(Vox)   Teens on TikTok are now nostalgic for the early days of the Covid quarantine. Wake up sheeple, this is our future   (vox.com) divider line
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So a bunch of adults are worried about the poor decisions of younger generations, just like they have been since the dawn of civilization.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tik Tok: Not even once
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: So a bunch of adults are worried about the poor decisions of younger generations, just like they have been since the dawn of civilization.


Actually, it's a bunch of adults worrying about the poor decisions of younger generations that are exactly the same as the poor decisions that the older generations continue to make all the time.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young people's perception of time is different than their elders, news at 11.
 
jaerik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teens mythologize and are nostalgic for a lot of things that happened only a year ago. Because at that age, a year is an eternity, and you're in the process of desperately trying to work through who you are. It doesn't matter the platform. Adults will continue to be dismissive and roll their eyes at whatever they do, because they don't remember how important this stuff was to them at that age either, despite most not having grown much emotionally past it since,
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If "adults" had just shut the fark up and paid society to STAY HOME and watch internet videos for two months, covid would have fizzled out instead of killing half a million people in the US.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tik Tok is Chinese spyware. No thank you.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it's the children who are wrong.jpg
 
jaerik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Tik Tok is Chinese spyware. No thank you.


Hate to break it to you, but all of social media (and most of the internet) is spyware for someone. And those people will in turn sell it to whoever asks. That's what we get for the original sin of the internet, when we all decided we didn't want to pay for anything online.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Tik Tok is Chinese spyware. No thank you.


As opposed to the American spyware every single one of us gladly have on our phones.

/You can spy on me, but only if you're 'Murican!
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the early days of the pandemic. No traffic on the way to work or home. Restaurants were closed so nobody expected you to go out to dinner. Strangers would stay away instead of saying something to you in public. The couple days of work from home I got, I could get wildly drunk the night before and sleep in. Good times. Also, when that first stimulus check came, it was like free drugs week.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Author didn't even pause to acknowledge that the article's subjects are all kids.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My first days of quarantine were on a bus full of people from New York City. I pretty much spent all of April in bed, awake, trying to breathe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaerik: Walker: Tik Tok is Chinese spyware. No thank you.

Hate to break it to you, but all of social media (and most of the internet) is spyware for someone. And those people will in turn sell it to whoever asks. That's what we get for the original sin of the internet, when we all decided we didn't want to pay for anything online.


Yes I know that, but China is using the info for different reasons than American companies. Nefarious reasons. Not like American companies who are doing it just to make money. China wants to steal you identity, learn all your secrets with the goal of hurting this country, basically have a dossier on every American they can pull up and blackmail you with or don't even bother with that because they know everything as you gave them access.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kids don't want to take tests.  Film at 11.
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldJames: I miss the early days of the pandemic. No traffic on the way to work or home. Restaurants were closed so nobody expected you to go out to dinner. Strangers would stay away instead of saying something to you in public. The couple days of work from home I got, I could get wildly drunk the night before and sleep in. Good times. Also, when that first stimulus check came, it was like free drugs week.


Yeah, recently heard someone refer to Tiger King as when "lockdown was still fun."

/Old James?
//I don't even know nobody named Old James!
///Go on!
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Teens are too young to be nostalgic about anything that happened after being pulled from mommy's teet.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


....and stay off my lawn!
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Tik Tok is Chinese spyware. No thank you.


Stick to American spyware like google or Facebook.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, and hurricane parties are fun until then end up lasting 12 months.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a more significant percentage of their lives than what older people have experienced.

But hey, hate is where it's at, right?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woodnt it b nice if thoze kids could write more better. But hey fortnite and facetime!
 
