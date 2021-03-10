 Skip to content
(LA Times)   FFS, the US is a nation of infantile children   (latimes.com)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskege​e​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?


Look, they should be happy with the back of the bus - at least we aren't dragging them behind it like we usually do.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?


This is stupid and tiresome.

The grievances associated with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study have nothing to do with getting vaccinated against novel coronavirus, so let's grow up and leave the misplaced grievances -- whatever they may be -- to the Republicans.
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.


Similar experiences here, they see it as the non-crazy virus... it's good though, I'll accept that logic.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: spongeboob: Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?

This is stupid and tiresome.

The grievances associated with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study have nothing to do with getting vaccinated against novel coronavirus, so let's grow up and leave the misplaced grievances -- whatever they may be -- to the Republicans.


And Black people get the exact same level of care as White people now?
I mean there are no studies showing Black kids get less pain medicine than White kids in the emergency department?
There are no differences between MI mortality rates in Black and White populations?
Etc
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would take any vaccine offered in a heartbeat. Everyone I know personally feels the same way.

Difficulty: I don't talk to idiots offline.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I would take any vaccine offered in a heartbeat. Everyone I know personally feels the same way.

Difficulty: I don't talk to idiots offline.


When I say idiots, I mean the people who deliberately spread rumors and lies about the vaccines.

Not those who have not been given all the information.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.


My wife got a call from an 84 year old lady who 'did her research' on Monday who wanted only the Pfizer vaccine, I don't know what her research turned up against Moderna but Johnson and Johnson had that powder that gave people cancer so she will not be taking the J&J vacvine
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: spongeboob: Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?

This is stupid and tiresome.

The grievances associated with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study have nothing to do with getting vaccinated against novel coronavirus, so let's grow up and leave the misplaced grievances -- whatever they may be -- to the Republicans.


What?  The entire point of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study was that the African-American men were told they were being treated for syphilis while they were, in fact, not.  With stories of the rich and powerful getting vaccinated with the higher-percentage vaccines despite being out of the mandated categories, and the lower-percentage vaccine being pushed out to lower-income - and disproportionately African-American communities, it certainly sounds like they are being shafted again.  And "Trust us, this is for your own good" is the most-often refrain sung to African-American communities for the last 400 years, with an actual for their own good" return of pretty much 0%.  "Shut up and thank us for it" whitesplaining is most definitely not the way to handle this.

Hand out some J&J to the country club set, lay down some Moderna in African-American-heavy areas.  Stop letting assholes line-jump.  Hype the fact J&J was tested against some of the new variants we aren't sure the earlier two are as effective against.  Talk to community leaders about what they think will convince people to consider the J&J vaccine..  But don't snap your fingers and tell them to kiss feet like they owe you for your goodwill.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I would take any vaccine offered in a heartbeat. Everyone I know personally feels the same way.

Difficulty: I don't talk to idiots offline.


We lost a receptionist at work, quit without a notice leaving us in a lurch, but a few days before she quit she complained to the manager she felt bullied at work for not getting the vaccine.
She was a Trump supporter
Many believe she's going to try and get unemployment by saying she felt unsafe at work
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuh uh!

/Neener neener
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.


I've read reports of people who have strong flu-like symptoms for 2-3 days after getting the second shot, because your immune system recognizes the vaccine and fights it more strongly.  Maybe that's what they meant.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"At issue are fears about the effectiveness the newest vaccine compared with offerings from Pfizer and Moderna, and suspicions that it will be sent primarily into poor Black and Latino neighborhoods where cases of COVID-19 have been the deadliest. (Both state and federal officials have insisted that they're taking steps to ensure the latter doesn't happen.) "

I'll believe the bolded when I see the studies showing it, which will be never.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phalamir: Breaker Moran: spongeboob: Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?

This is stupid and tiresome.

The grievances associated with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study have nothing to do with getting vaccinated against novel coronavirus, so let's grow up and leave the misplaced grievances -- whatever they may be -- to the Republicans.

What?  The entire point of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study was that the African-American men were told they were being treated for syphilis while they were, in fact, not.  With stories of the rich and powerful getting vaccinated with the higher-percentage vaccines despite being out of the mandated categories, and the lower-percentage vaccine being pushed out to lower-income - and disproportionately African-American communities, it certainly sounds like they are being shafted again.  And "Trust us, this is for your own good" is the most-often refrain sung to African-American communities for the last 400 years, with an actual for their own good" return of pretty much 0%.  "Shut up and thank us for it" whitesplaining is most definitely not the way to handle this.

Hand out some J&J to the country club set, lay down some Moderna in African-American-heavy areas.  Stop letting assholes line-jump.  Hype the fact J&J was tested against some of the new variants we aren't sure the earlier two are as effective against.  Talk to community leaders about what they think will convince people to consider the J&J vaccine..  But don't snap your fingers and tell them to kiss feet like they owe you for your goodwill.


