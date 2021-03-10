 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Service guarantees stickinship. Would you like to know more?   (ktla.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Vaccine, Physician, volunteer page, Volunteering, Volunteer, Immune system, medical providers, volunteering option  
•       •       •

695 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 7:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's come to this. Vax-Whores.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: So it's come to this. Vax-Whores.


Vax-Whores: a new poke
Vax-Whores: The virus strikes back
Vax -Whores: The return of the normal
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: So it's come to this. Vax-Whores.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Anti-Vax whore
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's easier, just inject yourself when nobody is paying attention
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vax man Vax man
Hey man give me a hit
Vax man Vax man
Hey yo fark that shiat
Vax man Vax man
In yo face
Vax man Vax man
Hey yo dre bring in the bass
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smart getting people involved. the quicker 'murica moves back to programs like the Civil Conservation Corps the quicker we'll get riff raff off the streets at night.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: phrawgh: So it's come to this. Vax-Whores.

[Fark user image image 425x497]
Anti-Vax whore


The one prick she'll never have in her.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.