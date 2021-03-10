 Skip to content
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then wasted it all watching Tiger King.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, and the oil industry is pissed, which is why they and the real estate developers have wanted everything open this whole time.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Funny they don't seem all that cheerful about it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep, I saved 10 hours a week by not commuting in L.A. traffic.   It's been so awesome, I truly dread returning to it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a bid sad that it took a worldwide pandemic to force a sea change in terms of how we view the constructs of oversight...
 
BlackPete
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fine, we can go back to commuting...  provided the commuting time is included as part of the 8 hours a day work day. Alternatively, commuting time should be considered overtime.

Don't like that? Let people continue to WFH then.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I saved 900 bucks not buying a monthly bus pass for the past year.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I last paid for gas in January of 2019 for $1 a gallon.  My car made me burn half a tank this past month due to not using it as I've been 100% running on electric.  Had to pay $2.30 a gallon for half a tank (4.5 gal).  Can't wait to see what next year's gas prices are going to be.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't sit in traffic for my commute (20 miles, most of it on highway/interstate, so takes ... 22 minutes) but I only drove 3k miles last year.... 2019 I drove 16k...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't work from home (I'm a gigolo), so I never stopped going to work.  I couldn't help but appreciate the fact that I was one of the only cars on the road, when they first shut everything down.  Now...traffic is just about back to where it was pre-pandemic.  *SIGH*
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used the time i saved not commuting to work on Fark doomscrolling yay!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, those few months while many people were still working from home but I was driving to the office, the relatively light traffic was amazing. The traffic (here in OKC) is not as bad as in some places, but it's still sufficiently demoralizing.

By something like mid-May or so, the traffic was back to "normal," unfortunately.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I miss commuting. It meant I had a job.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had a 1 mile commute. I only saved time by skipping putting on pants. That is nothing compared to the amount of time I lost wiping shiat down with alcohol, shopping for supplies that were suddenly but persistently scarce. However, I spent a good portion of the past year working from a balcony at home or a porch on a lonely but lovely country road in the Southernmost part of the Ozarks.

I'm ready to return to more normal work as soon as I'm vaccinated, but I won't be staying at a desk job long. This gig ain't going face to face anytime soon, if ever. I gotta get a job with some in the field time. Interviewing already. I'd like to start volunteering again, too.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Fine, we can go back to commuting...  provided the commuting time is included as part of the 8 hours a day work day. Alternatively, commuting time should be considered overtime.

Don't like that? Let people continue to WFH then.


I would love to get paid to commute.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My job is pressing for us to return.

Thinkin bout quittin 🤔
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: BlackPete: Fine, we can go back to commuting...  provided the commuting time is included as part of the 8 hours a day work day. Alternatively, commuting time should be considered overtime.

Don't like that? Let people continue to WFH then.

I would love to get paid to commute.


No no, that's YOUR time, not theirs.

F aroun
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: leeksfromchichis: BlackPete: Fine, we can go back to commuting...  provided the commuting time is included as part of the 8 hours a day work day. Alternatively, commuting time should be considered overtime.

Don't like that? Let people continue to WFH then.

I would love to get paid to commute.

No no, that's YOUR time, not theirs.

F aroun


...ound and you find 830am and 4pm meetings in outlook
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder what the deer/armadillo populations are going to look like this year.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: leeksfromchichis: BlackPete: Fine, we can go back to commuting...  provided the commuting time is included as part of the 8 hours a day work day. Alternatively, commuting time should be considered overtime.

Don't like that? Let people continue to WFH then.

I would love to get paid to commute.

No no, that's YOUR time, not theirs.

F aroun


No, it's their time. If I'm forced to spend hours on a train, waiting for a train, and generally engaging in rail based activities to get to a job that doesn't pay enough for me to live closer, they should at least pay me for that time.

Cars and buses too, but because of traffic it's more difficult to actually time it consistently.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Traffic here dropped tremendously. My road, which is like a small version of I-95, had the traffic reduced by about 2/3. The air cleared up! It was almost like living here in the 70's. I could go to the store and not have to fight traffic. Of course, at the store, I noticed the empty bins where paper towels and toilet paper used to be along with analgesics. (Asparine.) and came to the conclusion that people were really full of shiat.

But the difference was the air! I could see 4 blocks to the next main intersection without that light foggy appearance hovering over everything.
 
