will be easier to handle than Phillip.  She's getting ready for his passing.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why do you people have a monarchy again?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

teto85: They will be easier to handle than Phillip.  She's getting ready for his passing.


Future tense?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's a 90 something year old figurehead subby.   Your expectations should be tempered a bit.
 
Gramma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, puppies do make everything better.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ship off the whiny drama queens to the new world?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gramma: Well, sweater-puppies do make everything better.


FTFM
 
FarkQued
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the great thing about being a Monarch, you don't have to change anything because fark you that's why, better leave before my royal gaurds throw you in the moat motherfarker.

Besides Meghan is a twat, she is just pissed she cant turn her gig as royal slut into using the royal palace for a RWOBP TV deal, and now has to live with her ginger boy in some second class mansion with no access to the jewels.

But I would watch Cardi B the homewrecker blow Harry while Meghan is doing her poor me interviews!  Where did her English accent go?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No surprise there, everyone gets a dog to distract themselves from some problem they want to avoid for about ten years.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why do you people have a monarchy again?


The whole notion of magic uteruses which special people come out of because some dude a long time ago claimed a deity told him he and his children should always be in charge is.... depressing that it isn't just a punchline of a joke about old ridiculous shiat humans used to do.

It's a ridiculous notion on its face.
 
wage0048
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Simple solution: Dissolve the monarchy and all titles of nobility.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why do you people have a monarchy again?


In a weird quirk of history, several years ago there was a king who was broke. But being a king he still owned a fark ton of land. Good land too. With farms, and forests full of timber, ports, and castles. So the king went to parliament and said, "Here's a deal for you. You pay me a fixed salary of X dollars, and you guys run the land however you see fit. And you keep ALL of the profits from the land minus my allowance." and the government agreed to it. And shockingly, the government was able to make a LOT of money from all of those lands. Far outstripping the allowance they pay the royal family.

good deal for all! And every monarch since has agreed to the arrangement. Unfortunately that raises a few things. 1. If the government ever wanted to get out of the deal, they probably could, but they'd lose a TON of revenue. 2. If the monarch wanted to get out of the deal, they probably could, but would have no idea how to actually run the land at a profit. Because ever since the original deal the monarch is more of a figurehead than an actual ruling party. 3. Part of the money that comes in is dependent on their being actual royals. People go see castles in England because they're working castles. France has plenty of castles but makes nowhere near as much money in tourism  because nobody lives in the things for the most part so they're boring. 4. Parliament might be able to just take the land from the Queen, because it's not as if the royal guard could actually do shiat if the real army came, but they wont. This means that as figureheads and in order to keep earning money for themselves but ESPECIALLY for the country, they have to get all tarted up in clown costumes, and riding a horse drawn carriage into this castle on this day because they've always done it that way, and people expect it, etc.

But to answer the question more simply. the UK has a monarchy because it makes them a lot of money.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
article: 'British tabloids reported.'

With no confirmation from any other sources, its false.   Remember its not just the queen in that residence.   Staffers live there, and they are allowed to have pets.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gramma: Well, puppies do make everything better.


And Corgi puppies even a little better.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No Dorgis?

(They accidentally had a Dacshund mate with one of the Corgis and loved the dogs so much they did it again.)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why do you people have a monarchy again?


To prevent Donald Trump from happening.

Orf with his head, I say. I wouldn't be surprised if HMTQ believes the same as I do, although she is much too polite, politically savey, and modern to say as much.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Mugato: Why do you people have a monarchy again?

To prevent Donald Trump from happening.

Orf with his head, I say. I wouldn't be surprised if HMTQ believes the same as I do, although she is much too polite, politically savey, and modern to say as much.


Donald Trump specifically or someone like him? Because didn't you elect your very own British version?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Few cuter pooters in the world.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: Why do you people have a monarchy again?


If you watch the first season of The Crown, there is an excellent explanation for it.
Yeah, that show is mostly fiction.  But the explanation seems to make a lot of sense.

In short, the Crown represents the absolute best any person can aspire to be.  They are appointed by God. They are infallible.  The best of the best.
They make up 1/2 the government.  One half is the legal part, the other half is the sentimental conscience, or something.

Now, of course where it all falls apart is that that is a bunch of bullshiat.  And they go to great lengths to protect that façade of infallibility.  That's why every single time one of the Royals does something stupid, they have to go to incredible lengths to bury it or spin it so it's not so bad.

And if you think we here in America are immune to such stupidity, you really only need to look about as far as the Conservatives in this country.  Especially the super-religious ones.  They do the exact same shiat.
 
