Fark NotNewsletter: I know you, I Farked with you once upon a dream
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-03-10 11:56:46 AM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week has been going well.
Something pretty cool has been happening lately that I wanted to share with you. I've been seeing login names reappearing on Fark that I haven't seen in some cases for years. I'm not sure what the cause is, but I have a clue: at least one person mentioned the big shift in news cycle as of late. And as luck would have it, there's a great Axios article on it today: America is learning to rebalance its news diet post-Trump. Which I totally understand. Most of the past four years it felt like the news cycle was relentless. But whatever it is, welcome back, everyone! I have a favor to ask you: If you know other expats on other platforms, especially folks that just want to know what's in the news without all the other baggage that comes along with social media, tell them to come on home.
The next Fark News Livestream will be 7 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday), you can catch yesterday's stream at Twitch. We're going to try to do another movie night Friday, so stay tuned for that one.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
born_yesterday was not intimidated by uptight teachers complaining about girls' clothing
fragMasterFlash worried about Icelandic volcano Sundhnjúkagígaröð í Þráinsskjaldarhrauni erupting
foo monkey sympathized with the "Russian Popeye" MMA fighter who injected petroleum jelly into his arms
skyotter came around on a site that points to your mouse pointer
Driver showed a tattoo that's scarily on topic in a discussion about armpit love
UberDave was familiar with the practice of schools promoting students who failed all their classes
RTOGUY had a suggestion when a British holiday park was caught discriminating against Irish people
SirDigbyChickenCaesar claimed to have a way with the ladies
abhorrent1 stated the problem when astronauts discovered nekked photos attached to their spacesuits
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs thought of something even worse than naming a volcano Sundhnjúkagígaröð í Þráinsskjaldarhrauni
Smart:
RodneyToady addressed the idea that consent means knowing exactly what you want ahead of time
MillionDollarMo showed who it makes you look like when you post comments criticizing a woman's appearance
FLMountainMan gave simple advice to anyone who's unsure about consent
Alphax noticed a strange ingredient seems to have made its way into school dress codes
FightDirector discussed how the "code of chivalry" applied to women
styckx recalled another fashion trend that alarmed school administrators, and the inspiration behind it
markie_farkie shared beautiful photos and some information about the area around Sundhnjúkagígaröð í Þráinsskjaldarhrauni
log_jammin went to a school that had a hilariously stupid rule about Trapper Keepers
CSB Sunday Morning: The moment that changed your life
Smart: Otera had two major life events over two days
Funny: donotdoit's fark login also served as advice
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: Beeblebrox welcomed some friends to TotalFark Discussion
Funny: Murflette noted that there's one age group with absolutely no sense of humor
Smart: withay showed us shiny metal and glass
Funny: MethySophocles responded to the idea of men of a certain height being told to sit down to tinkle
Funny: Fonty Usement discussed sounding libidinous to other TotalFark Discussion readers
Politics Funny:
whither_apophis was alarmed by a description of the vehicle Madison Cawthorn drove in college
OdradekRex came up with a defense for people who're tracked down because their phones were in the Capitol during the insurrection
eurotrader explained why every member of the family needs a gun
mrshowrules noticed the problem with providing criminal defense to certain tech pioneers
bingethinker described the "many Americans" who are concerned about recent changes to immigration policy
Politics Smart:
ShavedOrangutan thought Jen Psaki asks the right kind of question
Pocket Ninja brought up another reason for Read Across America to move on from emphasizing Dr. Seuss books
bloobeary pointed out that an image tweeted by Nazi-riddled social networking website Gab had a certain feel to it (this observation was on the nose)
JerseyTim came up with an alternative ending to a Fark headline
NewportBarGuy commented on the irony of the fact that some people without brains do an awful lot of talking
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
NeoMoxie shared a surprisingly negative cover of Architectural Digest
RedZoneTuba assembled a very important emergency kit
BrutonGaster needed just one more car
Yammering_Splat_Vector redecorated John Travolta's living room
samsquatch is a terrible cook
Circusdog320 got ready to board the party boat
Terrapin Bound put pigs on the wing on a ship on the ocean
RedZoneTuba demonstrated the hive mind of cars in a queue
Terrapin Bound took a dip in Roger waters
kabloink launched a rocket ship of hope
Stephen_Falken designed the very best weather vane, and I'd buy it if I could
Fartist Friday: Internet meme haiku
This one ended in a tie between iodized attic salt's philosophical musing and Destructor's case of mistaken identity
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Pi in the Sky: Using any medium, create an image using a sky scene with the Pi symbol, the numbers 3.14, apple pie, pizza pie, moon pie, etc. -- up in the sky! Put a Moon Pie all up in Van Gogh's Starry Night. A sky full of Pi symbol-shaped clouds. The pi's the limit!
Farktography: Your happy place
Lovesandwich's happy place just keeps rollin' along in Canada
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where we learned that I can't spell the names of cheap liquor properly. On the Quiz itself, runwiz ran away with first place and a spot in the 1000 club with a score of 1010, followed by rcw00 in second with 977 and YabbaDabbaDouchebag in third with 964. the_colonel made fourth with 955, and MrCynical rounds out the top five with 940.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about Edvar Munch and his most famous painting, "The Scream." Only 40% of quiztakers knew that the inscription "Can only have been painted by a madman" is on the very first version he painted (there are four) which is held in the National Gallery, located in his hometown of Kristiana - what is now Oslo, Norway. Interesting tidbit - the title he gave the work in German is "Der Schrei der Natur ," or "The Scream of Nature." Entries from his diary indicate the feeling he had that inspired the work was nature itself that was screaming - indicating the person shown in the painting is not the one making "The Scream," but instead reacting to it.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over where the Black Forest Rambo was apprehended. 100% of quiztakers knew it was the Black Forest, and 97% of those knew the Black Forest could be found in Germany, or at your local Deli. I prefer Honey Smoked ham myself on a sandwich, but Black Forest is good on crackers or with a strong cheese.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which book is going out of print after this year despite 200 million copies being printed in 2016 alone. Only 49% of quiztakers knew it was the IKEA catalogue that would no longer be distributed on paper, and folks would have to purchase online or in the store and then order the missing Allen wrench from their local hardware store catalogue while cursing in Swedish and trying to figure out what that extra wood block is for.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about prospective moose identifiers. 88% of quiztakers knew that to get free lessons on Møøse Identification (very helpful in case you're in a situation where there are no friendly Canadians around), you could go to Jackson Hole Møøse Training where you could learn to identify a Møøse and then help with the great Møøse Count on Møøse Day in the state of Wyoming. Just please keep your sister safe and all that.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