Except that when it comes to preventing serious illness, J&J is as effective.  More mild symptoms, but basically the same as the others in terms of efficacy in preventing serious cases and death.

This is like saying, "White people get the "good" bread, while POCs get bread that some crazy people say is not as good.  You guys should starve rather than eat the inferior bread."

Absolutely, raise the question, get the facts, bet the hell out of people (politically speaking) who are vaccinating rich while low-risk folks before people of color at higher risk, yes - but FFS get the f*cking vaccine, no matter which one it is.  Jesus.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got my first shot of the Pfizer version a week ago with no issues, and I don't expect any when I get my second in a couple of weeks

/I'm fine, how are you?
//I'm fine, how are you?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not all of the children are infantile.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
80 percent is better than no percent ffs
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll only take whatever vaccine has the most microchips in it.

/Seriously, I'll take anything at this point.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.


Some like Creamy, some like Chunky. It's perfectly cromulent.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?


The J&J is remarkably similar to traditional vaccines.  It, in fact, is a traditional vaccine.

The Pfizer/Moderna mRNA vaccines are the "experimental" ones.  As long as you're basing your fear on the fallacy of novelty, and it appears that you are, then the mRNA vaccines are the ones you should suspect of being a conspiracy.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given that TFA is specifically talking about reception of the J&J vaccine in black and Latino neighborhoods, Subby, the "infantile children" assertion is a pretty dangerous insult to throw out here.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

syrynxx: nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.

I've read reports of people who have strong flu-like symptoms for 2-3 days after getting the second shot, because your immune system recognizes the vaccine and fights it more strongly.  Maybe that's what they meant.


I would have rather had the J&J vaccine because it meets the same efficacy as the other two after 56 days, and I have no problem avoiding people for another 2 months while my immune system builds up. Turns out that I was able to get the first Moderna shot this weekend, so I'll go that route.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, we're purposely giving you an inferior vaccine and saving the good stuff for the rich people.  Now shut up and get your shot, professional victims.
 
Kuta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ya git what ya git
And ya don't throw a fit.

Right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thorpe: "At issue are fears about the effectiveness the newest vaccine compared with offerings from Pfizer and Moderna, and suspicions that it will be sent primarily into poor Black and Latino neighborhoods where cases of COVID-19 have been the deadliest. (Both state and federal officials have insisted that they're taking steps to ensure the latter doesn't happen.) "


In Chicago, they're only allowing certain zip codes to register at the Untied Center for vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine. None of them are in primarily white neighborhoods.

Also: J&J is one and done. Pfizer/Moderna are two does.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's actually the superior shot. One and done and its efficacy improves over time, so that it equals or surpasses Pfizer or Moderna's efficacy.

The variants weren't out when Pfizer and Moderna released those 95% efficacy results. If you tested them today they would be more along the line of J&J at 72%.....which even with the variants improves to 95% over time.
 
squidloe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.


A friend of ours got the J&J and was laid up for a day. Just achy and lethargic but no nausea. As I discussed with a farker in another thread, it seems like there are pockets of reactions with each vaccine.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the cognitive dissonance factor. "This doesn't hurt as much so it must not be as good for me."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I want my shot(s)!  Any shot!  The reservation system in CT is jammed up and broken.  My wife can find a first shot appointment for me but they refuse to schedule it without scheduling the second shot, which is not available.  People are being pushed out to July and that's only the 55+ crowd.  Every time they open it up to a younger group, it will get even harder and the clock is ticking.  Biden says he will get us vaccinated by mid summer but we need more centers and more vaccines in CT if we are going to hit that goal.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I figure I'll just try them all and see which I like best.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

squidloe: nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.

A friend of ours got the J&J and was laid up for a day. Just achy and lethargic but no nausea. As I discussed with a farker in another thread, it seems like there are pockets of reactions with each vaccine.


Yes, and if you had an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 you are more likely to have a stronger reaction because your immune system is already primed to attack anything that looks like SARS-CoV-2.

A number of people have reported strong reactions to the second dose of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines.

Finally: A lot of what makes you feel "sick" is your immune system doing things to fight the infection.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.


See, the J&J vax was developed and brought out so fast, they didn't have time to load it up with the Bill Gates microchips.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll take what I can get, since the vaccine rollout seems glacially slow in Washington state where I live and I'm hoping that the J&J version speeds things up. The single dose of the J&J version also makes it more convenient.

Plus they have been testing two doses of J&J to boost the effectiveness, and if that pans out the people that get it could potentially get a booster in the future.
 
scalpod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Not all of the children are infantile.
[Fark user image 420x626]


Fark user image

"Believe me out of it." - Baby J.R. "Bob" Dobbs
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.

See, the J&J vax was developed and brought out so fast, they didn't have time to load it up with the Bill Gates microchips.


That's why Gates put the microchip installer in the needle.

