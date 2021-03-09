 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   San Diego's Serra High School, named for conquistador Saint Junipero Serra, will be renamed Canyon Hills High School, named for your mom   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Applause.gif plural
 
Lifeless
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.  Serra did nothing but spread disease and slavery and it's a slap in the face to anyone of modern sensibilities to say that Francis is a good pope when he beatified that sack of shiat.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Que serra, serra.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Serra did nothing but spread disease and slavery


So, basically a Democrat?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Will Netflix have to change the name of the "Black Mirror" episode?
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I always get Serra mixed up with Uni City for some reason.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought they would have renamed it Three Holes No Waiting.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.city-journal.org/the-mised​ucation-of-americas-elites
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Lifeless: Serra did nothing but spread disease and slavery

So, basically a Democrat?


Do you smell toast?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Lifeless: Serra did nothing but spread disease and slavery

So, basically a Democrat?


*sprays water in your general direction*
 
nicoffeine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: Lifeless: Serra did nothing but spread disease and slavery

So, basically a Democrat?


Big fan of Imperialist Spain? Just like hating for the hate of it? Like inserting boogiemen in places they never were?

What's the story, morning glory?
 