\ Gates is clever!
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Breaker Moran: spongeboob: Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?

This is stupid and tiresome.

The grievances associated with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study have nothing to do with getting vaccinated against novel coronavirus, so let's grow up and leave the misplaced grievances -- whatever they may be -- to the Republicans.

And Black people get the exact same level of care as White people now?
I mean there are no studies showing Black kids get less pain medicine than White kids in the emergency department?
There are no differences between MI mortality rates in Black and White populations?
Etc


My black friends have all stated something to the effect that they 'don't want to be part of the test group' when it comes to the vaccines (all of them) right now. The pain management thing is a real issue, and apparently some will take along a white pain translator friend because they'll be more likely to get the meds.

The mortality rate alone for childbirth is alarming. Pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 live births (the pregnancy-related mortality ratio or PRMR) for black and AI/AN women older than 30 was four to five times as high as it was for white women
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Breaker Moran: spongeboob: Wait you can't understand why some might be suspicious of a vaccine that is remarkably different than that given to others?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee​_Syphilis_Study
Really no reason why people might wonder?

This is stupid and tiresome.

The grievances associated with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study have nothing to do with getting vaccinated against novel coronavirus, so let's grow up and leave the misplaced grievances -- whatever they may be -- to the Republicans.

And Black people get the exact same level of care as White people now?
I mean there are no studies showing Black kids get less pain medicine than White kids in the emergency department?
There are no differences between MI mortality rates in Black and White populations?
Etc


So then the answer to those disparities is to place greater limits on vaccines like ahole Mike Duggan is doing in Detroit?  Seems counterproductive.  The proper response to racist doctors isn't to sit out getting vaccinated.  That will only increase the difference in mortality rates.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I figure I'll just try them all and see which I like best.


That's another thing.  The expectation is that there will be enough vaccines for anyone who wants one by June. You can shop around.   You can get one now and get another one later.  It's not like you only get to choose one.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: squidloe: nuqneh: My Trumper-Republican in-laws actually want the J&J vaccine because its "milder."  They cannot elaborate on "milder", but somewhere in the Trump-crazyland that message is being spread.

A friend of ours got the J&J and was laid up for a day. Just achy and lethargic but no nausea. As I discussed with a farker in another thread, it seems like there are pockets of reactions with each vaccine.

Yes, and if you had an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 you are more likely to have a stronger reaction because your immune system is already primed to attack anything that looks like SARS-CoV-2.

A number of people have reported strong reactions to the second dose of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines.

Finally: A lot of what makes you feel "sick" is your immune system doing things to fight the infection.


That's the main reason why I tend to just let a low grade fever run it's natural corse when I'm sick and only break out the medication if it starts spiking dangerously high. My body's trying to burn out the illness and I don't want to get it is way by lowering my temperature unless I really need to for my health. I'll just take a sick day, lay in bed all covered up and let body do its thing until the fever breaks and I get that nice sweat that lets me know my immune system has gained the upper hand.
 
kore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Destructor: I'll only take whatever vaccine has the most microchips in it.

/Seriously, I'll take anything at this point.


I just got my dose-1 yesterday, I contemplated making a joke of a similar nature to the person administering the shot and then thought better of it. It probably wouldn't have been the first time they heard something like that and they are tired of it because they probably encounter people who have real delusions about that stuff.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*run its natural course
 
Krieghund
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This will really only be a problem when there is no longer a waiting list for the vaccines.

And by that time hopefully some people will be more comfortable with them.

But we're always going to have a sizeable chunk of people who are going to find one reason or another not to get vaccinated.  I seriously think there are a whole lot of people out there that are just afraid of getting a shot and go through all sorts of mental gymnastics to justify why they don't need to get one.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GET THE SHOT GET THE SHOT
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Boy, the food at this place is really terrible."

"Yeah, I know; and such small portions."
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kore: Destructor: I'll only take whatever vaccine has the most microchips in it.

/Seriously, I'll take anything at this point.

I just got my dose-1 yesterday, I contemplated making a joke of a similar nature to the person administering the shot and then thought better of it. It probably wouldn't have been the first time they heard something like that and they are tired of it because they probably encounter people who have real delusions about that stuff.


That didn't stop me. Back when I got a booster of something (I don't know. Don't care. Tetanus maybe? I never refuse), I made a joke about catching "the autism". Went over like a lead balloon.

I feel so sorry for these doctors that have to waste their time explaining to idiots what idiots they are.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The mistrust of giving the "worse" vaccine to African American populations is also the best reason to give it.  Many persons in black communities have the historic mistrust of medicine or a medical establishment, and would be even less likely to return for a 2nd dose of Pfizer or Moderna. So a one dose vaccine does the most net good.  Make that statement explicitly and you will have Jesse Jackson in front of a camera faster than you can post a gif of a cat.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In other news:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/​2​021/03/09/dollar-general-cdc-covid-vac​cines/6925995002/
 
